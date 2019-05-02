Exelon Has Hit The Regulatory Jackpot

Exelon (NYSE: EXC) continues to rack up regulatory victory after victory, which should lower the stock's risk in a regulation dependent sector. As the largest nuclear energy provider in the country with numerous nuclear subsidies under its belt, and potentially more to come, Exelon seems poised to profit from the new legislative onslaught against carbon emissions.

Exelon has hit the regulatory sweet spot where both Democrats who are concerned with greenhouse gas emissions, and Republicans concerned with grid reliability and jobs, are able to find bipartisan support for subsidies. This includes not just support at the state level, but potential for support at the Federal level as well. Last year, the Trump administration proposed to aid nuclear and coal plants on national-security grounds. Although this did not pass FERC, the political will is clearly in Exelon's favor.

Nuclear Subsidies for (Seemingly) Profitable Plants

Exelon's political power in its home state seems unmatched and will allow it to find additional upside beyond the cash payments related to the subsidies. In 2016, Exelon was awarded $200M a year for its Clinton and Quad City Nuclear plants through a successful lobbying campaign to Illinois legislators. This gives Exelon unprecedented market power.

Because Exelon has such great market power, they are able to selectively bid in capacity auctions in order to maximize to their own profits. Part of this calculation involved having their nuclear facilities not clear in the PJM auction, which would allow them to be eligible for subsidies. In an SEC filing, Exelon said the plants were "showing increased signs of economic distress, which could lead to an early retirement, in a market that does not currently compensate them for their unique contribution to grid resiliency and their ability to produce large amounts of energy without carbon and air pollution." Strangely absent from these risks is any mention of unprofitably. In fact, independent market monitors have confirmed that all these plants are profitable through at least 2021. Despite this, Exelon utilized its political clout to muscle through subsidies, while wisely justifying the position on the basis of global warming and grid reliability concerns.

With the PJM capacity auction scheduled for August, Exelon will now wield massive power in the Comed market as their nuclear plants will be subsidized, which is additional upside that is not included within the subsidies payment.

In New Jersey, Public Service Enterprise Group and Exelon were awarded $300M in Nuclear subsidies. Excelon owns a 43% interest in the Salem Nuclear plant and would be eligible for as much as $100M of the ZEC credits.

More Nuclear Subsidies Could Be Coming Soon for Exelon

Bills in Pennsylvania and Ohio look likely to give Exelon an even bigger cushion.

in Pennsylvania, Exelon has warned it will close its 829 MW Three Mile Island Generating Station in September if it doesn’t receive government help. Nuclear power represents 40% of Pennsylvania's power and 93% of the state's zero carbon emissions electricity (Source: Nuclear Energy Institute). As a result of this power, Pennsylvania regulators recommended implementing a carbon cap-and-trade program and giving subsidies to nuclear plants as part of a Gov. Wolf's greenhouse gas reduction targets. The Democrat is calling for reducing greenhouse gases 26% by 2025 and 80% by 2050 (off of a 2005 baseline). To meet these goals, Pennsylvania must reduce its annual greenhouse gas emissions from a 277 million metric tons in 2005 to 55 million metric tons by 2050.

To meet this reduction target, state lawmakers are looking to pass legislation allowing Pennsylvania to establish a carbon emissions trading program for the power sector. Estimates of the cost are about $500M per year (only $1.50 for the average residential customer). Previous legislation called the Alternative Energy Portfolio Standard requires Pennsylvania electric companies to ensure that 18% of their electricity is generated using alternative energy sources by 2021, essentially guaranteeing some sort of bailout will be reached.

Additionally, the governor can implement a cap-and-trade program under Pennsylvania's Air Pollution Control Act instead of waiting for legislation. Pennsylvania can join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, which is a group of nine states that use a market cap-and-trade program.

In Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine said he supports saving the state’s nuclear plants to keep carbon emissions down. In Ohio, Nuclear energy represents 90% of the state’s zero-carbon electricity and employs 1,400 people, helping the case for a bailout. The most likely subsidy plan creates $300M fund to prop up Nuclear power, which again only represents about $2.50 on the average residential customer's bill.

Little Downside Risk

With Exelon's downside risk seemingly protected by the grace of generous politicians, it seems Exelon investors have little regulatory risk to worry about. These subsidies continue to be justified legally as the Supreme Court declined to hear arguments seeking to overturn 2 previous courts' affirmations of the legality.

Regulation is typically a headwind for utility investors. In Exelon's case, it is a massive tailwind. Investors should feel comfortable with their positions and the safety of the dividend, as any potential downside seems to be protected by subsidies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.