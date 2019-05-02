Wynn Resorts Gets Resolution Of Massachusetts Gaming License

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) and those invested in the company got some long awaited news this week when the Massachusetts Gaming Commission rendered its decision on the status of a gaming license for its Boston Casino, which is in the final stages of construction. The decision paves the way for the casino to open its doors as early as this June.

Last year, the Wynn brand and its stock took big hits on allegations that co-founder Steve Wynn was involved in some inappropriate behavior. That news opened the floodgates of investigations that ultimately resulted in Steve Wynn stepping down as CEO as well as selling off his substantial stake in the company. One of the investigations that was perhaps the most important to investors was the status of a gaming license for its Boston project. Without such a license, the casino would not be able to operate.

With the gaming commission starting its investigation, Wynn Resorts was essentially constructing a multi-billion-dollar project at risk. Compounding the issue was the fact that even if Wynn wanted to step away and sell, its negotiating leverage was cut off at the knees.

While most analysts seemed to agree that the license would ultimately remain in place, the length of time the investigation took was taxing. Over the past year, shares have traded between about $80 and the current level of about $165. With the stock at the top of the range, it may seem odd that this issue hurt the equity, but when you consider that this equity was marching toward $200 and then had about a 15-month period of relative uncertainty related to many issues, being at $145 to $165 now is of little solace.

This news, though expected, is a big positive. Having the license allows the company to be un-cuffed from any negative sentiment and overhang tied to the license. Essentially, Wynn just gained back all of its lost leverage with regard to this property, and that should be welcome news to investors.

While the $35 million fine is nothing to scoff at, the implications of not having the license would have cost much more. The bottom line on this story is that investors can now concentrate on the earnings of Wynn Resorts rather than legal hurdles that bog down the ability of the company to grow.

The first step in a Wynn recovery and resurgence will be the Q1 conference call, which the company had delayed as it awaited a decision from the gaming commission. Wynn management can now go about the business of being a casino operator. While margins have been a bit tighter of late, it is no secret that a good casino operator can make a lot of money for its investors.

Analyst price targets on Wynn range between a low of $109 and a high of $170. The average of several analysts seems to be in the $145 to $150 range. Most of these targets were established well prior to this latest development. If Wynn stock is still down at about $150, we might see some upgrades. With the stock at about $165, the moves by analysts would be more modest.

In my opinion, Wynn just got a lot more stable and predictable. Investors are back to looking at monthly reports from Vegas and Macau, analyzing tourist data, and seeing how the economy will impact the casino business. At this juncture, the play on Wynn is riding the waves of reports and taking advantage of developed trading ranges. I see Wynn as a hold at the moment, while the equity gets back to more traditional trading metrics. The good news is that Wynn is free to open a new casino. The bad news is that Wynn was near the top of a trading range when the news broke. Stay tuned, and time your bets carefully.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.