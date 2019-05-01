Assessing Whether Newmont Goldcorp Is A Buy

This is the first quarterly results from the new company following its combination.

Newmont Goldcorp has announced its Q1 2019 results, and the stock is down sharply.

Newmont Goldcorp: Is The Stock a Buy?

Data by YCharts

The new Newmont Mining, dubbed Newmont Goldcorp (NEM), has released its first-quarter 2019 financial results, and the stock is down sharply following the new release.

Investors may be wondering if the stock is now a buying opportunity given the steep sell-off, which has taken shares down 11% over the past month compared to a 5% decline in the VanEck gold miners index (GDX).

I think there are much better opportunities in the gold market, and I am not convinced this miner will outperform its peers going forward.

Here's some analysis of Newmont Goldcorp's combination and a look at its most recent earnings report.

Newmont Goldcorp: How We Got Here

For some background, the move to combine with Goldcorp was first announced in January and was met with mixed reactions from investors and analysts. It was opposed by major Newmont investor Paulson & Co.

Barrick Gold (GOLD) then swooped and made a hostile takeover offer, which I felt seriously undervalued Newmont. But it did get people's attention over the potential synergies to be realized in Nevada between the two miners.

Instead, Barrick and Newmont got together and agreed to form a JV on their Nevada properties, combining mining operations, assets, reserves, and talent/employees on assets such as Goldstrike, Cortez, and Goldrush. I see it as a smart but perhaps long overdue move that should unlock billions in synergies between the two companies (likely over a 10-20 year period). While I preferred Barrick to just buy-out Newmont (and leave Goldcorp out of it), as that would have likely created more value for shareholders, I'm OK with how things turned out.

My main argument against the Newmont Goldcorp combination is that Newmont gave too much value to Goldcorp shareholders, which will now benefit from the new JV with Barrick.

Why should Goldcorp get this benefit? I don't feel Goldcorp brought that much to the table; for one, its shares have declined 70% since 2011. And it only has a few assets I would consider Tier-1, such as Penasquito, Pueblo Viejo (40% owned), and Cerro Negro; Goldcorp's North American assets have seen costs rise.

First-quarter results analysis

So, we now have the world's largest gold mining company's first quarterly results.

Newmont produced 1.23 million ounces of gold (in-line with guidance) at all-in sustaining costs of $907 (4% improvement). It produced $574 million in cash flow from operations and free cash flow of $349 million. The balance sheet is strong with $3.5 billion cash on hand and net debt of $800 million. A special dividend of $.88 per share will be paid on May 1, to shareholders of record as of April 17, 2019.

However, its earnings took a hit from the transaction costs associated with the Goldcorp merger. It earned $113 million or $0.21 per diluted share, a decrease of $57 million from the prior-year quarter.

Also, I think investors may be a bit disappointed with its 2019-2023 outlook. This outlook (which does not include the Goldcorp transaction or the Nevada JV agreement) calls for 5.6 million ounces of gold production at all-in sustaining costs of $935/oz this year.

However, looking a bit further out, Newmont estimated AISC to rise to $975 per ounce in 2020, but it hopes costs will range between $875 and $975 longer-term through 2023, as it implements savings from the Goldcorp merger and the Nevada JV with Barrick. We'll likely get an updated outlook that factors in these transactions sometime in the next quarter.

Final thoughts

I'm still surprised Newmont made the move to combine with Goldcorp, which I saw as an inferior gold mining company. I think there were better options.

Newmont Goldcorp believes its combination will create value for shareholders, but I'll believe it when I see it. Major gold mining companies such as Goldcorp have done little to create shareholder value over the past decade or so, and I'm not convinced Newmont Goldcorp is a better company than standalone Newmont.

There are very, very few major gold mining companies I have recommended at all in the past. The one exception now is Kirkland Lake Gold (KL), which actually has grown from a junior, to a mid-tier, and can now be considered a major or "senior" gold producer as its market cap has grown to $6+ billion.

I think the Newmont Goldcorp deal will lead to more M&A within the mining industry, but I would hope that future deals make a lot more sense for shareholders.

In conclusion, there are better buys out there right now, so I recommend avoiding this stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.