Noble Corp.: Assessing The 'New Normal'

Noble Corp. indicated a net loss attributable to the company of $70.889 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2019. Revenues were $282.888 million.

Investment Thesis

The London-based Noble Corporation (NE) released its first quarter of 2019 results, which confirmed that we have finally encountered a bottom in revenues, which are oscillating now between $280 million and $310 million. However, the backlog is still degrading, albeit at a slower pace, and daily rates are insufficient and still going down, from $267,700/d in Q4'18 to $236,700/d in Q1'19.

After analyzing a few offshore drillers recently (e.g., Transocean (RIG) first quarter of 2019, Ensco Rowan (ESV) fleet status), I came to the conclusion that the offshore drilling industry is undergoing a tough period of transition that seems to get more severe than previously anticipated.

The "recovery" often is barely noticeable, and daily rates have reached a rock bottom but are not about to bottom out due to a severe oversupply and significant reduction of exploration CapEx. It is now a fundamental shift, in my opinion, that we could see going on and on as a "new normal."

As I said in my analysis of Transocean, the industry is entering a different standard model and will have to adapt to survive quickly.

This transition period will create high volatility, and it is essential to take advantage of these sharp swings by trading a significant portion - minimum 50% - of your NE position based mainly on the future oil prices outlook.

Consequently, we may have begun a new stock price degradation - a period in which the stock hunts for a bottom and never seems to stabilize. It is paramount to identify this situation and evaluate if there is an absolute bottom. It is certainly not the time to invest in Noble Corp., but the stock presents some appeal for momentum traders. One caveat is that the risk is high due to unpredictable volatility. So, trade with caution.

Noble Corporation PLC - 1Q'19 and Balance Sheet history. The raw numbers

Noble Corp. 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Million 266.2 329.6 235.16 258.37 279.41 309.89 282.89 Net Income in $ Million −99.48 −24.68 -142.33 -628.06 -81.59 -33.06 -70.89 EBITDA $ Million 82.4 29.58 64.45 -713.06 94.74 101.84 119.54 (Estimated by Fun Trading) Profit margin % (0 if loss) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 EPS diluted in $/share −0.40 −0.10 -0.58 -2.55 -0.33 -0.13 -0.29 Cash from operating activities in $ Million 44.8 154.9 54.91 -1.02 -10.58 144.1 -40.78 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 19.1 71.3 33.82 42.06 73.46 61.0 96.79 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 25.7 83.6 21.1 -43.08 -84.03 83.1 -137.57 (Estimated by Fun Trading) Cash and short-term investments $ Billion 0.61 0.66 0.46 0.41 0.33 0.38 0.19 Long-term Debt in $ Billion 4.05 4.05 3.84 3.84 3.90 3.88 3.85 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 244.9 245.0 246.2 246.7 246.8 246.8 248.3 Backlog 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 NE Backlog in $ billion 3.2 3.0 2.8 2.6 2.5 2.4 2.3

Trends and Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, and Backlog discussion

1 - Quarterly revenues were $282.888 million

Noble Corp. indicated a net loss attributable to the company of $70.889 million, or $0.29 per diluted share. However, in the press release, the company noted:

The Results for the first quarter included an after-tax gain of $25 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, resulting from the early extinguishment of debt as a result of a successful tender offer for Senior Notes. Excluding the impact of the gain from early debt extinguishment, the Company would have reported a net loss from continuing operations attributable to Noble Corporation plc of $92 million, or $0.37 per diluted share.

The company had revenues this quarter of $282.888 million. Revenues were up 20.2% compared to a year ago and down 8.7% sequentially. The first-quarter revenues were hit by lower daily rates for drillships, jack-ups, and semi-submersibles. Improvement in total rig utilization partially compensated for this.

EBITDA improved in the fourth quarter to $100.84 million compared to $94.74 million in the preceding quarter.

2 - Negative Free Cash Flow of 137.6 million in Q1'19

Free cash flow is a crucial element that I always indicate in my financial analysis. Free cash flow is turning mostly negative this quarter with an unusually high CapEx due to the purchase of the jack-up Noble Joe Knight (~$30 million), coupled with negative cash from operations this quarter.

Yearly FCF ("TTM") estimated comes to minus $181.6 million. It is not a good sign, and I do not expect Noble to turn a positive cash flow in 2019. The struggle is still on, and due to lower daily rates expected, the downside might eventually get worse. FCF for 1Q'19 was negative $137.6 million.

3 - Quarterly Backlog history and discussion

As of March 31, 2019, the company's contract backlog totaled $2.3 billion, with ~$1.36 billion attributable to the floating fleet and $934 billion to the jack-up fleet.

Total backlog addition this month is estimated at $108 million, which is insufficient and confirms that a full recovery is still miles away. In the press release, Julie J. Robertson, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive, said:

Contract drilling services revenues for the first quarter of 2019 totaled $271 million compared to $292 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The seven percent decline was largely attributable to a reduction in average dayrates in the floating rig fleet, to $236,700 compared to $267,700 in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Note: Utilization of the company’s floating rig fleet reached 60% in 1Q'19.

Noble Corp. announced that the jack-up Noble Johnny Whitstine commenced a three-year contract offshore Saudi Arabia in mid-April.

4 - Net debt is $3.663 billion

Net debt increased to $3.66 billion as of March 31, 2019, which is not a threat with a limited CapEx for the next few years. Total liquidity as of March 31, 2019, was ~$1.99 billion comprised of cash and equivalents of $188.396 million and availability under revolving credit facilities of $1.8 billion. The cash on hand has been cut in half this quarter. Here is why:

During the first quarter, the Company completed cash tender offers for certain Senior Notes outstanding, resulting in the purchase of $441 million aggregate principal amount of Notes for $400 million, plus accrued interest. The Company utilized cash on hand and borrowings of $300 million against its 2015 credit facility to complete the cash tender transaction. In addition to modestly reducing debt maturities up to 2025 through the repurchase of the Senior Notes at a discount, the transaction is expected to reduce annual interest expense by approximately $10 million.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis (short term)

I consider Noble Corp as the "weakest link" in the offshore drilling sector because of its large debt, which is concerning, but even so, it is not an immediate threat, or so it seems. The survival of the company as it is depends mainly on the strength of the "recovery" that has been announced but turned out to be more elusive than expected. Noble needs a full recovery with daily rates much higher than we have now and longer contract duration.

The issue is that Noble requires higher revenues and more free cash flow. The actual daily rates are not nearly enough to provide a sufficient profit margin, period. It is the bottom line here, and so far it doesn't look bright for the rest of 2019.

I wish I could be more optimistic, but it is essential to look at the situation honestly to be able to adopt the right trading strategy.

Technical analysis

NE experienced a negative breakout of its narrow symmetrical wedge pattern. Line support is now line resistance at about $2.85 (I recommend selling about 20% of your position assuming a profit).

In general, when a stock experiences a decisive breakout on the negative side, it tends to re-test its recent lows as new support. For NE, I believe $2.35, which is a double bottom, should hold. However, the market could reverse course and trade to the upside depending on the 1Q'19 results, which are not catastrophic.

