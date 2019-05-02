Why Dividend Investors Should Sell MGE Energy

I explain why I believe shareholders would be better suited by selling and purchasing another utility stock.

As such the dividend yield is now considerably low given the average dividend growth.

MGE Energy's price has appreciated faster than the company could grow the dividend.

Introduction

Robert recently analyzed a few high-yield utility stocks. Some of you requested analysis of more utility stocks.

Today I’ll analyze MGE Energy (MGEE) and explain why I believe this is the sort of utility stock dividend investors should sell.

As of today, MGEE has a dividend yield of 2.02% and is trading at $67.27 per share. According to my M.A.D. assessment, MGEE has a Dividend Strength Score of 59 and a Stock Strength score of 45.

MGE Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electricity and purchases and distributes natural gas.

This article will be divided into two parts: dividend strength and stock strength.

I look at stock and dividend strength as 2 distinct subjects. A high dividend strength score indicates that the company has a good combination of dividend safety, dividend yield & dividend growth potential. Stocks that rank high in stock strength are likely to produce good returns for capital gain investors. Dividend investors can achieve the best results by picking stocks with a good combination of dividend strength & stock strength.

Dividend Strength

Dividend strength can be broken down into a) dividend safety and b) dividend potential.

To evaluate the dividend safety I will look at payout and coverage ratios. The company's dividend potential is measured by looking at the current dividend yield, the dividend's historical growth as well as the changes in the revenues and net income over the recent years.

Dividend Safety

54% of MGE Energy's earnings are paid out as dividends. This is a more attractive payout ratio than 34% of dividend stocks.

Operating cashflow payout also gives a good idea of a company's ability to pay its dividend, and gives a more complete picture than simply looking at the earnings payout. MGEE pays 30% of its operating cashflow as a dividend, putting it ahead of 41% of dividend stocks.

MGE Energy generated negative free cashflow this year. Previous years, free cashflow was only just sufficient to cover the dividend payment.

MGE Energy's payout ratio is satisfying according to these 3 metrics.

31/12/2014 31/12/2015 31/12/2016 31/12/2017 31/12/2018 Dividends $1.0900 $1.1600 $1.2200 $1.2600 $1.3200 Net Income $2.32 $2.06 $2.18 $2.82 $2.43 Payout Ratio 47% 56% 56% 45% 55% Cash From Operations $5.62 $4.29 $4.25 $3.83 $4.41 Payout Ratio 20% 27% 29% 33% 30% Free Cash Flow $3.21 $1.20 $2.41 $1.27 $-1.14 Payout Ratio 34% 96% 51% 99% -115%

Analyzing interest & debt coverage ratios along payout ratios gives us an idea of the payout ratio's stability. If a lot of the company's earnings go towards paying interest, the financial leverage makes the company's bottom line more affected by variations in revenue.

MGEE can pay its interest 5 times, which is better than 35% of stocks. This level of coverage can be considered sufficient.

Looking at payout & coverage ratios together would suggest that MGEE’s dividend is safe.

Dividend Potential

I then move on to analyzing the company's dividend potential (ie: its ability to pay us a good dividend that grows at a satisfying rate).

MGE Energy's dividend yield of 2.02% is better than 42% of dividend stocks. MGE's dividend yield is close to an all time low.

The price has appreciated faster than the dividend, turning what was a 4% yielding stock in 2011, into a 2% yielding stock today.

This last year, the dividend grew 6% which is slightly higher than their 5 year CAGR of 5%. We usually want to see higher dividend growth for stocks yielding only 2%.

Over the previous 3 years MGE Energy has seen its revenues and net income remain stable, with no significant changes.

Top and bottom line growth will ultimately be the deciding factors of a company's ability to continue growing its dividend. Healthy revenue and earnings growth is essential.

If the company can continue to grow its revenue and net income at the current rate, MGEE’s dividend has mediocre dividend potential. While I believe the company will maintain its 5% annual dividend growth, it is not a sufficiently enticing offer when combined with a mere 2% dividend yield.

Dividend Summary

The combination of the data presented above gives MGEE a dividend strength score of 59/100.

While the dividend seems safe, and has room to grow, the company hasn’t been dedicated to growing the dividend at a rate in line with the appreciation in share price.

The low yield makes the stock tough to love, since we’re looking for high double digit dividend growth when picking dividend stocks that yield around 2%.

Stock Strength

Looking at dividend strength with no regard to other fundamental factors is a mistake many dividend investors make. Looking at a few factors that are likely to impact stock price, dividend investors can make timely and savvy investments.

These fundamentals are what determine a company's stock strength score: value, momentum, financial strength and earnings quality.

To assess a company's stock strength score I look into the fundamentals underlying these factors separately.

Value

It has been proven time and time again that undervalued stocks outperform overvalued stocks. To assess value, I look at a company's P/E, P/S, P/CFO and Shareholder Yield. The combination of these ratios give a stock a value score out of 100.

MGEE’s value ratios are:

P/E of 27.68x

P/S of 4.17x

P/CFO of 15.24x

Dividend yield of 2.02%

Buyback yield of 0.00%

Shareholder yield of 2.02%.

These values would suggest that MGEE is more undervalued than 51% of stocks, which isn’t great. While MGEE doesn’t seem extremely overvalued compared to the overall market, it isn’t cheap either.

At this point, we’re looking for potentially undervalued utilities that can provide us a safe and growing dividend and have potential to realize value in the upcoming year.

Value Score: 51 / 100

Momentum

Stocks that have appreciated recently are the most likely to continue going up.

Since stocks which have been going down will likely continue to go down, and those which are going up are more likely to continue to increase, one could argue that purchasing on the way down generally isn’t the best strategy.

MGE Energy trades at $67.27 and is up 8.55% these last 3 months, 6.91% these last 6 months and 15.29% these last 12 months.

MGEE has better momentum than 66% of stocks, which I find to be sufficient. The stock has beaten the S&P 500 during the trailing twelve months, and is in the better third of stock based on momentum. The share price could continue to increase this year and the next, when I expect investors to shift assets towards safer sectors.

Momentum score: 66 / 100

Financial Strength

Stocks with good financial strength will have reasonable levels of debt, low liability growth --or even decreasing liabilities -- and will produce high levels of cashflows in relation to their liabilities.

Financially strong stocks have historically performed a lot better than companies with weak financials. It goes without saying that investors should be extra careful with stocks who dramatically increase their financial leverage.

MGEE's Debt/Equity ratio of 1.4 is better than 49% of stocks. The company’s liabilities have increased by 9% over the course of the last 12 months. Operating cashflow can cover 13.1% of MGEE's liabilities.

These ratios would suggest that MGE Energy has better financial strength than 51% of stocks. This is on the better end of utility stocks, because of the low leverage relative to the sector. However liabilities are increasing, and cashflow coverage of liabilities is average at best.

Financial Strength Score: 51/100

Earnings Quality

Stocks with high earnings quality will have low levels of accruals and will depreciate their capital expenses quickly. Their assets will also generate large amounts of revenue.

MGE Energy’s Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -14.4% puts it ahead of 67% of stocks.

26.6% of MGEE's capital expenditure is depreciated each year, which is better than 7% of stocks.

Each dollar of MGEE's assets generates $0.3 of revenue, putting it ahead of 30% of stocks.

Based on these findings, MGEE has higher earnings quality than 25% of stocks. The levels of depreciation are low, which can result in write offs down the line, asset turnover is decent for a utility despite being low in comparison with the broader market.

Earnings Quality Score: 25 / 100

Stock Strength summary

When combining the different factors of the stocks profile, we get a stock strength score of 45/100, which is troublesome. While the stock has good momentum and financial strength –especially for a utility—it lacks the undervaluation I like to see when picking dividend stocks.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 59 & a stock strength of 45, MGE Energy is a subpar choice for dividend investors.

While the dividend is safe, the price has appreciated at such a rapid pace these past years that dividend growth just couldn’t keep up.

As a result, MGEE just doesn’t yield enough to make up for the average dividend growth.

If you’ve been a shareholder of MGEE, now might be the time to cash your gains and reallocate the funds to a utility with a better yield and dividend growth.

Example Scenario (in a tax sheltered account): You bought $10,000 of MGEE at $33 per share in August 2012. You’re now getting about $400 in dividends per year while the shares are worth $20,000.

If you sell your shares and invest in a utility with better potential which yields 3% and has better capital appreciation prospects, your annual income will increase to $600.

The point is that it is worth rotating stocks to increase your income and always be invested in stocks with more potential for capital appreciation.

What utility stocks should you invest in?

If you’re looking for a high yield utility, Robert did an article on Dominion (D).

In my next article, I will analyze another sub 3.5%-yielding utility that is a much better fit for dividend investors.

