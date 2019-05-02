Essent: The Essential Value

The last part will cover the possible downside a recession can have on ESNT.

The second section will go right into Essent's financials, how it stacks up against peers, and understanding the intrinsic value of ESNT.

The first section will look at important qualitative factors to keep in mind for the private mortgage insurance industry.

This article will show you why Essent Group is a big holding in my investment partnership.

The Enterprising Investor Series #6: Essent

Mortgage insurance is not something most people talk about in the investing world. Quite frankly, it sounds boring to many, maybe even traumatizing for folks old enough to remember 2009 (I was still stressing over pre-algebra). That may explain why this industry continues to go relatively unnoticed and unloved. The housing market today looks nothing like it was back in 2006-2007. Given the healthy housing market, along with Essent Group Ltd.’s (NYSE:ESNT) low valuation, and a growth rate to be in the double digits, ESNT and the private mortgage insurance in general remains significantly undervalued with a good 50-100 percent upside.

I also would like to thank Mr. Gordon for his insightful experience into the mortgage insurance industry. His articles helped me greatly in expounding my investment thesis for Essent. Highly recommend you guys here to check out his articles for more in-depth readings on the mortgage insurance industry. He paid me a million dollars to give him a shout out. (I'm kidding. I don't have any endorsements or affiliations with Mr. Gordon.)

If you haven't caught up with my first insurance article on Universal Insurance, please do. You will have a better context since this is also an analysis on an insurance company. This article will be split into two sections:

Section I: Looking at the Private Mortgage Insurance Industry

Section II: Estimating the 'Essential' Worth

Section I: Important Factors in the Housing and PMI

Essentially (pun intended), the private mortgage insurance also requires us to track the health of the housing market as well - the better health the housing market is in, the better shape PMI companies will be. When the housing market is good, people generally take out more loans, and will therefore need to insure more mortgages. More loans, more opportunities for PMI growth. Simple so far. With that said, there are many factors that influence the PMI. We will go through some key factors here today.

Let's begin.

1) The Excellent Credit Quality:

A huge factor that caused the housing bubble was poor lending practices - more than 14% of people that had a mortgage loan in 2006 had credit scores lower 620.

Today, less than 1% of policies in force have credit score 620 or lower.

Remember that a credit score is used to gauge how likely and responsible people are with repaying their debt. Vast majority are in the 700+ range, with 43% made up of people with 760+ credit scores. 760+ credit scores are the "cream of the crop" credit payers.

Source: Essent 10-K

2) Low Default Rates on Mortgage Loans:

Essent's Default Rates Over the Last Five Years:

Years 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 # of Policies in Force 141,417 229,721 297,437 375,898 496,477 608,135 Loans Defaulted 0.11% 0.20% 0.35% 0.47% 0.96% 0.66%

Source: Essent 10-K

The number of mortgage loans that went into delinquency averaged 1.7 percent from 1979 to 2006, with a low of about 0.7 percent (in 1979) and a high of about 2.4 percent. The Great Recession was worse, as the delinquency rate hit 5.6 percent in mid-2005 to over 21 percent in July 2008.

Today, less than 1% of the loans are defaulted, evident by the pool of much higher credit quality borrowers.

3) Mortgage Payment to Income Ratio is Only Half of 2007-2008s:

I grew up around NYC, with homes and rent at sky-high prices all my life. This factor that Mr. Gordon excellently pointed out in his article was an eye opener for me - the mortgage payment percent to household income hovers at around 4.4%, compared to the peak of the housing boom, which had hit 7%. If you really think about it, this makes sense: if the vast majority of people with MI today have FICO scores in the 700+ range, they likely are also in a higher/more stable income bracket. This is a key metric to track in order to see how much the average mortgage payment is relative to the average household income. The lower the ratio, the less susceptible people are to defaulting on their mortgages.

Source: Gary J. Gordon

4) PMI's Increasing Market Share Size:

The PMI companies have had their market share rise over time, from both in force policies revenue and relative market share.

Source: Essent 10-K

Very Important: It looks like the private mortgage net insured worth is just about the same as the peak of 2006, but rest assured this is not the same as the housing bubble peak!

The reason is this:

House prices increase 3-5% over time.

We know that $100 is not the same as $100 twelve years ago. $100 would erode 3% a year on average, based on the historical rates of inflation. The real spending power would therefore be, about $70.13* in today's dollar.

The same is true for real estate, except they actually have historically outpaced inflation. Assuming the PMI industry will eventually recover to 2006 NIW (NIW means Net Insured Worth), and adjusting for inflation and appreciation, then $293 billion of insured NIW in 2018 is really only 61.7%** of 2006's NIW, $180 billion in 2006's dollar amount.

It would take a 44% increase in NIW for the PMI to increase $180 billion to $260 billion NIW, in 2006's dollar amount.

*Assuming $100 x (1 ÷ (1.03^12)) = $70.13

**I assumed that the appreciate rate would be 4% for real estate prices since 2006 (12 years). Therefore, $293B x (1 ÷ (1.04^12)) = $180B.

My estimation is relatively in line with the US Bureau, which states that housing that cost $100,000 back in 2006 would be about $129,560 in today's dollar, as of 2019. This is a 29.56% increase. The estimations came in lower because the inflation has been at 2%, which is lower than the historic average. Also, this estimation does not take into the consideration that houses appreciate in real value of approximately 0.5 to 1% more than the average inflation over the long haul.

With the housing shortage, I do not believe that it is likely housing will be outpaced by inflation, since the demand for housing in 2019 is still very strong. Also remember that the credit and lending standards are much healthier today.

5) PMI's Small Relative Market Share Compared to FHA:

The PMI industry only has about 45% of the Mortgage insurance industry, compared to FHA's current market share of 55%. A 45% market share is also only 58% of the 77% market share PMI had back in 2006-2008. If one expects to see PMI's market share converge closer to 77% of the whole mortgage insurance industry, then PMI's current market share of 45% has to increase by 84%.

Source: Essent 10-K

This would mean a possible 84% upside. There is plenty of growth potential for the PMI insurance to continue gaining market share.

Why PMI is Superior to FHA and Will Continue to Gain Market Share:

FHA premiums typically cost almost 4x as much as PMI premiums.

as much as PMI premiums. The cost is higher because FHA loans require borrowers to pay premiums for 2x longer than PMIs.

longer than PMIs. FHA loans generally have a higher percent of people who have poorer credit history and could not afford a conventional loan to begin with. This is also a big reason why FHA loans have premiums at much higher rates.

Many people with FHA loans that have built a sizable equity switch to a conventional loan to shed the hefty FHA costs.

Source: Value Penguin

Section II: What Is This Essentially Worth?

So far, I have shown why the PMI industry is a good industry to be in right now. But what about Essent? Why Essent specifically, and not the other PMI companies?

1) Essent's Growth and Valuation Compared to Peers:

My main thesis is that Essent has only a 20% valuation premium over other companies like Radian Group Inc. (RDN) and MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG), but with at least twice the growth rate.

Source: Oldschoolvalue

The estimated Forward P/E of 9x for ESNT is almost the same as 8.4x and 8.8x for RDN and MTG, respectively.

There has been a slowdown in growth looking at Essent's revenue growth rate, with the TTM Revenue growth still being about 24.78%.

RDN and MTG both show 5% in TTM revenue growth.

In fairness, the PMI is overall a good industry to be in, so if you are bullish on the PMI in general, it is not a bad idea to buy RDN and MTG as well. (I would give a heavier weight to ESNT, of course.)

2) Essent's Lower Default Rate Compared to RDN and MTG:

Percent Of In-Policy Loans Defaulted (Based on Total Primary Loans)

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 ESNT 0.11% 0.20% 0.35% 0.47% 0.96% 0.66% MTG 10.76% 8.25% 6.31% 5.04% 4.55% 3.11% RDN 9.12% 5.12% 3.58% 3.22% 2.92% 2.06%

Though Essent's default rate has been increasing, it is still well below 1%, with the most recent year 2018 showing a default rate improvement. Radian, the closest match here, has a default rate of over 3x Essent's default rate.

3) Essent's ROE Over the Last 5 Years From 2013 to 2018:

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 TTM 9.26% 14.06% 16.57% 19.57% 19.76% 21.71%

Source: Oldschoolvalue & Seeking Alpha

Essent's ROE has been consistently increasing with no decline for the last five years. They currently have the highest ROE to date.

RDN's and MTG's ROE TTM are 18.68% and 12.55%, respectively.

4) Great Metrics for Insurance Company Valuation:

In my previous article, I revealed some great metrics to analyze insurance companies. If you need a more in depth explanation of the metrics, please refer here. I will go through the metrics very quickly this time.

1) The Not So Secret Metric #1: The Investment Float Ratio

Essent has $2.7B as total invested capital, and against a market cap of $4.4B, the Investment Float to Market Cap is 1.6x. Ideally, it should be one and below. Despite not passing on this metric, Essent is still an attractive investment. We have to look at a business at many angles. I just wanted to see if there was something revealing about Essent using this metric.

The Not So Secret Metric #2: The Increasing Insurance Yield

2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 Investment Yield 2.6% 2.2% 2.1% 1.9% 1.5% Combined Ratio 25.0% 32.6% 34.5% 38.3% 46.4% Insurance Yield 77.60% 69.60% 67.60% 63.60% 55.10%

Source: Essent 10-K

I think more important to note is not the insurance yield itself but the trend of the increasing yield. Also, a combined ratio of 25% is unheard of outside the mortgage insurance industry and should be looked at skeptically, if this can be an accurate gauge for how profitable the PMI companies are. Anyhow, the trends show Essent has improving profitability.

The Not So Secret Metric #3: The Investment Formula

The Investment Formula =

Book Value Per Share x [(ROE/15%)^2] + Dividends Per Share x 10

Using this valuation method, Essent's calculation will be:

$24.11 x [( 21.7 /15)^2] + 0* = $50.50

/15)^2] + 0* = $24.11 x [( 25 /15)^2] + 0* = $67.10

/15)^2] + 0* = $24.11 x [(30/15)^2] + 0* = $96.44

Where:

BPS = $24.11

DPS = 0*

ROE = 21.7 to 30%

Note: Essent does not pay any dividends, hence we added 0 for the part that was supposed to be 'DPS x 10.' You can just leave it, but for demonstration purposes, I wanted to point that out.

From the onset, it looks like Essent is fairly valued unlike UVE, which had a significant upside of about 50% based on this formula. I think that a 25-30% ROE is doable. If it is, then we are in luck and our intrinsic value is really twice the current price today. But let's be conservative. We will go forward assuming 21.7% is the best ROE Essent will have. Buying businesses on valuations hoping aggressive assumptions will work out is a time-tested way to lose your shirt. I like my shirt a lot, so let's not chase pies in the sky.

The key to successful outperformance is to find opportunities where you can be very wrong, but still do very well.

While I would not be so bold as to say that Essent's ROE will definitely continue to increase into 2019, 2020 and beyond, there are favorable industry tailwinds as explained in section I, and Essent's ROE has been improving. The biggest drawback to the investment formula is that the past is not always a reflection of the future.

5) My Favorite Metric: The PEG Rule

If you have been following me for a while, then you already knew this was coming. We will use the ROE as the growth rate given the fact that: 1) Financial companies' return over the long run mirror the ROE (Use ROIC for non-financials), 2) Essent's ROE is 21.7% TTM, very in line with the 23.07% YoY net income growth, 3) Revenue, book value, and insurance policies in force, all which are key numbers, are also in the 20%+ ballpark.

Do you still need me to show you how to use the PEG rule here? I'll be nice, so here:

PEG Formula = P/E ÷ Growth Rate

Where:

Growth Rate = ROE (21.7%)

P/E = 9.7x

Therefore,

PEG Formula = 9.7 ÷ 21.7 = .44x

If we assume that a fair PEG is 1x, then a .44x PEG indicates a 220% upside, or an intrinsic value of $106. Under both methods, the intrinsic value is pegged (pun not intended) to be around $50 to $106 a share.

There you have it - the essential value of Essent Group.

Final Words: The Possible Downside

Unlike UVE, ESNT is much more cyclical, with the PMI's performance depending heavily on the health of the housing market, the economy, and business cycle we are in. The biggest risk that I can see impede Essent's growth/prospects is a possible economic slow-down/recession:

Lowering interest rates (government lowers rates usually to stimulate the economy during recessions) can bring down durations of in-force policies, and therefore, lower revenue. It would also likely lower the net investment income since most of Essent's investments are in short-term bonds.

A possible recession can slow down the housing market and thus, soften the demand for PMIs.

Recessions often come with higher rates of loan default. However, there is a significant relief I heard management say in the earnings call:

If we were to hit a mild recession, mild plus maybe with a 5% claim rate, our returns would still be in the mid-teens. Source: Motley Fool

Estimating The Bearish Scenario:

A 15% ROE would still give it an intrinsic value of $70 under the PEG rule. However, under the investment formula would show that the intrinsic value is $24, about 50% of today's stock price, $47.

A tangible price to book ratio of 1.9x should also put a floor on the stock price to roughly around $24 as well.

$24 is roughly the bottom the intrinsic value can be. It doesn't mean the market value can't go lower than $24. People get scared during recessions and irrationality runs amok the most during these time periods.

Though we have the book value as the price floor, a 50% loss is unlikely, given the fact that the company has a strong balance sheet, has been very careful with its insurance policies, and is projected to compound its intrinsic value at 20% a year.

It's very tough to estimate how much fear and what effect it will have on stock prices.

This is also why recessions are historically, the prime time (get it?) for huge returns; Essent will be even more undervalued by then.

Even with solid growth and a reasonable protection to the downside, people may still object to investing in Essent because they don't find PMI exciting or sexy enough. Listen, there is nothing boring about watching your investments double because your analysis was sound and correct. Focus on finding healthy fundamentals and growth at great prices.

Focus on the essential value. Your returns on investment will reflect it.

Follow me here on SA! I work really hard to make sure that every article adds value (and net worth) to readers here on the Zulu Investment. Leave a comment and/or give the article a like! Stay tuned for the next one.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ESNT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Top 5 position in our Investment Partnership. It's Important to eat what you make. Do your own research first. We aren't responsible for potential losses (though we would feel bad).