My Thoughts On (New) Devon's Q1 Earnings

One of America's biggest oil drillers just released its first quarter earnings. Devon Energy's (DVN) earnings are not only important because they give us insights into the company, they are even more important, given the company's transition from an international oil producer to a domestic-only producer. That said, the company easily beat EPS expectations and has a lot of upside potential in case the transformation continues to be successful. Source: Devon Energy

Sales Contraction Does Not Matter

Let's start with one of the most important numbers. Sales totaled $1.50 billion in the first quarter. This is 61% lower compared to Q1 of 2018 when sales totaled $3.81 billion. However, this number does not matter at all, even though a small part of it is due to the lower oil price.

Source: Estimize

The reason why sales contraction does not matter is because Devon is working on a transition from an international oil producer to a domestic-focused oil producer. New Devon has divested all low-margin international oil assets and a few US-based assets that did not meet the new requirements of high growth/high margins.

The slide below shows the divestitures and current assets quite well. As you can see, all operations in Canada, Russia, Asia, and Africa have been ceased, which resulted in divestitures of more than $30 billion. That's roughly 2x the company's current market cap.

Source: Devon Energy Investor Presentation

Personally, I am very happy with this move, given that US oil production continues to outperform domestic production. US companies have access to capital, good equipment, and the opportunity to produce oil at low break-even prices. And, that is exactly what Devon Energy aims to improve. Per unit costs ($/Boe) improved by 20% to $7.76, with field-level cash margins improving 56% in fiscal year 2018.

Source: Devon Energy Investor Presentation

And, that's obviously not everything. The company's cash has not only been invested in its US assets, but a lot has been returned to shareholders. In the 12 months prior to April 2019, the company returned $4 billion to shareholders. The total share count was reduced by 20%, thanks to a convincing buyback program, while dividend payments have been increased by 50%. The total share count will be reduced by 30% by the end of 2019.

Source: Devon Energy Investor Presentation

So far, everything sounds like an easy slam dunk for investors. However, that's not true, unfortunately. The ratio between Devon Energy's stock price and the WTI crude oil price has reached its lowest levels since the 1990s. In other words, despite all the good news, traders prefer to invest directly in oil instead of using Devon Energy as a proxy. And, we should not forget that everything I mentioned so far has not been discovered yesterday. This has been an ongoing process, and most (large) traders and investors are well aware of these business changes.

Source: TradingView

So, is there absolutely no reason to own the company? No, there is a reason. And, that is based on the company's ongoing focus on margins. Yes, the divestitures might be finished, but the real work is just starting. Cost reduction and margin enhancement are long-term projects and comparable to the continuing investments from railroad companies that constantly aim to reduce their operating ratio.

That said, first quarter numbers were convincing. Light-oil production improved by 24% to 138,000 barrels per day. This is 8,000 barrels above the high-end of guidance. Especially, Delaware production contributed to these numbers with a growth increase of 76%. Total production from US assets averaged 308,000 boed, which is exceeding midpoint guidance by 27,000 boed.

Based on these strong operating results, the company is raising full year production growth expectations from 15% to 17%.

Takeaway

Devon Energy does not deserve to trade at such a discount compared to crude oil. The company did the right thing by selling its international assets and focusing solely on high-margin US operations. The numbers do not lie either, with oil production showing convincing results and sky-high shareholder returns, thanks to buybacks and higher dividends. Nonetheless, I am not buying the stock as I am searching for companies that are able to deliver strong results immediately like Continental Resources (CLR). That does not mean Devon is a bad stock.

Source: FINVIZ

Devon Energy is a good stock for long-term energy investors who are not dependent on dividends. The company's current dividend yield is at 1.1%. You want to own this stock if you think the current transition will be successful. I think this will undoubtedly be the case if oil continues to rally. In such a scenario, you get a stock that will continue to enhance its efficiency ratios which will eventually result in even higher dividends backed by sustainable production growth.

