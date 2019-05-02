Alphabet: Crazy Overreaction

The stock again trades back down to an EV of about 15x '20 EPS estimates.

A big key to the reaction to the Q1'19 results for Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) is understanding where the stock traded prior to the results. Alphabet reached a record high at nearly $1,300 prior to earnings, reducing the odds the stock would rally following earnings. Any perceived weakness such as the revenue miss provides a dip to give investors another opportunity to join the growth story based on my long-term bullish investment thesis.

Revenue Fears Misplaced

For Q1, Alphabet reported revenues that missed analyst estimates by $1.02 billion. The internet search giant grew revenues in the quarter by 16.7% to reach $36.3 billion. On a constant currency basis, revenues were slated to grow 19%.

Alphabet reported 26% revenue growth last Q1, setting up the stock for failure this year. Revenue growth at that rate is unsustainable when the amounts top $30 billion on a quarterly basis and $100 billion on an annual basis.

A key is that the constant currency growth rate was only 23%. What looked like revenue growth rates slowing from 26% to 17% was really 23% to 19% on a constant currency basis. Investors are now unduly focused on revenue growth and extrapolating far too much on reported revenue growth while ignoring currency impacts.

Another issue is the tech giant reporting a hybrid GAAP EPS. Excluding the EC fine of $1.7 billion, operating income came in at $8.3 billion. The income from operations only grew from $7.6 billion last Q1, but these GAAP numbers only exclude partial one-time or non-cash charges.

This number is highly complicated due to both depreciation costs and stock-based compensation expenses. The big push into the cloud and self-driving cars boosted capital expending last year, causing the huge jump in the depreciation charge by over $600 million along with an additional $300 million charge for SBC.

The end result is an additional $900 million in operating expenses that didn't completely contribute to revenues last quarter. The higher depreciation charges (absent any impairment charges) will contribute to higher cloud revenues this year and going forward.

So while depreciation is a real cost of doing business that impacts expenses, the SBC is a double charge already accounted for via the diluted share count. Alphabet actually drove diluted shares down over 4 million from last year due to share buybacks of $3.0 billion in the last quarter plus other share buybacks last year.

The other issue was Other Income that was boosted by about $1.4 billion this quarter due almost entirely to gains on equity securities now required to be included in GAAP numbers. Again, Alphabet would help investors by going back to non-GAAP EPS numbers that don't include these equity gains and potentially losses in the future quarterly numbers.

Once one excludes this Other Income boost and adds back the SBC charge of $2.7 billion, the Q1 EPS would easily top the reported $11.90 number.

Where Now

The stock soared this year to $1,300 so a dip post earnings report wasn't a shock. GOOGL had dipped below $1,000 in December, but the stock was actually flat with last July at the highs. For this reason, any dip in the stock should be short term.

Analysts expect substantial EPS growth in 2019 and 2020, but the numbers don't exclude non-cash charges like SBC. In addition, Alphabet now has a large $113.5 billion cash balance and a net cash balance of $109.4 billion when removing the $4.1 billion debt balance.

Alphabet now has ~$162 per share in cash after a quarter where free cash flow jumped to $7.4 billion. With the stock now trading at $1,190, Alphabet only has an EV of $1,038.

The valuation story quickly becomes compelling when factoring in the SBC charges that are closing in on a $15 per share impact by 2020. The SBC charge reached $9.4 billion in 2018 and continues to grow in excess of a 10% clip based on Q1 numbers reaching $2.8 billion.

Using the '20 GAAP analyst estimates of $55 per share and adding the $15 per share back brings the actual EPS estimate closer to $70. The stock only trades at '20 EV of 15x EPS estimates. A very decent valuation for a company with constant currency revenue growth of 19%.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Alphabet was due for a pullback after a 30% rally in a few months. The stock remains poised to continue rallying with a 20x multiple, pushing Alphabet towards $1,560 for nearly 30% upside from here.

