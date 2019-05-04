Air Liquide: Quality Has A Price

Quality has a price, but I prefer that price to be a bit lower. Waiting for an opportunity or writing out of the money put options could be an option.

Introduction

Air Liquide (OTCPK:AIQUF) (OTCPK:AIQUY) is a French company established over a century ago, in 1902, as a joint venture between an entrepreneur and the inventor of the process to capture oxygen out of the air. The company continued to expand and now predominantly focuses on industrial gases, and this culminated in the transaction with Airgas in 2016.

That was a solid move, and Air Liquide earned a lot of respect by completing this large acquisition. The synergies were obvious, and the company has delivered on every milestone since announcing the deal. However, this perfect execution also results in Air Liquide's share price being abnormally strong and even the December dip on the markets didn't send the share price lower. Should investors just give up on hoping for a lower entry point? Let's have a look at the company's fundamentals.

Air Liquide’s primary listing is on Euronext Paris where its shares are trading with AI as its ticker symbol. The current market capitalization is 50.7B EUR and with an average daily volume of almost 800,000 shares, Air Liquide’s stock in Paris is very liquid (pun intended). And of course, as it’s a French company, it reports its financial results in Euro, and that’s the currency I will be using throughout this article.

Air Liquide also is an important part of the iShares MSCI France ETF (EWQ), with a weight of just over 3.5%.

What does Air Liquide do, and why does it command a premium valuation?

Air Liquide, one of the world’s leading producers and distributors of industrial gases, has divided its operating business in four core areas. A good example would, for instance, be the glass industry, which uses oxygen to accelerate and improve the melting of raw materials while limiting the use of fossil fuels. Another good example can be found in the production of optical fibers where preforms are created with hydrogen, oxygen and helium, three products Air Liquide could provide.

As you can imagine, producing industrial gases is quite a niche sector and the barriers to entry are quite high. Not only does it require the technical know-how, it also is a capital intensive sector to initiate the production of gases. Additionally, most customers of the gases are under (very) long-term offtake agreements with existing providers. Those contracts usually have terms of 10-20 years and contain ‘take or pay’ clauses, so it wouldn’t be easy for a new player to secure contracts as clients would obviously also prefer to continue to work with an established producer.

Additionally, the Air Liquide management appears to have a proven track record when looking at the recent acquisitions. The company focused on smaller bolt-on acquisitions in the 2010-2015 period, which included getting involved in hydrogen, but the 2016 acquisition of Airgas was really impressive. Sure, Air Liquide paid a hefty price but the acquisition allowed it to diversify its operations and covers all bases. Additionally, the expected synergy benefit of the merger ( a run rate of $300M per year) was reached one year ahead of schedule in the first quarter of this year. Large acquisitions don’t always work well, but I feel the Air Liquide management has done a good job with the Airgas acquisition.

Strong cash flows, but the stock ain’t cheap

The market usually isn’t stupid and tends to reward companies with moat and a strong position in a certain landscape with a premium valuation. That’s definitely the case for Air Liquide.

The company’s revenue increased by 3.25% to 21.01B EUR in 2018, while the EBITDA increased by approximately 1.5% on the back of higher operating expenses. Fortunately Air Liquide’s non-recurring items appear to be much better in 2018 as it reported a non-recurring expense of 160M EUR, compared to almost 350M EUR in 2017. This, combined with much lower financial expenses, had a positive impact on the pre-tax income, but as the total tax bill increased from 207M EUR to 731M EUR (a more normalized level), the net income attributable to shareholders of Air Liquide decreased by 4% to 2.21B EUR, which represents 4.95 EUR per share. The main culprit of the lower net income is the average tax rate which was extraordinarily low in 2017, and normal in 2018. On a normalized basis (implementing a normal tax rate for 2017), Air Liquide’s net income would have shown a substantial increase, so the slightly lower reported EPS is nothing but a bump in the road.

While there’s a clear improvement in the recurring net income, the free cash flow result also appears to be doing fine. Air Liquide reported an operating cash flow of 4.14B EUR, a 75M EUR payment to minority interests, a 167M EUR interest payment and a 2.25B EUR capex, which results in a free cash flow result of 1.65B EUR. Definitely a lot of money, but I’m not sure this justifies the current market capitalization of just over 50B EUR.

The current free cash flow result per share is approximately 3.85 EUR, indicating a free cash flow yield of around 3.25%. Roughly 1.16B EUR was paid as a dividend payment to its shareholders while the 1.15B debt repayment was largely funded by a 613M EUR incoming cash flow from working capital changes (which were excluded from the free cash flow calculation).

Investment thesis

Do companies with a dominant position in their sector deserve to be trading at a premium? Absolutely. A high premium? Sure. But with a free cash flow yield of 3.25% and a current EV/EBITDA ratio of 12, it does look like Air Liquide is trading at a reasonable valuation.

That being said, should the company’s share price undergo a correction (like in December when the general markets were weak), taking a long position could make sense given the strong financial performance and dominant position of the company in the industrial gas sector.

Due to the relatively stable share price, the lack of volatility also has an impact on the option premiums which remain low. I could perhaps try to write an out-of-the-money put option in an attempt to acquire the stock at a lower price. Writing a P105 expiring in December would result in an option premium of around 2.35 EUR per contract.

