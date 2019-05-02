Natural Gas Prices Climb More Than 1.50% Ahead Of Thursday's EIA Storage Report; Seasonal Buying, Production, LNG Exports, And Demand In Focus

Investment Thesis

Seasonal buying, powerburn tightening, production levels lowered, increased LNG exports, and average to above average demand expected over the next couple of weeks (led by southern U.S. CDDs) resulted in natural gas prices trading higher on Wednesday. Thursday's EIA report will determine if prices go higher or lower. Barring any surprises, should the report meet or exceed injection expectations, prices could derail Wednesday's positive momentum some, if not shift to the downside.

Natural gas prices surged higher on Wednesday as bulls show signs of life

On Wednesday, the natural gas strip witnessed a broad rally as prices gapped up over 1%. Despite prospects of triple-digit inventory build in the coming weeks on mild weather, the bounce in prices Wednesday came from a combination of variables including seasonal buying, higher cash, production levels being off its highs, increased LNG exports, and average to above average demand expected over the next couple of weeks (led by increasing southern U.S. CDDs). The front-month June natural gas futures contract finished up 1.63% settling up 4.5 cents ($0.045) to $2.620, while the July contract settled 4.1 cents ($0.041) higher to $2.658. Figure 1 below is a chart depicting the price trend of the new front-month June contract over the past 24 hours.

Source: Investing.com

The United States Natural Gas ETF (UNG), which is the unleveraged 1x ETF that tracks the price of natural gas, finished higher 1.34% at $22.63.

UNG's leveraged exposure ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ) and the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (BOIL), were down 4.27% and 2.80% at $25.65 and $18.72, respectively. Meanwhile, UNG's high-beta leveraged inverse ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (DGAZ) and the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (KOLD), were higher 4.47% and 2.77% at $117.40 and $24.24, respectively.

In the spot market, the combination of cooler temperatures to the north (heating demand) and warmer temperatures to the south (cooling demand) led to moderate widespread gains. The highest gains ($0.920) were found in the Nova/Aeco (southern Canada) market. Figure 2 is a national temperature map showing the cooler areas drawing in some late-season heating demand to the north and the warmer areas drawing in cooling demand to the south.

Source: Mesonet

The weather pattern over the next couple of weeks will continue to feature a high latitude (-PNA/negative Pacific North American Oscillation, -NAO/negative North Atlantic Oscillation, -EPO/negative East Pacific Oscillation, and a -AO/negative Arctic Oscillation) block that will result in a warm Arctic and cooler air over Canada and the northern tier states with downstream ridging over the southeast U.S. yielding warmer than normal conditions and cooling degree days. The strength of the cool air does not look as strong as what we've recently observed over the northern tier states. This, combined with seasonality, suggests that heating degree days will likely wane as we progress deeper into the month of May.

The ridge over the southeastern U.S. in the 6-11 day time frame also does not appear to be as strong as the ridge in place now over the region. That said, should things verify as is, demand levels will be normal to higher than normal, though with the possibility of easing as we move out further in time. The strength of upper level troughing over Canada through the Rockies and ridging over the Southeast U.S. will be key in determining the strength of demand in the 6-11 day time frame. During this time frame, strong upper-level ridging (-EPO) will take place just off the western coast of Canada and the northwestern U.S. This will result in warmer than normal conditions across the western Canada and the Pacific Northwest during the 6-11-day period.

In the 11-16-day time frame, there were model differences previously with the GFS showing milder/warmer conditions across much of the country while the ECMWF/CMC places emphasis on upper level troughing over Canada/northern U.S. and thus cooler conditions across these regions. That has since improved with the GFS showing signs of coming on board with the ECMWF/CMC models. Additionally, the blocking pattern looks to persist but in the form of a warm West U.S. vs. cool central/eastern U.S. In Figure 3 below are 11-16-day (May 12-17) temperature anomaly run-to-run comparison maps between the last two most recent model runs from the GFS ensemble. The latest model run (18z) is on the left while the older (12z) run is on the right. The maps depict a cooler trend across the North-Central and Northeast U.S. and illustrate a warm West vs. cooler East U.S. alignment.

Source: WeatherBell

In Figure 4 below are 10-15 day (May 10-15) temperature anomaly run-to-run comparison maps between the last two most recent model runs from the ECMWF ensemble. The latest model run (Wednesday afternoon's 12z) is on the left while the older (Tuesday night's 0z) run is on the right. The maps depict a cooler trend across the central and eastern U.S. while illustrating a warm West vs. cool Central and East U.S. pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

In Figure 5 below are images of the PNA, NAO and AO indexes. All three are forecasted to be in a negative phase over the next couple of weeks which support cooler air across the Lower 48.

Source: NOAA

All models do support warmer conditions across the Pacific Northwest, resulting in a more warm West U.S. vs. cool central/eastern U.S. pattern. Using a blend of all of this plus teleconnections, my thinking is that we will see a continuation of this block signature, but with cooler changes across the eastern U.S. At the tail end of this period, models do hint at warming across the nation with any cool air beginning to fade. This could signal a warmer second half of May.

Final Trading Thoughts

Many variables (mentioned above) played a role in Wednesday's rally. But it was a combination of demand across the northern and southern U.S., with seasonal buying of summer contracts in anticipation for increased CDDs, that led the way and gave life for the bulls. With natural gas prices being so cheap, traders have begun to take entry into the market to start the month of May off. It'll be interesting to see how Thursday's storage report and reports moving forward will impact the positive momentum, given the prospects of a triple-digit build on Thursday and more in the coming weeks. Weather and demand are still primary variables. Taking everything into consideration, prices should remain rangebound in the days ahead. I'm maintaining my price range of $2.40-2.80 for the front-month June futures contract. UNG should trade between $20.00 and $25.00.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.