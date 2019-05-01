Crane's Sluggish Growth Guidance And First Quarter Head Fake Won't Help The Shares

Crane isn't an outstanding business, in my view, but it's not a bad one either, and the shares seem undervalued today.

Crane posted a nice revenue beat in the first quarter, but it doesn't look sustainable, and the company came in a little weak on margins.

Crane's (NYSE:CR) first quarter results, and the reaction to them, sort of remind me of what happens when you have a smart dog and you do the "pretend to throw the ball but actually don't" trick. While the growth in this first quarter looked very strong, it's not going to last, and the underlying trends in the business are more in the range of "okay" than exciting.

I have very mixed feelings on Crane as an investment. The growth and margin outlook, not to mention the growth and margin history, aren't exceptional, and it can be challenging to generate above-average long-term gains from average performers. On the other hand, Crane is leveraged to what should be comparatively healthy markets, and management has plans in place to improve the margin profile. With the shares more than 10% below my fair value, it's hard not to consider this name more closely.

An Above-Trend Start To The Year

Crane reported what looked like, at least superficially, a great start to the year. Revenue rose 6% in organic terms, which compares pretty favorably to the norm in the industrial space nowadays, and beat expectations by about 5%. The sustainability of this growth, though, doesn't look to be very strong, and therein lies the catch.

Crane paired that strong top-line result with almost two points of gross margin improvement. Adjusted operating income rose 12%, with a 100bp improvement in margin, but the margin improvement was about a half-point below expectations.

Fluid Handling reported better than 6% revenue growth, which was more or less in line, and 26% segment-level profit growth and 250bp of margin improvement. I don't really follow many of this segment's more closely comparable peers, but the 6% growth was consistent with the performance of broadly similar businesses at Dover (DOV) and IDEX (IEX), and management's comments about healthy demand in the chemical end-market (and weakness in power) certainly fit what other companies have been saying.

Payment and Merchandising Technologies generated 5% organic revenue growth this quarter, weaker than expected, as strong core growth in Payment Innovations was offset by declines in the Currency business. Segment profits declined 3% on a less profitable mix, with a 110bp contraction in margin.

Aerospace was exceptionally strong, with revenue growth of over 14% driven by 12% growth in original equipment revenue and 21% growth in aftermarket sales. Crane managed to take advantage of that surge, with segment profit jumping almost a third and margin increasing by more than three points. Crane's strong aerospace results were consistent with the strength at Honeywell (HON) and Eaton (ETN) in terms of both commercial and military, though it's well worth remembering that Crane is a smaller, more project-sensitive, company.

Engineered Materials was weak yet again, with a greater than 14% decline in revenue driven by ongoing erosion in the RV business (down 29%) and a 1% decline in building products that couldn't be offset by the 11% growth in transport-related sales. Segment profits declined another 24%, with another two points of margin contraction, but I do think it is worth mentioning that the margin in this segment (15.8% in the quarter) is still above the company average and quite healthy relative to the revenue pressures from the RV business.

Stable Guidance Spoils The Fun

The "head fake" part of the quarter comes in the guidance, as management reiterated its guidance for the full year despite the strong start to the year. In fact, management is guiding to a level of growth (2% contraction to 1% growth on an organic basis) that is among the weakest in the multi-industrial group that I follow.

In the Fluid Handling business, orders grew just 2% this quarter, and while the chemical industry is solid (around one-quarter of sales), power is weak (around 10% of sales), and general industrial (around one-quarter of sales) is looking shakier with management talking about "mixed signals" in the U.S. market.

In Payments, the comparisons are going to get tougher as the year goes on due to the Currency segment, and the company is currently barred from doing business with Venezuela due to the U.S. government's sanctions policy.

Management also made it pretty clear that the outperformance in the aerospace business is not sustainable. The strength in aftermarket sales was above plan, and the volatility of the business makes it impossible to just assume sales will continue at that level. The company also has at-risk exposure to Boeing's (BA) 737 MAX program, which management characterized as "manageable" but refused to quantify. As Crane is more project-sensitive than Honeywell or Eaton (due to the size of the business), this could be a possible risk factor as the year plays out, even though the overall outlook for aerospace is still quite strong.

The Outlook

As Crane management outlined at its investor day earlier this year, there are some projects underway that could improve reported results in the coming years. First and foremost, while Fluid Handling is never going to be a strong acyclical growth story, management is devoting more attention to margins with an eye toward generating 100bp/year of margin improvement through market/product repositioning, value engineering, and productivity initiatives like adding more automation to the manufacturing process. The company is also still pushing new product development, with recent introductions of a triple offset valve and large-diameter lined pipe addressing over $1 billion in potential sales (combined).

I'm still expecting Crane to be a pretty modest grower over the long term; my modeling assumptions work out to a long-term revenue growth rate of around 3%. I do believe management will succeed at least in part with these margin initiatives, and I'm looking for an FCF growth rate more than double the revenue growth rate. I should note that this is a relatively at-risk projection; I'm looking for FCF margins to reach and maintain a level in the low double-digits - something that the company has never done before.

Discounting those cash flows back suggests a fair value in the mid-$90s, and EV/EBITDA likewise points to a higher price. Although Crane's margins and returns (ROIC, et al) may not be exceptional, they argue for a higher multiple that could support a triple-digit share price.

The Bottom Line

Market-beating returns aren't just a byproduct of finding "cheap" stocks, but rather finding the stocks that other investors want to own. Crane's weaker near-term organic growth prospects are problematic in that regard, and likewise, while stocks like Roper (ROP) and Danaher (DHR) offer investors the catnip of higher-margin recurring revenue-driven models, I don't see investors getting nearly so excited about valves, banknotes, payment kiosks, and so on. Still, at least to some point, value is value, and I do believe Crane's shares are undervalued now and may offer some protection/offset to an otherwise highly-valued industrial sector.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.