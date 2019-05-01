ARC Resources: A Canadian Oil And Gas Producer For Dividend-Oriented Investors

The dividend yield is attractive, and due to low net debt ratios and high free cash flow, the dividend is safe.

The market values the company at a discount to my fair value estimate.

ARC Resources (OTCPK:AETUF) reported production growth during Q1, which is in line with guidance for the full-year 2019. Despite an increasing portion of gas production, the company realized stable total netbacks thanks to its marketing diversification to some U.S. gas hubs.

Considering the stable results, my fair value estimate of C$12 per share didn't change. The discount the market offers is interesting. But, because of the challenging Canadian oil and gas environment, the market offers bigger discounts.

Yet, the dividend yield above 7% is attractive and the results confirmed the dividend is safe.

Image source: ARC Resources

Note: All the numbers in the article are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Q1 Results

ARC Resources is one of the few oil and gas Canadian producers that had announced a 2019 guidance corresponding to production growth. The company delivered Q1 results in line with this guidance. Production grew by 6% year-over-year to reach 139,054 boe/d.

Source: Q1 2019 MD&A

The 26% decrease in oil production is due to the sale of non-core assets in 2018. In contrast, gas production increased by 12% thanks to the start-up of the Sunrise Phase II gas processing facility.

Thus, natural gas production represented 76% of the total production against 72% last year.

Considering the challenging gas environment in Canada, the higher portion of gas production isn't a positive development. But the company has been diversifying its gas marketing to some U.S. hubs.

As shown below, during Q1, gas prices in the U.S. exceeded US$3/MMBtu (equivalent to US$3.08/Mcf) while Canadian gas prices didn't even reach C$2/Mcf.

Source: Q1 2019 MD&A

The table below shows the per-unit costs stayed stable compared to the previous quarter. But management expects the costs to increase over the next quarters due to maintenance and turnarounds. Transport costs will also increase with gas marketing diversification.

Source: Author, based on company reports

I compare ARC Resources to Birchcliff Energy (OTCPK:BIREF) and Tourmaline (OTCPK:TRMLF) as these companies operate a similar production mix.

Source: Author, based on company reports

The higher portion of oil production justifies ARC Resources' higher costs. But the higher oil realized prices more than offset the costs. Thus, ARC Resources realizes higher total netbacks.

During Q1, the capital program of C$213.7 million exceeded funds from operations of C$186.2 million. And, with a quarterly dividend of about C$53.1 million, the net debt increased to C$796.3 million compared to C$702.7 million at the end of the previous quarter.

But the higher net debt isn't worrying. The capital program corresponds to production growth and the net debt to funds from operations ratio stays low at 1.1x.

Management indicated the sustaining capital amounted to approximately C$400 million, which is way below the annualized funds from operations of C$744.8 million.

Valuation at a discount

Management confirmed the guidance and the company realized a total netback similar to the previous quarters. Thus, my fair value estimate of C$12 per share I calculated in my previous article didn't change.

The valuation assumes a total netback of C$7/boe and a 12x multiple of the corresponding profits while holding production flat.

Source: Author

The stock price at C$8.51 offers a 29% discount to my fair value estimate.

We can verify the modest valuation from another angle. Over the last few quarters, the company generated funds from operations of about C$200 million. Thus, I assume the annual funds from operations amounts to approximately C$800 million. Considering the sustaining capex of C$400 million, the company generates an annual free cash flow of about C$400 million while holding production flat. This assumption is conservative as the production volume is increasing compared to the previous quarters.

The market capitalization of C$3 billion corresponds to a high free cash flow yield of C$400 million/C$3 billion = 13.3%.

The stock price seems attractive. But, considering the challenges in the Canadian oil and gas industry, I wrote over the last few weeks about several other Canadian producers like Yangarra Resources (OTCPK:YGRAF) and Crescent Point (CPG) valued at a larger discount to my fair value estimate (here, here, or here).

The flowing barrel valuation is low at C$27,495/boe/d.

Source: Author

The higher flowing barrel valuation compared to Birchcliff and Tourmaline is due to the higher netbacks ARC Resources realizes. But there's no obvious mispricing when comparing the three producers' flowing barrel valuations.

The company is interesting for dividend-oriented investors, though. The dividend yield now exceeds 7%.

Data by YCharts

In my previous article, I wrote the dividend was safe. The Q1 results reinforced my opinion and management confirmed the goal of sustaining the dividend. Assuming funds from operations of C$800 million and sustaining capex of C$400 million, the C$400 million free cash flow corresponding to a flat production largely covers the C$212.4 million cash outflow the dividend represents. And, due to the low net debt, there's no need to reduce the debt. The free cash flow after dividend can be allocated to production growth or share buybacks.

Conclusion

The increase of net debt during Q1 isn't worrying as it corresponds to production growth. The company generated a total netback after hedges above C$8/boe and management confirmed the guidance for the full-year 2019.

The 29% discount the market offers to my fair value estimate is interesting. But, over the last few weeks, I wrote about some other Canadian producers that were priced at a higher discount to my fair value estimates.

The company is an attractive investment proposition for dividend-oriented investors, though. The dividend yield above 7% is safe due to the low net debt and the high free cash flow.

Note: If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on my latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long YGRAF, CPG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.