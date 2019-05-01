Uniti Group: A Look At What The Market Is Pricing In

On occasion I wade myself back into the murky waters of battleground stocks - Uniti Group (UNIT) is perhaps the most crocodile infested of them all. As an investor that, to my very core, prefers measurable outcomes, it is no surprise that the entire thesis at Uniti over the past few years was never going to sit well with me. Bullish content here on Seeking Alpha from that time on both Windstream (OTCPK:WINMQ) and Uniti certainly have not aged well and neither have management comments. By contrast, my calls for management to eliminate the distribution ( September 2017), focus on the risks within the debt/capital structure including covenants which drove higher costs (March 2018), and notes that investors were underestimating Aurelius (I was short Windstream for a time) have come to pass in some form or fashion. Was I right on everything? Far from it, but I think in general this duo is a great example of how sometimes smaller investors ignore tail risk when taking a position.

The major issue that remains is the Windstream Master Lease Agreement and its eventual fate. Will it be taken as gospel as Windstream proceeds through bankruptcy, be rejected, or in some way be renegotiated lower in good faith between the two parties? I'm not necessarily here to get deep into the "legalese" as the case proceeds, but I did want to explore what that might mean for free cash flow available to the equity if there is renegotiation.

Why Potential Lease Renegotiation Matters

Yes, yes, I know. I can hear the bulls now. "But Michael, per Uniti Group's last 8-K filed with the SEC, their view of the Master Lease Agreement is unchanged, Windstream has stated its intent to continue operations, and it remains current on lease payments!" (Source). Let's not forget how wrong this management team was when it came to its view on an eventual Windstream victory and on overall trends with its business. Let's also not forget that a rejection of the Master Lease would cause an automatic default in their Credit Agreement. Stating otherwise would be admitting that the business has significant short-term risk and that is something they are not going to cop to. That would really put a bit more weight behind that "going concern" language.

Most reader interpretation of the sanctity of the Master Lease comes down to taking management commentary as gospel and calling back to a handful of prior cases (e.g., CorEnergy (CORR)). While Master Leases have been affirmed in the court systems before, I've learned to never underestimate a judge to throw a wrench in the best-laid plans - particularly given the circumstances at work here. This is arguably above the market lease, with a family relationship between the two companies and a court case that has already found that the Uniti spin-off. Here are a couple of quotes from the Aurelius decision on the Master Lease that I find important:

Windstream disclosed to the regulators that there would be a master lease signed by Holdings, but stressed that that was "just for administrative ease in terms of transacting - transacting the lease between the entities . . . for the benefit of the operating subsidiaries of Windstream." Notably, although Holdings' counterparties on the Master Lease were the CS&L subsidiaries, the Master Lease was not negotiated at arm's length. See Tr. 92-93. Indeed, the parties to the Master Lease could not have negotiated the Master Lease at arm's length because CS&L did not even exist until the 2015 Transaction was implemented. Thus, the Master Lease - like the rest of the 2015 Transaction - was designed and drafted within and by Windstream... At trial, Services' former General Counsel, John Fletcher, admitted that one reason that Holdings was the only Windstream entity to sign the Master Lease was to avoid "a clear violation" of the Indenture.

Prior case law established that establishing a benefit to a Master Lease versus indivisible ones. In other words, if there has been an economic benefit to a Master Lease (such as improved terms), then it's clear it should be indivisible. Additionally, courts stress that such leases should be "arm's-length" transactions and fair.

While I do agree that the lease is valid until rejected and will be paid until then, it is in bondholders' best interest to get the lease negotiated down. Why? Because that increases recovery for them so long as the net present value of savings exceeds the rejection penalties. Post Aurelius decision, there is a solid case to be made that the Master Lease was not an arm's-length transaction and that the Master Lease and consideration paid for it was above fair market value. I do not think there is any question today that the lease appears to be above market value - in fact, many bulls do not dispute that the lease is above market.

The Aurelius decision has opened a potential can of worms on the sale/leaseback transaction, in my opinion. Every credit ratings agency out there highlights the risk of lower renegotiated terms - it is not unreasonable to expect a decent likelihood of change here. This Master Lease is not some albatross that cannot be shed or tweaked in some fashion.

What are the odds of a material renegotiation? I couldn't tell you other than it isn't zero or as rare as a "supernova occurring" as other contributors have put it. That's just hyperbole. But what I have done below is outline the hit to Uniti Group consolidated cash flow numbers assuming tweaks to the lease. I think investors can back into a pretty reasonable assumption on what the market is pricing in today and mesh that against their own expectations to see if there is, in actuality, reasonable value here.

Models

In Q4 2018, Uniti Group guided to $824mm in EBITDA at the midpoint, a slight deceleration from Q4 2018 operating results. That guidance included the impact of the sale of the Latin American tower portfolio offset by some incremental contribution from the Bluebird acquisition (178,00 fiber strand miles in the Midwest) once that deal closes in Q3.

*Source: Author Calculations.

Master Leasing revenue reductions would almost wholly fall through the income statement without offset and impact distributable cash flow ("DCF") dollar for dollar. There is no expense to be cut. Given the importance of the Master Lease, a 30% reduction in the Master Lease revenue would haircut DCF (alternatively, as management calls it adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO")) by nearly half. I think that perhaps might be surprising to some that have not dug into the results deeply.

My gut is that Uniti would trade at about 10% DCF yield in a post restructured Windstream environment. That's just my speculation and is about where it traded before Windstream fears really hit the fan in 2016-2017 period. With the market cap at $2,000mm today, it seems like the market is basically pricing in a 30% reduction in the Master Lease as a base-case scenario absent any collection of late rent. My understanding is that a lease rejection, which would entitle Uniti to a little north of a billion in penalties, would be on par with other general unsecured creditors. Bondholders pressing for this would be creating an additional liability that would dilute their stake… but shaving $200mm off the lease in a hypothetical situation would have a net present value of around $2,000mm over the life of the lease depending on the discount rate you use. It's well within the best interest of both secured and unsecured creditors to push for a material reduction if they can get it.

More importantly, for Uniti Group, this would drive leverage to more than 8x EBITDA without collection of some of the penalty payment. A rejection of the Master Lease by Windstream is considered an event of default under the Credit Agreement. The company would also be close to, depending on your assumptions, tripping its 5x net secured debt/EBITDA covenant depending on how much cash is received from Windstream. The timing of the collection of that cash (likely as Windstream exits bankruptcy) would likely not line up well with the upcoming Term Loan refinance or the leverage profile if the collection process takes more than one year to close. Many were surprised by the speed at which Windstream folded; that could happen here as well depending on the terms.

Takeaway

There is a laundry list of unknowns at work here. I'd encourage investors to think a bit more outside the box and not just take management's word on this one. Rather than the party line, I think the odds are quite high that a lowered and renegotiated Master Lease is enacted at some point. The market thinks so as well. In my view, coin flip gambles that depend on court decisions are not the way retail investors should be aiming to create alpha within their portfolios.

