Continental Resources Is A Buy

The company continues to improve all key aspects of its business and deserves to be bought as long as oil is in an uptrend.

One of my favorite oil stocks just reported its first quarter earnings. Both sales and earnings came in higher than expected, thanks to strong oil production and top-tier efficiency ratios. Nonetheless, the Continental Resources (CLR) declined by more than 4% after earnings after being up immediately after the earnings release. This in addition to an underperformance compared to the oil price provides investors with a very interesting buying opportunity. And, traders are not alone since the chairman and CEO Harold Hamm has invested more than $70 million in the stock this year.

Source: PR Newswire

Good Quarter, Interesting Risk/Reward

First quarter adjusted EPS came in at $0.58. This is $0.11 above expectations but 15% lower on a year-on-year basis. Back in Q1 of 2018, EPS soared to $0.68, which was also above expectations. The overall picture shows that EPS is showing the first signs of weakness since 2016 when the oil industry recovered from the well-known oil crash of 2014/2015.

Source: Estimize

Despite the good results I am about to show you in this article, we witnessed a stock price decline of more than 4%. This brings me to the actual bull case. In my opinion, there are a few categories of oil drillers. The first group are the ones that are unable to outperform the price of oil. This is not a problem as long as these companies pay a dividend, which is a good choice for long-term investors. Exxon Mobil (XOM) is one of these companies. The second category is oil companies that are recovering from almost going belly up in 2015. These companies are high-risk stocks and tend to do quite well during strong oil uptrends. Whiting Petroleum (WLL) is a good example. Then, there are drillers that are outperforming oil on a constant basis, thanks to efficient drilling techniques and high future growth potential. Continental Resources is one of the best stocks in that category.

Starting with oil production, we got another clear indication that things continue to go well. Total Boed production increased from 287,410 in Q1 of 2018 to 322,236 in Q1 of 2016. 193,921 of these barrels were crude oil. This translates to a growth rate of 15.6% with the percentage of crude oil going up from 57.0% to 58.4%.

Production growth was supported by 24% Bakken production growth. Average daily Bakken production growth increased 8% on a sequential basis. In Q1, Continental Resources completed 3 strategic step-out wells in North Dakota and Montana Bakken. These wells are offsetting legacy producers by more than 110% in the first 60 days.

SCOOP production increased by 9% on a year-on-year level. Continental Resources added 13 net operating wells in the first quarter of 2019. STACK production improved 6%, with 5 net operating wells being installed in the first quarter.

Unfortunately, higher production was offset by falling commodity prices. The average crude oil price declined from $58.98 to $50.08, with natural gas priced being down to $2.56 from $2.98. The good news is that production expenses declined to $3.59 per barrel from $3.60. Even though this is a neglectable decline, one should note that costs did not increase, while the company's production cost guidance was in the $3.75-4.25 range.

And, speaking of costs, one of the reasons why Continental is one of my favorite stocks is the simple fact that the company is incredibly efficient. The company has one of the lowest costs per Boe and is the market-leading among companies with more than 50% oil production.

Source: Continental Resources April 30 Investor Presentation

Moreover, the company has by far the lowest maintenance cash flow breakeven below $40. Moreover, Continental Resources is cash flow positive at $45 crude oil levels.

Additionally, the company has grown production numbers with a 25% CAGR over the past 7 years with lease operating costs declining 36% since 2014. The production growth rate is expected to slow to a 12.5% CAGR between 2019 and 2023 with free cash flow being projected to reach between $700 and $800 million per year with oil at $60.

Total net debt is expected to be at $5 billion at the end of this year. The bigger picture as seen below shows the company's progress. Total sales have advanced to 2014 peak levels with the book value rising to a new all-time high in every quarter since the start of 2018. Moreover, total long-term debt has declined significantly since the start of the oil recovery in Q1 of 2016.

Data by YCharts

This brings me to the next topic: outperformance. It's good that fundamentals actually show the company's progress over the past few years in terms of production growth, cost reduction, and deleveraging. However, it's even better that the market is rewarding these efforts by showing a long-term outperformance compared to the price of oil. The long-term trend since shows that this company is the place to be when the price of oil is up as displayed by the ratio between Continental Resources and WTI crude oil in the graph below.

Source: TradingView

That said, I think the current dip offers an interesting buying opportunity as long as the price of oil keeps going up. Continental is currently lagging the price of crude oil (yellow line in graph below), which does not make a lot of sense to me.

Source: TradingView

Chairman and CEO Harold Hamm seems to agree. Data shows that he has bought stock of his own company worth more than $70 million since the end of February. Normally, I don't care too much about insider trading activity. However, there are not many CEOs that I respect as much as Harold Hamm. One should also acknowledge the size of his investment.

Takeaway

I don't know if Harold Hamm knows something the market does not, but I think he did the right thing by investing in his own stock. Continental Resources continues to prove its ability to exploit the oil market like no other company. Production expenses continue to outperform, with oil production expected to show further impressive growth until at least 2023.

I consider this stock to be a solid buy during the current oil bull market. Especially when oil prices grow further, I think traders will cause Continental Resources to outperform again, which means the stock has some catching up to do.

I am looking to add some shares during the current dip over the next few days. I think this stock has room to grow, and I really like the risk/reward ratio.

Thank you very much for reading my article. Feel free to click on the like button and don't forget to share your opinion in the comment section down below!

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.