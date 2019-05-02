Gold Weekly: Blame The Dollar

After a solid rally in the dollar in the past month, I expect renewed downward pressure due to a dovish Fed’s stance, and a pick-up in global growth, and a US-China trade deal.

Specs have reduced markedly their long positioning in gold in recent weeks; ETF investors have boosted their selling.

The dollar rally, driven by an increasing divergence between US growth and ROW, is to blame.

GLDM made a fresh low for the year in April, contrary to our expectations.

Introduction

Welcome to Orchid's Gold Weekly report.

The rebound in World Gold Shares SPDR Gold Minishares Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLDM) in March has failed to prove sustainable – GLDM reached a year-to-date low of $12.65 per share last week on April 23.

While gold's long-term fundamentals have not changed, the stronger dollar has been the chief headwind for gold. Contrary to our expectations, the dovish Fed stance has failed to push the dollar lower. The market has preferred to focus on the economic divergence between the US (stronger) and the rest of the world (weaker).

However, we believe that the dollar's upside is limited from here and therefore, GLDM should start gaining strength this month.

Speculative positioning

Speculators have reduced markedly their net long exposure since the start of April, with the net spec length moving from 24% of open interest on March 26 to 8% on April 23.

While we initially thought that gold’s spec positioning would enjoy a prolonged improvement this year after being stretched to the downside last October, it seems that it has been a false start.

Nevertheless, the current gold’s spec positioning suggests that there is plenty of room for speculative net buying (gross long accumulation/ gross short-covering) in the coming months.

In the short term, however, the speculative community could be momentum-driven and therefore could continue to reduce its net long exposure to the metal.

Implications for GLDM: If the net spec length in Comex gold falls further, Comex gold spot prices will come under additional selling pressure. In turn, the value of GLDM will contract.

Investment positioning

ETF investors have liquidated around 43 tonnes of gold over the past month and are now net sellers in the year to date.

While the dollar rally has undermined investor optimism over the yellow metal, the notable rebound in risk rally has also prompted investors to reduce their demand of protection like gold.

As long as the dollar continues to strengthen and risk assets continue to move higher, gold ETF flows are unlikely to turn positive anytime soon.

Looking at the various gold ETFs, we find that the main source of outflows has come from GLD. Outflows totaled ~5 tonnes last week (1/3 of total gold outflows) and 38 tonnes since the start of April (~80% of total gold outflows).

In contrast, GLDM’s holdings have remained resilient, suggesting that GLDM (retail) investors are here for the long run.

Implications for GLDM: The combination of stronger dollar and positive risk-taking appetite is conducive to negative gold ETF flows. Although ETF outflows do not impact directly GLDM, the selling pressure from other ETFs pushes gold spot prices lower, which in turn reduce the value of GLDM.

Where the dollar is headed?

On April 23, the gold spot price reached a low for the year of $1,269.5 per oz, which coincided with the strongest negative (25d rolling) correlation between gold and the DXY at -0.75.

The dollar has been very strong of late, trading at its highest since May 2017. The latest wave of upward pressure in the dollar was caused by the stronger-than-expected Q1 GDP of 3.2% (vs BBG consensus: +2.5%), which reinforced the divergence theme.

Oxford Economics noted after the Q1 GDP release:

US growth divergence remains a key theme as the resilience of the economy – illustrated by the strong rebound in durable goods orders and the better-thanexpected GDP report – contrasted with disappointing European and Asian data and the dovish narrative from global central banks. This growth divide is fueling renewed dollar strength and helped propel the S&P500 to a fresh record high.

But as we go into Q2, we believe that the dollar could come under renewed downward pressure. Despite the improvement in US economic growth, the lack of inflationary pressure is likely to leave the Fed’s monetary policy stance unchanged. In this regard, the Fed could surprise on the dovish side this week, by focusing on the inflation leg of its dual mandate.

Further, global economic growth is set to pick up, thereby narrowing the divergence between US and EM growth. The aggregate EM manufacturing PMI improved to 50.9 this month, from 50.5 in the last month, mainly driven by China and Russia. This environment tends to coincide with a weaker dollar.

Finally, US-China trade tensions tend to be dollar-positive while a de-escalation tends to be dollar negative. As UBS notes:

The White House on 24 April indicated high-level talks in Beijing this week would cover a lot of ground, including intellectual property, forced technology transfers, nontariff barriers, agriculture, services, purchases, and enforcement.

A possible sustained trade deal in May or June is likely to hasten global growth expectations, which in turn would produce downward pressure on the dollar.

Against this, we believe that the top in the dollar is nearly in and that downward pressure will mount in the coming months. This should trigger a surge in monetary demand for gold, which is thereby bullish for GLDM.

Review World Gold Shares SPDR Gold Minishares Trust ETF

A GLDM share represents a fractional, undivided beneficial ownership interests in the Fund, which holds only physical gold and, at times, cash.

GLDM is directly impacted by the vagaries of gold spot prices because the fund physically holds gold bars in a London vault and custodied by ICBC Standard bank.

GLDM offers the lowest expense ratio of just 0.18% among its peers. GLD, IAU, and BAR have an expense ratio of 0.50%, 0.25%, and 0,20%, respectively. From a purely cost perspective, GLDM is the most competitive gold ETF.

GLDM’s average spread is 0.08% over the past two months, which is a touch lower than that of its competitor IAU, at 0.09%.

GLDM's average daily volume (over the past 45 trading days) is ~$7.3 million, which is much lower than that of IAU, at ~$157 million. But unless you are an institutional investors, liquidity conditions are sufficient.

All of the Trust’s physical gold is held by the custodian; namely ICBC Standard bank, in their London vault except when the gold has been allocated in the vault of a sub-custodian.

In such instances, ICBC Standard bank has agreed that it will use commercially reasonable efforts to promptly transport the gold from the sub-custodian’s vault to the ICBC Standard’s London vault, at ICBC Standard’s cost and risk.

The gold bar list is updated at the end every working day (EST), on the website below the “Bar list” section.

The Trust has entered into an agreement with ICBC Standard Bank plc, the Trust’s Custodian, which will ensure that all of the Trust’s gold is held in allocated form at the end of each working day.

