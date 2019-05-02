Biogen's Share Price Will Likely Be Under Pressure If Zolgensma Receives FDA Approval

Since the termination of the Alzheimer's medication aducanumab, share price has been supported by Biogen's share repurchases. Once authorized repurchase money is depleted, share price could fall.

Biogen's growth is heavily dependent upon spinal muscular atrophy medication Spinraza. If Novartis' Zolgensma is approved it will compete with Spinraza, possibly ending Spinraza's growth.

Biogen's multiple sclerosis revenues are declining, and likely to see continued revenue declines.

Since Biogen's (BIIB) 2016 strategic shift from multiple sclerosis (MS), two events have caused share price to rise and fall during that period. Those two events were FDA approval of Spinraza for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (NYSE:SMA) and the termination of aducanumab for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD).

Without success of aducanumab and declining revenues from the Company's MS product line, earnings are heavily dependent on growth of Spinraza. However, Spinraza growth may be limited because of the pending approval of Novartis' (NVS) Zolgensma for the treatment of SMA expected during May. Zolgensma's approval will likely have a short-term and possibly a long-term effect.

If you are invested in Biogen, consider reducing, or exiting your position. An alternative strategy would be selling a covered call to reduce your cost. If you are contemplating investing, wait until after the FDA decision; if approved shares will likely head lower.

To understand why Biogen's shares will be under pressure investors need to have a basic knowledge of SMA and differences between Spinraza and Zolgensma.

Spinal Muscular Atrophy

Spinal muscular atrophy is caused by dysfunctional or missing gene that affects the production of a protein essential for motor neurons. This condition is manifested by a shrinking spinal cord. The condition has a wide variability of onset and severity - onset and severity are categorized by types 1-4 with type 1 being most critical and onset occurring between zero to six months of age.

Spinraza versus Zolgensma

Spinraza requires injection into the cerebrospinal fluid: four loading doses given over the course of two months and a subsequent maintenance dose every fourth month.

Because SMA is an orphan condition and requires administration into the cerebrospinal fluid, Spinraza commands $750,000 during the first year and $375,000 per subsequent year, which has drawn the ire even of congress.

While Spinraza's revenue growth is impressive, Biogen has to pay Ionis (IONS) tiered royalities. From note 19 of the 2018 annual report:

Under our agreement with Ionis, we make royalty payments to Ionis on annual worldwide net sales of SPINRAZA using a tiered royalty rate between 11% and 15%, which are recognized in cost of sales within our consolidated statements of income. Royalty cost of sales related to sales of SPINRAZA for the years ended December 31, 2018, 2017 and 2016, totaled $238.0 million, $112.4 million and $0.5 million, respectively.

Increased revenues will be required just to maintain current Spinraza profits.

Zolgensma is a one-time intravenous infusion gene therapy using a virus to deliver the gene. Some SMA patients have antibodies that will prevent them from receiving Zolgensma. Novartis addressed this concern during the 1Q 2019 earnings call stating:

there are over 150 patients treated now with Zolgensma, as we noted. And importantly, only 5% have been excluded today due to AAV9 antibody titers.

Novartis has yet to provide the price tag for Zolgensma; estimates range between $4 to $5 million.

Pipeline

The FDA has accepted Biogen's NDA for diroximel fumarate, an oral version of the company's best-selling MS medication Tecfidera with a PDUFA - Prescription Drug User Fee Act - target date in Q4 2019. If approved, diroximel fumarate will likely cannibalize revenue of Tecfidera.

Financials

On April 24th the Company announced 1Q 2019 earnings. For the three months ended March 31 the Company reported a increase in year-over-year total revenue and net income per share:

(in millions) 1Q 2019 1Q 2018 Total revenue 3,490 3,131 Net income 1,409 1,173 Net income per share $7.15 $5.54 Diluted share count 197.0 211.7

Multiple sclerosis revenues declined both year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter, and Spinraza revenue growth has slowed:

(in millions) 1Q 2019 1Q 2018 4Q 2018 Tecfidera 999 987 1,110 Avonex 397 451 481 Plegridy 104 100 116 Tysabri 460 462 464 Fampyra 23 24 23 Total MS 1,983 2,024 2,194 Spinraza 518 364 470

During 1Q the Company repurchased approximately 2.4 million shares of common stock for a total value of approximately $656 million. From April 1, 2019 through April 24, 2019, Biogen repurchased an additional approximately 2.1 million shares of the Company’s common stock at a cost of approximately $492 million.

In addition, the Company will repurchase up to $5.0 billion of common stock. This is in addition to the approximately $1.0 billion remaining as of April 24, 2019, under the share repurchase program authorized in August 2018.

What investors should consider

Biogen's primary source of revenue is derived from MS products, those revenues are in decline. Biogen hopes to receive FDA approval during 4Q 2019 for an oral version of Tecfidera. If approved, revenues of Tecfidera will likely decline.

Spinraza revenues have grown dramatically since launch but growth has slowed. Biogen is required to pay Ionis tiered royalties, revenue growth will be required to maintain margins. If Novartis' Zolgensma is approved, revenue growth of Spinraza could stall.

Since aducanumab termination, Biogen has spent nearly $0.5 billion to support share price. Share price will see support from the $6 billion authorized for repurchases. If revenues don't increase, share price could fall once money authorized for repurchases is depleted.

If you are an investor consider selling, reducing your position, or selling covered calls. FDA approval of Zolgensma will slow or stall growth of Spinraza.

Finally, with MS revenues declining, few near-term catalysts, and without the Company paying a dividend Biogen's share price are completely dependent upon earnings. Near-term growth prospects don't look promising. Consider your options wisely.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have sold BIIB 2021 puts.