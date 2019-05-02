Maxim Integrated's Earnings As Expected, But Market Valuation Seems Too High

The Street has been quick to assume a sharp recovery in semiconductor companies, and I think the valuation on Maxim shares is too high now.

Like other chip stocks, Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) has ridden the “what, me worry?” trend that has driven semiconductors higher this year, even though inventories remain elevated and demand hasn’t recovered as much as hoped (at least not yet). I thought Maxim looked too pricey back in mid-February, and though the shares have lagged the SOX and other analog companies like NXP Semiconductors (NXPI), Analog Devices (ADI), and Microchip Technology (MCHP), I’m not calling that a successful call given that the performance relative to the broader markets has still been pretty good.

I like Maxim’s decision to under-ship relative to apparent demand (reducing channel inventories), and I still like longer-term opportunities in autos, industrial automation, and 100G optical, but I’m also still concerned about the company’s short-term vulnerability to weaker auto and industrial trends, as well as its comparatively lower leverage to 5G and data centers. Maxim pays one of the better dividends among its peers and I have no long-term quality concerns here, but I’m not chasing these shares, particularly when there are some other, more reasonably priced options.

On Target With Lowered Expectations

Analysts and investors had already lowered their expectations for the quarter, but there were still fears of a miss-and-lower, particularly when Infineon Technologies (OTCQX:IFNNY) warned on its quarter and guidance for the full year. For Maxim, though, it was a relatively solid quarter in that context of a tougher market.

Revenue fell 16% year over year and 6% quarter over quarter but matched expectations. Gross margin fell almost three and a half points from the prior year and about two points sequentially, missing expectations by about a point after similarly missing in the prior quarter. Operating income dropped almost a third from the prior year and 14% qoq, with margins falling 670bp and 280bp respectively.

Among the segments, there was no sequential growth. The Industrial business saw 13% yoy and 3% qoq contraction, beating expectations slightly. Consumer was extremely weak, falling 30% yoy and 13% qoq and missing by about 1%, on widespread weakness across tablets, wearables, peripherals and phones. Auto grew more than 4% yoy, but fell 2% qoq and missed by 4% as strong demand from EV and ADAS applications was offset by weaker infotainment and auto body demand. Communications and Data center fell 21% yoy and 6% qoq, beating by 8% despite ongoing weakness in 100G optical, while Computing fell 16% and 6% qoq.

Inventory levels remain a valid talking point, as lead times continue to correct after reaching record levels in 2018. To Maxim’s credit, it has maintained considerably lower lead times than many of its peers, with lead times around 8 weeks versus peers in the neighborhood of 14. Inventory declined 2% qoq and inventory days fell by 2, which was a better performance than what ON Semiconductor (ON) delivered. Management also continues to actively manage channel inventory by under-shipping.

Guidance And Expectations May Still Be Too High

Maxim didn’t really alter its guidance, which is certainly preferable to some of the negative revisions happening in the space, and management said that it sees end-demand stabilizing.

I’m hesitant to take management’s guidance at face value. In the industrial business, factory automation continues to weaken, and automation/control is about half of this segment’s business. There was nothing in the reports from ABB (ABB), Cognex (CGNX), Osram, Rockwell (ROK), Schneider (OTCPK:SBGSY), or Yaskawa (OTCPK:YASKY) that has me feeling warm and fuzzy about the near-term prospects for automation demand, though simple stabilization would be an improvement over the recent trend.

As far as autos go, I do see an argument for expecting improving demand later in calendar 2019 as companies prepare for new model launches, and particularly in areas like hybrids, EVs, and higher-end models (those with higher-end ADAS), where Maxim has exposure. As a counterpoint, Renesas (OTCPK:RNECY), one of the largest suppliers of chips to the auto industry, has significantly curtailed production due to concerns about demand, though it is possible that market share losses and/or customer mix are playing a role here.

I’ve mentioned this before, but it bears repeating that Maxim is also under-leveraged to 5G and data center compared to its peers. That doesn’t really matter to me long term (which is my preferred way of valuing and evaluating companies), but it could lead to some less favorable near-term comparisons with its rivals over the next few quarters.

The Outlook

Not having to revise numbers lower does feel like a bit of a victory, but it doesn’t address the valuation issue I still see here. I believe Maxim can generate healthy, mid-single-digit revenue growth and mid- to high-single digit FCF growth over the long term, but the share price already more than anticipates. Likewise, the share price more than factors in a return to “normal” margin and growth rates and a quick end to this semiconductor correction cycle.

The Bottom Line

I believe the chip rally is overdone relative to the underlying health of the markets. I accept that the stock market is a forward-looking discounting mechanism, but I think the rally in stock prices and valuations leaves no margin of error if end-markets don’t rebound strongly and quickly. Maxim’s quality is above average, in my view, and I’m sure the dividend appeals to some investors, but I can’t reconcile today’s valuation with the underlying value I see in the business.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.