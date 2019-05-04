Iberdrola Promises Continuous Dividend Growth And A 5% 'Floor' Yield In 2022

Iberdrola's management has 'promised' a minimum dividend of 0.40 EUR per share from 2022 on, while pledging to increase the dividend every year until then.

Introduction

Iberdrola (OTCPK:IBDSF) (OTCPK:IBDRY) doesn't get much attention here on Seeking Alpha despite its strong dividend yield and reliable dividend hikes in the recent past. While Iberdrola is a Spanish company, it generates less than 40% of its electricity in Spain as the company has diversified into the UK (15%), Brazil (29%), and the USA (16%).

Iberdrola's (wrong) perception of 'being a Spain-focused energy producer' gets reinforced as its only decent listing is on the Bolsa de Madrid exchange, where it's listed with IBE as its ticker symbol. Considering its market capitalization is approximately 52B EUR, the company is part of the IBEX35 index. As the average daily volume in Spain is approximately 16.5M shares (representing a monetary value of in excess of 100M EUR per day), the superior liquidity in Madrid makes it a preferred choice to trade in Iberdrola's shares.

As Iberdrola is one of Spain's largest companies, it also represents a position of almost 12% in the iShares MSCI Spain ETF (EWP), which makes it the 2nd largest position behind Banco Santander (SAN).

A strong EBITDA and net income increase in Q1 appears positive

Thanks to Iberdrola's diversified geographical presence, it's not subject to the wellbeing of one economy or one country's regulations, which helps to reduce the operational risks. On the other hand, it also means its legal and technical teams need to stay up to date on local requirements as developing a new renewable energy asset in the USA requires different methods and is subject to different application procedures than, for instance, a solar plant in Mexico.

Unfortunately, Iberdrola hasn't provided a detailed cash flow statement for its first quarter of 2019, but the income statement already appears to be very encouraging. The total revenue increased by 8.5% to 10.1B EUR, while the gross margin increased by 7.8% to 4.23B EUR as the procurement expenses (usually defined as Cost of Goods Sold) increased by 9%. There's nothing to worry about as the company's operating expenses increased at a slower pace than its revenue, while the levies actually decreased by 6.2% to result in a Q1 EBITDA of almost exactly 2.6B EUR, an increase of 11.9%. And, while the average tax rate increased to approximately 21%, the bottom line shows a 15% higher net income of 964M EUR. An excellent result, that's for sure.

How will Iberdrola fund its 34B EUR commitments?

Earlier this year, Iberdrola confirmed its commitment to the 2018-2022 plan. A business plan which calls for a total investment of 34B EUR (recently upsized from a previous target of 32B EUR), with a specific focus on investments in regulated and/or long-term contracted activities. As part of the new plan, Iberdrola has cut its expected investment in generation and supply by approximately half a billion Euro, but has increased its investment in renewables by almost 2B EUR.

The push to invest more in renewable energy is commendable, and Iberdrola expects to hike the capacity of its renewable energy plants from 28.5 GW in 2017 to 38.4 GW in 2020, which would represent an increase of approximately 35%.

But, of course, the 34B EUR that needs to be invested has to come from somewhere. And, as Iberdrola hasn't published a decent cash flow statement when it announced its Q1 results, I will have to fall back on the full-year results of 2018.

Iberdrola announced an operating cash flow of 7.59B EUR, and this includes a high investment in its working capital position but excludes payments to non-controlling interests and interest expenses, while the total amount of taxes paid was way too low (compared to the taxes that were theoretically due over its 2018 financial results). On an adjusted basis, the operating cash flow was approximately 7.23B EUR.

Iberdrola also pays a generous dividend of 0.351 EUR per share. However, rather than seeing a net cash outflow of 2.2B EUR (based on the dividend per share multiplied by the share count), most shareholders opt for the stock dividend, which subsequently gets mitigated by the Iberdrola share buyback program which has cost the company 1.6B EUR. Combined with the cash dividend payments, the total cost of the dividend is approximately 1.75B EUR, which leaves approximately 5.5B EUR on the table to be invested in new capacity.

That's a lot of money, but 5 years of 5.5B EUR is just 27.5B EUR, which means there still is a 6.5B EUR funding gap that needs to be filled.

But we're forgetting one important thing. The 2022 business plan doesn't imply the new projects will only be completed by 2022. The majority of the additional power generation capacity will actually already be completed by 2020. Of the 10.1 GW of additional capacity eyed in the 2018-2022 plan, in excess of 75% will already be completed by the end of next year, which means those new projects will also start to contribute to the operating cash flow. This should have a positive impact of several billions of Euros, and the remainder of the deficit (which will very likely be just 2-4B EUR) could then easily be funded by additional debt as the higher EBITDA (expected to be in excess of 12B EUR compared to a current run rate of 10.4B EUR per year) will have a positive impact on the debt ratio.

And, of course, Iberdrola could still divest some non-core assets. It already sold 1.2B EUR of non-core assets in 2018, and further sales could raise an additional 1-3B EUR.

Investment thesis

I'm not sure I fully understand Iberdrola's dividend policy. It looks like the company wants to establish itself as a reliable Dividend Growth Investment stock by gradually increasing its dividend, but then, it doesn't make much sense to me to offer a stock dividend to keep as much cash inside the company as possible, to fund the planned capacity expansion. Once the heavy investments will be completed, I hope Iberdrola will revert to a pure cash dividend.

Iberdrola's growth plans appear to be fully funded (although there will be some small dilution going forward as Iberdrola doesn't fully compensate the impact of its stock dividend), and its pledge to continue to hike the dividend could appeal to dividend investors and dividend growth investors. At the current share price, the dividend yield is approximately 4.5%, increasing to 5% upon the completion of the 2022 plan. However, I do have the impression the targeted dividend of 0.40 EUR in 2022 is conservative as the expected net income of 3.9B EUR multiplied by the average payout ratio of 70% (guidance: 'between 65% and 75%) indicates 2.73B EUR per year will be earmarked for dividends. Based on the current share count of 6.24B shares, this indicates a DPS of 0.4375 EUR per share. The announced minimum dividend of 0.40 EUR per share does seem to be a 'minimum', but will depend on the total amount of shares Iberdrola will end up with in 2022.

