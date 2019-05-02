Fitbit, Inc. (FIT) CEO James Park on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2019 5:00 PM ET

Tom Hudson - Senior Vice President of Finance

James Park - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Ron Kisling - Chief Financial Officer

Scott Searle - Roth Capital

Jeffrey Rand - Deutsche Bank

Mark Rosenkranz - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Katy Huberty - Morgan Stanley

Jim Suva - Citi

Jeff Garro - William Blair and Company

Elliot Alper - D.A. Davidson & Company

Charlie Anderson - Dougherty & Company

Good day, and welcome to Fitbit's First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Tom Hudson, SVP of Finance.

Tom Hudson

Good afternoon and welcome. Fitbit distributed a press release detailing its quarterly and annual results earlier this afternoon. It's posted at our website at www.fitbit.com and available from normal financial news sources. This conference call's being webcast live on the IR page of our website, where a replay will be archived.

On this call, all financial measures are presented on a non-GAAP basis, except for revenue, which is a GAAP measure. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is provided in our post-earnings release or in our earnings presentation materials posted on the IR page of our website.

Growth references will be to a year-over-year comparison unless specified otherwise. This conference call will contain forward-looking information, which is subject to risks and uncertainties described in Fitbit's filings with the SEC and in today's press release. Actual results or events may differ materially.

We will begin with a commentary from James and Ron and will then open the call to questions. Let me introduce Fitbit's Chairman and CEO, James Park. James?

James Park

Thank you, Tom. Thank you to everyone participating in today's call. I'm really pleased with our performance in Q1. We saw continued momentum across the business and demonstrated that our focus and execution are leading to better results. Revenue was up 10% to $272 million and above our guidance. Device growth accelerated from the positive inflection in the fourth quarter, up 36% year-over-year to 2.9 million devices sold.

Smartwatches sold increased 117% and trackers sold increased 17% year-over-year. This marks the first quarter of positive year-over-year growth of trackers since Q3 2016. Smartwatches comprise 42% of revenue, up from 30% of revenue a year ago. As part of our strategy of launching more affordable and accessible devices, we continued to grow our community of active users. Revenue from Fitbit Health Solutions also increased 70%, $30.5 million and represented 11% total revenue.

Our strategy for long-term growth and profitability in a consumer business, as to more effectively monetize our community of active users, customer acquisition is the first step. We do this today primarily through devices, which is why it's important we continue to deliver products that resonate with consumers, enterprise and healthcare customers.

The 36% growth of devices sold was driven in part by the launch of our new products, Inspire HR, Inspire and Fitbit Versa Lite. Trackers have always been key to our portfolio and we continue to see a clear segment of users who prefer this form factor.

In fact, Inspire HR is currently the best-selling device in the U.S. in the retail channel, ahead of Samsung, Fossil and Garmin. The Inspire launch helped reverse the decline in trackers and we intend to begin shipping the upgrade for our kids offering Ace 2 in Q2, further supporting our expected growth in trackers looking forward.

In addition, our smartwatch franchise continued to grow faster than the industry, helping Fitbit gain market share. Wired magazine said about Versa Lite Edition "If it's wrong to make one of the most popular products, Versa, incrementally more useful, attractive, and affordable, then I don't want to be right." The initial Versa Lite sell-through has been lower than expected, but increased overall awareness and helped drive greater growth in smartwatches in Q1 and helped us engage with a key younger audience.

The revenue trajectory of our business has historically been predicated on new product introductions. As these products get introduced, we can bring new users into our community, stimulate previously inactive consumers to buy new device, or convince existing users to upgrade their device.

67% of revenue in Q1 was driven by new products introduced in the last 12 months. 39% of activations came from repeat users. Of these repeat users, 53% came from users who are inactive for 90 days or more. Across products, we believe there is still a significant upgrade opportunity with approximately 70% of our active users on a legacy device.

With growth in devices sold, we are succeeding in getting more users on to the Fitbit platform. This is also due to our innovation and software, ensuring it is front-end engaging to the end user. For example, our recent partnership with Snap, to launch the first Bitmoji smartwatch clock face that dynamically changes with you and your activity, is a good example of how our software experiences play an important role in keeping our users motivated and engaged.

This clock face quickly became one of the top Fitbit clock faces and was downloaded over 320,000 times in the first few weeks of availability. This gives consumers a fun way to personalize their device and get motivated to move more and be healthy.

As a result of getting more people on to the Fitbit platform, our active user number also increased in the quarter. This raises our confidence, as we move to a commercial launch of our premium subscription service plan later this year. We are continuing to test this experience and expect to broaden testing through more of our users over the next several months to get feedback and iterate ahead of our expected commercial launch.

We believe we can begin to reduce the volatility and seasonality of our business by adding higher margin, more consistent sources of revenue, by delivering value that drives behavior change. The growth and importance of Fitbit Health Solutions further supports this opportunity.

FHS revenue tends to be front-end loaded, centered around health plan wins and benefit cycles, versus our more traditional consumer device business, which is skewed towards the holidays. Fitbit Health Solutions revenue grew 70% in Q1 to $30.5 million.

Revenue growth was driven by robust international growth from key enterprise customer wins and strong execution in the U.S.

Our FHS business is predominantly device-centric today, but without the channel margin discount these sales are more profitable than our consumer device business sold into the retail channel. We continue to make steady traction on our Fitbit Care software services platform. Fitbit Care is a health behavior change platform for enterprise populations that delivers meaningful and measurable health outcome.

We saw promising results that demonstrate Fitbit's ability to drive behavior change through analysis of more than 1700 people who enrolled in the national diabetes prevention program through our partner Solera Health. Solera have found that participants who redeem the Fitbit device were more active and lost more weight during the program than those who did not and were more likely to be engaged in the platform a year later.

In addition throughout the year, participants who utilize the Fitbit device reported more average minutes of weekly activity than those participants who did not redeem a Fitbit device with at least 60 more minutes on average during weeks 10 to 52 of the program. Highlighting the growing software opportunity within the FHS platform, I'm also pleased to report that three major health plans are now using Fitbit Care and our devices for diabetes management.

Fitbit is committed to returning to growth and profitability, but we want to balance investment to drive future revenue growth with near-term cost savings. We continue to focus on driving operating leverage into the business with an effort to improve both our top line and reduced cost. Operating expenses declined 13% in the first quarter, while we continue to invest in Fitbit health solutions, consumer software and services and our devices' product road map.

With that, let me turn the call over to Ron to discuss our financials in more detail. Ron?

Ron Kisling

Thanks, James. My prepared remarks will focus on the financial overview of the first quarter. I will then provide our guidance for the second quarter and fiscal year 2019.

Before I go to the details, I would like to remind investors that financial references are non-GAAP measures except for revenue and growth references represent year-over-year changes unless I specify otherwise. Fitbit sold 2.9 million devices, up 36% with growth of smartwatches up 117% and trackers increasing 17%. We generated $272 million of revenue, up 10% as the growth in devices sold was offset by a decline in average selling price to $91.

As we refreshed our product portfolio and increased the accessibility of our platform with fun and easy-to-use devices consumer demand improved. Smartwatches grew to 42% of our revenue in the first quarter marginally less than in Q4 with the rollout of multiple tracker devices this quarter. The Fitbit Health Solutions business grew 70% to $30.5 million in revenue.

FHS revenue tends to have the opposite seasonality of our consumer device business with revenues skewed towards the first half of the year rather than holiday period. Over time, as it becomes a larger percentage of our business, we believe it can lessen revenue and cash flow seasonality.

U.S. revenue declined 3% to $135 million and international revenue grew 26% to $137 million. EMEA revenue grew 35% to $87 million. APAC revenue grew 24% to $34 million. And America’s revenue excluding the U.S. declined 5% to $15 million. The international market benefited from the introduction of our new products and the recovery in the U.K. market.

Our direct business represented 11% of sales and we exited the year with a relatively clean global channel. New products introduced in the past 12 months represented 67% of Q1 revenue compared to 33% a year ago. Similar to the year-ago period, non-device consumer revenue represented approximately 1% of sales.

Gross margin declined 1,290 basis points in Q1, inline with our expectation. The decline in gross margin appeared greater than normal, driven by two onetime events in Q1, 2018. Excluding a onetime revenue reserve reversal associated with a credit insurance claim and a warranty accrual reversal, gross margin declined 690 basis points. The 690 basis point decline was primarily driven by the increase in smartwatch revenue as a percentage of total revenue and the initial lower yield in Versa Lite following its product launch.

Operating expenses declined 13% to $151 million and were 55% of revenue down from 70% of revenue a year ago. We are continuing our commitment to drive greater expense discipline in the business and remain on track to deliver our full-year operating expense guidance. A portion of the Q1 decline in expenses was the result of a change in the timing of spend, rather than additional savings. We shifted approximately $15 million of spend later in the year. In addition, we took a $2.5 million restructuring charge in the first quarter related to a reduction in staff. Our non-GAAP results excluded this restructuring charge.

Research and development costs were $64 million, down 15% due to lower employee cost with lower prototype and consulting expenses. Sales and marketing costs were $65 million, down 5% as we shifted some media spend from Q1 to Q2 and experienced lower customer service costs.

General and administrative costs were $23 million, down 27%. G&A cost primarily benefited from lower cost of litigation, a shift in legal spend to the second half of the year. An additional reduction in our real estate footprint in San Francisco also contributed to lower rent expense. We generated an operating loss of $58 million and was offset by $5 million of interest and other income or a pre-tax loss of $53 million. Our tax rate was 28.3% resulting in a $15 million benefit. And our net loss per share was $0.15.

Capital expenditures were $6 million, or 2.2% of revenue. Much of the investment in tooling equipment to launch our new products both were in the second quarter rather than the first quarter. The change in working capital resulted in a use of cash of $33 million driven by an increase in inventory and accounts receivable.

Free cash flow in the quarter was negative $74 million. We ended the quarter with $644 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities on our balance sheet and no debt.

Now, let me turn and address our guidance. For full year 2019, we reiterate our prior guidance, expect device shipments to grow driven by the introduction of lower-priced devices as we execute on our strategy to grow our community of active users. We expect smartwatches to exceed 50% of our total revenue, which while favorably impacting device unit growth negatively impacts gross margin.

Our Fitbit Health Solutions business is on track to deliver approximately $100 million in revenue for the full year with a growth rate in the high-teens. In addition, we expect to grow our premium subscription service. As a result, we expect revenue to grow 1% to 4% to approximately $1.52 billion to $1.58 billion. We expect gross margin to decline modestly for the full year to approximately 41% trending higher in the second half driven by operating leverage from higher revenue and improving product yield. This will be partially offset by a lower warranty benefit for 2019 compared to 2018 and device mix shift towards smartwatches.

At the size of our Fitbit Health Solutions software services revenue increases, which will favorably benefit gross margin given their higher gross margins than our consumer device business. For the full year, we expect to reduce operating expenses by 2% to 6% 2018 levels, to a range of $660 million to $690 million. Our intent is to continue to drive efficiencies into the business through the ongoing optimization of our real estate footprint and redeploying capital to growing our Fitbit Health Solutions business and non-device consumer revenue.

We expect adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of negative $30 million to breakeven. Despite the anticipated year-over-year improvement in operating income and lower capital expenditures, we will receive less benefit from changes in working capital than in 2018 and expect to consume approximately $40 million to $70 million of cash.

We entered 2019 with accounts receivable approximately $100 million lower than we entered 2018. By 2018, we expect our free cash flow generation to be back-end loaded and anticipate consuming cash in the first half of the year, generating cash in the second half. Because of the timing of collection varies, we expect to optimize to an annual free cash flow figure rather than on a quarterly basis. We expect capital expenditures to decline year-over-year to approximately 3% for the full year, as we shift to less capital-intensive development – consolidate our real estate footprint.

Moving to taxes. We expect our full year effective tax rate to be approximately 30%, though this could fluctuate substantially depending on the geographic distribution of earnings. We expect full year stock-based compensation expense to be approximately $83 million and a basic share count of approximately 260 million.

Our balance sheet remains robust. Looking forward, we will augment organic investment with targeted M&A. We expect M&A will continue to play an important role at Fitbit and plan to target technology and talent acquisition and businesses to accelerate the transition of our business toward Digital Health and recurring revenue.

Turning to Q2. Our guidance reflects the introduction of three new tracker products one, and a more challenging smartwatch comparison with the successful launch of Fitbit Versa last year. We also expect FH revenue growth to decelerate from the high Q1 growth rate. As a result, we expect revenue to grow 2% to 7% on a year-over-year basis to a range of $305 million to $320 million. We expect second quarter gross margin to be between 36% and 38%.

Second quarter gross margin typically expands from Q1 where revenue increases and builds to begin to improve from our new product introduction. We expect adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of a loss of $59 million to $47 million and we expect a net loss of $0.20 to $0.17 per share.

Our guidance reflects an effective tax rate of approximately 25% which will vary depending on the mix of domestic and international revenue and a basic share count of approximately 258 million shares. Stock-based compensation expense is expected to be approximately $21 million.

Our 2019 revenue growth is front-end loaded as smartwatch revenue growth favorably benefits total revenue growth. However, as we move into the back half of the year, year-over-year growth comparisons become more difficult.

We feel good about our Q1 result, but given the inherent volatility and the back-end loaded nature of our consumer device business, we believe it is prudent to maintain our full year guidance for revenue growth of 1% to 4%. We expect a typical fall product launch and are confident in our product pipeline, but remain prudent given the changing competitive landscape.

With that, let me turn the call back to the operator to answer questions.

Scott Searle

Hey good afternoon. Nice quarter. Thanks for taking my question. Maybe just for starters I'm not sure if I heard correctly Ron, but did you say non-hardware revenue of 1% in the quarter? And I'm wondering how that kind of filters in to your expectations for health solutions over the course of this year.

And along with that I was wondering if you could address the Inspire product portfolio within to that channel. There had been a lot of talk previously with some of your product cycles in driving cost down to be able to hit price points where health payers and providers would actually subsidize the distribution and adoption of that given the health benefits that you see with a lot of diabetes programs and otherwise that you're talking about. Are we starting to hit those price points? And what are the expectations that are kind of filtered into your expectations for the second half of this year?

Ron Kisling

Yes. So Scott on your first question regarding the non-device revenue it was about 1%. That's kind of across both pieces of the business. What I would say is that it's fairly consistent with what we saw last year.

As we continue to focus on the rollout of Fitbit Care we would expect that percentage and to grow the services side of the business and the health business. And as we launch a premium subscription service in the second half, we would expect that also to increase our non-device revenue mix in the second half.

James Park

Yes. And on the healthcare side your question around the affordability of the devices, so clearly Inspire and Inspire HR resonated really well with our healthcare customers. Fitbit devices are now a covered benefit for a lot of 2019 Medicare Advantage plans in 27 states. And so that's being paid for by the MA plan.

Scott Searle

Got you. And if we could just follow-up quickly and then I'll get back in the queue. Inventory seemed like it was a little bit up this quarter. I know given the product launches and otherwise anything else to be read into that? Because it sounds like certainly we're on the trajectory of higher yields better utilization in terms of that impacting product gross margins in the second half. Your thoughts kind of on inventory. And I'd love to hear your latest thoughts on a buyback. Thank you.

Ron Kisling

So, on the inventory levels, yes, they were up slightly. A lot of that has to do with the product launches that came right toward the end of the quarter. But broadly speaking we believe inventory levels in the channel are healthy and kind of at the levels we would like them to be going into the product.

I think when it comes to a stock buyback, we continue to evaluate it. Our priority is really to preserve our opportunity to invest in growth. We continue to be very disciplined in our approach to M&A, but we do look at it as an opportunity to deepen our relationship with our customers, grow our long-term value, particularly, with a focus on bolstering our services business, and extending our reach into healthcare.

Scott Searle

And maybe if I could Ron just in terms of the non-hardware model and opportunity, when are we going to be able to get some more visibility into how you're thinking about monetizing, particularly along the healthcare line and those premium subscription services? Are we going to see more in the second half of this year? Thanks.

Ron Kisling

Yes, I think to your question -- and I'm going to let James talk a little bit more about kind of what we're seeing right now. But we expect to launch some programs in the second half and that should provide a lot more visibility in terms of exactly how we're looking to monetize services and monetize our over 27 million active users. We're currently testing and iterating moving toward a second half launch.

Scott Searle

Great. Thank you. Nice quarter.

Jeffrey Rand

Hi. Thanks for taking my question. Can you talk a little bit about the size of the addressable market in the healthcare space over the next few years and kind of how this splits out between hardware and software?

James Park

Yes. So, right now our revenue for our healthcare business is predominantly devices. And our strategy there has been really about trying to increase the affordability of those devices and you saw that with Inspire and Inspire HR.

And that drive towards affordability as I mentioned before has allowed employers and health plans to heavily or fully subsidize these devices to their employees with their health plan members including our win in a lot of the Medicare Advantage plans in the space.

Over time, though we re-launched Fitbit Care last year and we do expect that to be a much more meaningful part of the health care revenue stream. Over time, we're beginning to see a lot of good traction. In fact, three national health plans are currently using Fitbit Care as their means for diabetes management, other chronic disease condition management for their members.

Jeffrey Rand

Great. Thanks. And just as a follow-up, do you think you have the sales force in place to kind of build out this health care market, or do you think that's something that you'll have to kind of invest in going forward?

James Park

Yes. We continue to invest in the sales and marketing capability of our health care business. And I think the interesting thing to note is that it's not just a U.S. opportunity, but a global one as well. In fact, the performance of FHS in the first quarter where we saw 70% year-over-year growth was driven both by strong execution in the U.S. along with increased growth internationally as well.

Jeffrey Rand

Great. Thank you.

James Park

And the other thing I wanted to reiterate was our Q1 performance for FHS gives us even greater confidence that we'll hit our $100 million revenue target for 2019.

Mark Rosenkranz

Hey, good afternoon. Thanks for taking my questions. I wanted to ask a little bit more on the Fitbit Health Solutions pipeline. You mentioned you added three major companies during the quarter. I'm just wondering if you see the opportunity more in terms of adding more companies or getting deeper, exposing different devices across this huge -- just kind of the general pipeline there?

James Park

Yes. I can't talk too much about the pipeline, but I just wanted to clarify, it's not companies that we added. It's health plans, which is a major difference, since health plans have a much, much larger set of members versus a typical company with their number of employees. A lot of our focus right now is towards health plans and I think that's why you're seeing a lot of the wins there that we're getting is on the health plans side.

Mark Rosenkranz

Okay. Great. That's helpful. And then on the tracker side, just wondering with the introduction of Charge 3 and some of the newer devices you've put out, are you seeing any type of changes in the active user base in terms of any type in difference in steps or just user activity in general is with a kind of a newer audience on the newer devices?

James Park

I think our demographic is staying pretty much the same across the entire portfolio. I would say that the one difference that we saw was with Versa Lite where it is attracting a much younger audience. And that was the goal of that product and part of our strategy to bring new users on to Fitbit. I think the other interesting thing to note is that Inspire and Inspire HR were highly successful in bringing new users on to our tracker portfolio, which shows that with continued innovation and a drive towards affordability, the tracker category actually has room to grow even with new users.

Mark Rosenkranz

Great. Congrats on a great quarter.

Katy Huberty

Thank you. Congrats on the revenue growth this quarter. I believe I heard you say that Versa Lite sell-through was a little lower than expected. Can you talk about why you think that was? And with channel inventory healthy more broadly, is it also where you want it to be for that product? And then I have a follow-up.

James Park

Yes. So we did go in with high expectations for Versa Lite, especially as it was targeted towards a younger and newer demographic for us and it did have lower than expected sell-through. But from our point of view, it's still pretty early for that product. It's something that's entirely new. We're continuing to build awareness. It started off out of the gate really great customer and press reviews have been really positive. And right now, we're shifting media spend to periods of higher conversion to drive sell-through of the product, including mother's and father's day.

I think the benefit that we've seen in the Versa Lite so far is that its increased overall awareness and help drive the growth of our overall smartwatch portfolio which is up 117% year-over-year.

The other interesting thing too is that related to that we saw less cannibalization of Versa and Charge 3. I think there's a significant opportunity as well for our smartwatch portfolio, because we do see that 70% of our active users are still on legacy devices, so there's a significant upgrade opportunity.

Katy Huberty

And then back on the Health Solutions business. Beyond affordability and price points, are there also features that you consider to be killer apps in the future that can really increase penetration of the population within the health plans that you've signed up?

James Park

Yes, for sure. There's a lot of work that we're doing on the R&D side around health-specific features. So, for instance, on the FDA side, we continue to collect and gather a lot of clinical data to test and develop FDA-cleared solutions around health and disease conditions like afib sleep apnea and other health conditions which we hope to introduce soon. And we're maintaining a continuous dialogue with the FDA throughout that process. So I think that's a taste of some of the innovations that can occur to drive further growth in our category.

Katy Huberty

And then just lastly as it relates to the premium service that you expect to launch in the back half of the year, is the timing tracking to what you saw three months ago? And any guidelines as to what you think the uptake of that service might be in the installed base over the first 12 months?

James Park

Yeah. So just stepping back a bit just to give a -- give people a better picture of our vision for service offering, what we plan on launching over time is a service that uses all of your Fitbit data and select third-party data to screen and diagnose our users' health conditions, giving them deeper insights and analytics about their health and ultimately giving them guidance and coaching to directly address their health issues or to reach their wellness goals.

And we think our uniquely position offer this for our users and we're still on track. We're making steady progress for a launch later this year. We're continuing to test and iterate. But we're actually going to be broadening our testing over the next several months to get additional feedback. And again, we're well on track to launch version one of our service vision later this year.

Ron Kisling

And Katy, I just wanted to get back to one of your earlier questions just in terms of inventory levels with respect to Versa Lite. Inventory levels are in line with where we want it to be for Versa Lite.

Katy Huberty

Okay. Great. Thank you.

Jim Suva

Thanks very much. And I have two questions and I'll ask them at the same time and you can answer them in any order you want. Can you comment on your strength in international markets? I assume it was attractive new product launches. But also in those markets I would say, especially in Asia, there's a lot more competing devices. Are you seeing your installed base grow there, or what's kind of the due diligence that you've seen that really helps out with that growth in international markets?

And then my second question is on ASPs. I think it's cracked at over $91 this quarter. With the launching of the kind of lower price point trackers like for children, my kids and stuff like that, is it fair to say that as the year progresses, the ASPs could come actually a bit lower, but yet those are higher profit margins. And is that the way to think about it? Thank you.

Ron Kisling

Yeah. So, this is Ron. I think on your first question, I think some of the strength in international I think was broadly. I think some of the strength we saw just in terms of demand in the U.S. was driven by new product introductions. The strategy of launching more accessible devices was a significant contributor to the growth in units. More specifically when you look at EMEA, we're seeing a recovery in the U.K. market and then broadly increasing demand with the new products. I think what you saw in the U.S. is some of that was impacted by really just the timing of sales in the U.S.

I think back to the second question on ASPs, first I think the decline that we saw in Q1 was expected and in line with our Q1 product introduction strategy, specifically driven by the introduction of the more affordable devices Inspire, Inspire HR and Versa Lite designed to lower the barriers to joining our community to increase active users, which we saw in the quarter.

This doesn't mean that all of our new product introductions will fall into the category of more affordable devices. While we do expect a decline in Q2 ASPs, driven somewhat by product mix and new product introductions, the rest of the year will fluctuate based on the timing of new product introductions.

And I think as we've talked about before when you look at gross margins, one lower priced device don't necessarily mean lower growth margins. More specifically while Q1 margins were low driven primarily by the seasonally low revenue, we are on track to see progression and improvement in gross margins throughout the year and up to our full-year expectations of approximately 40% on the gross margin side.

James Park

And to provide some further detail in Ron's comment if you look at our entire product road map, today in our portfolio we have devices ranging from close to $50 to $300, and we do expect that to maintain that price range across our entire portfolio. So again as Ron mentioned, ASPs are really going to depend on the timing of NPI in the quarter.

Jim Suva

Great. Thank you so much for the details. It’s much appreciated.

Jeff Garro

Yeah, good afternoon and thanks for taking the questions. I'd like to ask about FHS and the pipeline in selling season maybe in a different way. I do think of Q2 and Q3 as the main selling season for health plans and employers. So I wanted to ask if there's anything you can point to in terms of reference accounts or building out the network of partners that's resonating with prospects.

James Park

Yeah. For us actually, a lot of the selling comes in the second half of the year and we start to see that benefit in the first half of the year. That's typically how we see the plan and benefit cycle working for us. And so our comments around there is growth in the health care business for us is skewed towards first half but you can still expect to see a high teens growth rate for the full year. And again we're still on track to hit our $100 million revenue target.

Jeff Garro

Yeah. Maybe to follow-up on that further, I'm thinking a little bit about the new health plans and selling in front of or building out relationships in front of open enrollment and the next year planned starts. So thinking about what's going to drive FHS growth in 2020 and how over the summer you're going to help build those relationships to generate revenue from new members that those customers, those plans have starting January 1 of 2020?

James Park

Yeah. So we continue to have really good high level engagement with a lot of the key national health plans and a lot of the regional blues as well. Myself and the senior members of our health care business do regularly meet with the senior management of lot of our key partners and future partners as well. And so a lot of our growth and interest is being driven not only by the continued focus and affordability of our device portfolio, but there's a lot of interest in our Fitbit Care product as well as you can see by the fact that there's already three national health plans we've adopted as our chronic disease management platform.

Jeff Garro

Great. That's really helpful. Maybe one more from me. Again on FHS and your work with health plans and you talked about health plans using Fitbit devices and software for diabetes management. Curious how the health plans might be using it differently than Solera the example that you gave during the script. And then also any earlier thoughts on, how let's say model or similar models can work with different disease states beyond diabetes?

James Park

Yeah. So our partnership with Solera is fairly complementary. Solera is a marketplace and we offer a solution for diabetes. So the way that Fitbit Care works is that it's a platform where we ingest data from not only our devices, but third-party sources such as from glucometers. There's a triage element where our health coaches can see users' data, and then guide health plan members or employees to meet their goals around lowering A1C levels or their blood pressure readings, et cetera. And so that's the offering that we're selling and Solera is one of our partners that helps us reach a lot more customers.

Jeff Garro

So again -- you have a diabetes example. Other disease case that you're addressing now or think you can address through that combination of software and hardware in the future?

James Park

Yes. So right now, it's definitely diabetes along with hypertension. But there is an opportunity to extend that to other chronic disease conditions for instance, sleep disorders or mental health, which are key areas of interest for companies in health.

Jeff Garro

Great. Thanks for taking the questions.

Elliot Alper

Hi. Thanks for the question. So we're seeing politicians campaigning with health care as a primary topic of conversation. How do you see the current regulatory environment for health care in the U.S.? And what are the opportunities for that to be a catalyst to sales? Thank you.

James Park

Yes. So I think the positive tailwinds for us is the recognition that outcomes-based health care is where everyone wants to go through. I mean, it's still a long journey to get to that point, but that coupled with the fact that the better we can manage, how people prevent or manage some of these expensive chronic disease conditions are driven by lifestyle factors, such as diabetes and high blood pressure, I think there's a recognition that by doing that there's a good opportunity -- great opportunity to lower health care cost.

So I think all of that translates into a positive tailwind for our health care business and our focus areas, which is again, why we see a lot of interest from health plans and using Fitbit Care to manage chronic disease conditions for the members.

Elliot Alper

Great. Thank you.

Charlie Anderson

Yeah. Thanks for taking my questions. I wanted to go back to some of the Versa Lite commentary. I guess, I'm curious embedded in your full year guide, which you didn't change or are you assuming that you sort of recover from the start that you had with some of these targeted marketing programs, or is it the case that other parts of the business aren't performing to kind of offset? And then I've got a follow-up.

James Park

Yes. So I'll comment on Versa Lite. So it's still early in the life cycle of that product. It's really new product in the eyes of consumers, and so it's something that we need to build awareness on. So we had a good start again with the customer and press reviews. It's a well-reviewed product. And a lot of what we are expecting to see in terms of sell-through is going to come from again focusing and shifting our media dollars to key periods, like Mother's -- Mother's Day and Father's Day.

Again, I think the great thing about Versa Lite, as I mentioned before, that it's driven overall awareness of our smartwatch portfolio. We actually saw less cannibalization of other products.

Charlie Anderson

Great. And then for a follow-up just on the smartwatch category. You've got multiple price points now within that Versa family. I'm kind of curious where you see such sort of the white space in the category. What portions of the market are you not addressing at this point? You did mention I think back half products. So just kind of curious where the room in the market is for you to grow the TAM? Thanks.

James Park

Yes. So I think if you look at our product and price range from close to $50 to $300, that's the range that we'll continue to operate in. And in terms of specific price points, I think from my perspective, we're pretty well covered. So I don't -- shouldn't anticipate anything radically new on where our products are priced.

Charlie Anderson

Great. Thanks so much.

