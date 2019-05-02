The Habit Restaurants (HABT) CEO Russ Bendel on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

The Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2019 4:30 PM ET

Russ Bendel - President and Chief Executive Officer

Ira Fils - Chief Financial Officer

Iwona Alter - Chief Brand Officer

Matt DiFrisco - Guggenheim Securities

David Tarantino - Baird

Andrew Charles - Cowen and Company

Will Slabaugh - Stephens Inc

Nicole Miller - Piper Jaffray

Nick Setyan - Wedbush Securities

Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to The Habit Restaurants Inc., First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. Please note that this conference is being recorded today May 1, 2019.

On this call today, we have Russ Bendel, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Ira Fils, Chief Financial Officer; Iwona Alter, Chief Brand Officer is also joining Russ and Ira for the Q&A portion of the call.

Russ Bendel

Thank you and good afternoon everyone. As you usual, I will start the call with a brief overview of the first quarter and share some thoughts about 2019. Ira will then review our first quarter financial results in much more detail as well as review our 2019 guidance, before we open the call for your questions.

We are pleased to report solid results for the first quarter of 2019. Total revenue increased 17.6% year-over-year, while our company operated comparable restaurant sales increased 3.2% and adjusted EBITDA was $7.7 million compared to $7.6 million in Q1 of 2018. We owe much of our success this quarter to our progress on our strategic initiatives and are focused on remaining nimble in this ever-changing consumer environment.

In the first quarter of 2019, we continue to showcase our quality and value of our menu offerings. During the quarter, we featured our southwest barbeque chicken salad, which is a new permanent addition to our menu. We also promoted, our super food salad, which is already a permanent menu item and perfect for those looking to stay healthy at the beginning of the New Year.

More recently, we rolled out a new chicken ciabatta sandwich, which is a [indiscernible] chargrilled chicken breast layered with shaven genoa salami, provolone cheese and wild arugula, trizzled with balsamic vinegar. It serves on a hand-rolled ciabatta bread with house made basil pesto [indiscernible]. This item has been very well received by our guests and will serve as the perfect launching point of making the high-quality ciabatta a permanent bread option for guests when we update our menu in late May.

We also featured our new garlic herb fries, which are hot and fresh French fries sprinkled with garlic seasoning and then smothered in our house made buttermilk garlic herb sauce. We believe that our innovation truly drives differentiation between the Habit and our peers. We have seen these items keep our menu fresh and continue to gain traction with our guests.

We also believe that our elevated guest experience is another differentiation factor between us and our peers. To that end as the battle for attracting and retaining quality team members becomes even more intense, we continue to focus on the professional development of our people through the use of technology as well as additional leadership and training resources. We believe our people are certainly the secret sauce in everything we do.

Now turning to convenience and innovation. We have continued to make significant changes and improvements on how our customers access our brand. First, we continue to focus our development efforts towards drive-thru locations. Our drive-thrus provide additional convenience store guests as well as broadening our universe for potential sites.

During the quarter of our new company operating units -- where six of our new company operated units were drive-thru locations, bringing the total drive-thru count to 41. Second, we have rolled out our mobile app tests to about 30 stores in three different markets and expect to continue to slowly expand this program throughout the rest of this year. The launch of the mobile app will be a great addition to our growing online ordering sales channel.

During the first quarter, same-store sales through our online and mobile optimized Web site were up 23.7%. Third, our self-ordering kiosk test is also going very well. We have installed kiosks in eight locations and [indiscernible] they are especially beneficial at peak times. On average approximately 9% of sales come through the kiosk at our test locations and we are also experiencing a higher check average for those orders placed through the kiosk. Although it is still early guest and team member feedback has been very positive and we are planning on expanding this test to more locations.

And finally, with regard to delivery, our nationwide programs with DoorDash and Postmates are going very well. We completed our rollout of Postmates to 225 restaurants by the end of the first quarter, which complements our system wide rollout of DoorDash. We are getting great reviews from our guests and also continue to see a higher check for delivery compared to our dining or carry out business. As our off-premise business continues to grow we believe we are offering our guests full access to our brand is simply an extension of our focus on providing great service and hospitality.

Moving on to marketing. As I mentioned on our last earnings call, we are increasing our marketing spending in 2019. During the first quarter, we relied on radio's -- a radio spend supplementing it with digital and social media as well as direct mail. I also want to note, we did not repeat our free char burger -- CharClub email promotion that we ran the last several years during the first corner.

In the past, we used the free burger tactic to expand the CharClub membership while at the same time driving trial and transactions. While it has been an effective tactic it became -- it came with a high discount and low average transaction amount of about $3.50. Given that our CharClub membership has grown to over 1 million members and that the additional spend in digital and social have had a positive impact on our sales momentum during the quarter. We decided to step away from this discounting tactic.

As we move through the rest of the year, we will continue transitioning to a more targeted marketing approach utilizing various digital, social and mobile channels. We will keep featuring the high quality of our food and hospitality as well as promoting different ways our customers can access our brand today. As we are defining and implementing our digital first strategy, we are in the process of selecting an agency partner and investing in new marketing talent internally.

Switching now to development, during the first quarter we opened seven new company operated restaurants. As I said previously six of those were drive-thrus, our franchisees also opened one location during the first quarter in the Phoenix Airport. For 2019, we continue to expect to open 21 to 23 company-operated locations. Approximately 30% of those locations will be on the East Coast and about two-thirds of those stores will be drive-thrus.

With that, I'd like to turn the call over to Ira to discuss our financial results in more detail.

Ira Fils

Thanks Russ.

Now turning to the results of our 13-week first quarter ended March 26, 2019. Total revenue increased 17.6%, $108.2 million for the first quarter of 2019 compared to $91.9 million in the comparable quarter last year. Our 7-new company operated restaurants we opened during the quarter were opened for a combined 49 sales weeks. Our other 223 company-operated locations were opened for a combined 2899 weeks for the quarter. In total, the 230 company-operated locations were opened a combined 2948 weeks in the quarter.

As Russ mentioned, we are pleased with our sales trends during the quarter as comparable company operated restaurant sales increased 3.2%. In breaking down the comp store sales increase traffic decreased 4.2% offset by 7.4% increase in the average transaction amount.

During the quarter we were carrying a cumulative pricing of approximately 3.9%. As Russ mentioned earlier, we ran a free char burger promotion for CharClub members in March of 2018 that we did not repeat this year which put pressure on transactions. We estimate not running the CharClub promotion had an approximate 1.5% to 2% negative impact on traffic for the quarter excluding the CharClub, impact traffic would have been down approximately 2.2% to 2.7% for the quarter.

The other factor negatively impacting sales and transactions during the quarter was the unusually rainy and cold weather in California. Taking both the CharClub and weather impacts into account, it is clear we experienced a sequential improvement in our transaction trends during Q1 when compared to the last few quarters.

We are also very pleased with how the second quarter has started as we have carried the good momentum we experienced during the back half of Q1 into Q2. Looking ahead, we plan to take an average 5.3% price increase at the end of May to help offset the minimum wage increase coming in the city of Los Angeles on July 1, as well as continued wage pressure as a result of the tight labor market. The planned price increase will be higher in our California markets which have been impacted the most by wage pressure and will be less aggressive in our non-California markets.

As you likely know, we regularly keep track of the cost of a charter with cheese fries and a drink compared to some of our major QSR peers and while our peers have generally been lower than our fast cash competitors interestingly a lot prices have been generally lower than our fast cash competitive industry in general [indiscernible] the gap has actually widened a little despite our recent price increases. This gives us continued confidence that we offer everyday value while providing a cooked to order product with high quality ingredients delivered with exceptional hospitality.

Now turning to expenses, as a percentage of company revenue food and paper costs were 30.1% a 40-basis point decrease compared to last year. The decrease was largely driven by a favorable impact from a 3.9% increase partially offset by some modest commodity inflation compared to last year.

Labor and related expenses as a percentage of company revenue were 34.8% a 10-basis point decrease from the first quarter of 2018. The decrease was driven by lower labor related expenses of 30 basis points driven primarily by lower payroll taxes resulting from the food tax elimination.

Direct labor as a percentage of sales were slightly unfavorable year-over-year by about 20 basis points. The tight labor market combined with government mandated wage increases for hourly employees continues to put upward pressure on labor costs. For the first quarter, our average hourly wage rate increased a little over 5%.

Occupancy and other related expenses as a percentage of company revenue increased approximately 240 basis points to 19.8% about 165 basis points of this increase was due to higher expenses related to third-party delivery costs as well as online and call center cost. We also experienced higher marketing expense and higher rent expense resulting from the lease accounting standard ASC 842 which we adopted at the beginning of 2019.

We expect to continue to see pressure in this area as third-party delivery continues to grow and as we don't overlap the introduction of third-party delivery into our locations until the end of the second quarter. As a reminder, we plan to increase marketing expense by approximately 25 basis points in 2019 compared to last year.

Our general and administrative expenses increased approximately $1.1 million or 12.9% to $10 million during the first quarter. As a percentage of total revenue G&A expense decreased 40 basis points to 9.3% as we were able to leverage our 17.6% sales increase. Reopening costs were approximately 642,000 in the first quarter of 2019 compared to $1.1 million in the prior year quarter.

As Russ mentioned we opened 7 company operated restaurants in the first quarter of 2019 compared to 11 openings in the first quarter of 2018. We continue to expect reopening costs to range between 100,000 to 105,000 per restaurant for 2019. GAAP net loss for the first quarter of 2019 was $0.2 million or a loss of $0.01 per diluted share compared to net income of $0.7 million or $0.03 per diluted share in the prior year.

On an adjusted fully distributed pro forma basis, net loss for the first quarter was $0.2 million or a loss of $0.01 for fully distributed weighted average share compared to net income of $0.2 million or $0.01 for fully distributed weighted average share in the first quarter of 2018.

In terms of our liquidity and balance sheet, as of March 26, 2019, we had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $28.9 million and no debt. We expect capital expenditures to be between $35 million and $38 million before landlord contributions for the fiscal year 2019. Based on our growth plans, we believe cash flows from operations and current cash on hand would be sufficient to fund our capital needs for the next couple of years.

Before going over guidance, I'd like to quickly summarize the new lease accounting rules that went into effect earlier this year. In conjunction with these new guidelines, we are now required to account for all our operating leases on the balance sheet starting 2019. At the beginning of the first quarter of 2019, we recognize $174.4 million in lease liabilities and $149.8 million in right of use assets adjusted for deferred rent and lease incentives that were on our balance sheet at adoption of $24.6 million.

In addition, we removed $19.8 million in deemed landlord financing liabilities and the corresponding related property of $18.6 million from our balance sheet related to the build-to-suit leases with a net increase of equity of $1 million.

From a P&L, perspective there is no material change to the accounting of our existing operating leases. However, the accounting treatment of our current build-to-suit leases will in fact impacted a few key lines primarily occupancy where expenses for build-to-suit leases are now being recorded versus depreciation and interest expense where these expenses were previously recorded. The impact of the new lease accounting standard had an unfavorable impact of about 30 basis points on a restaurant operating profit. This change is non-cash and should have no material impact on our net income.

With regard to fiscal 2019, we are updating our full year guidance as follows. We expect total revenue to be between $460.5 million and $464.5 million which is an increase from our prior guidance of $458 million to $462 million. Comparable restaurant growth is expected to be approximately 2.5% to 3.5% for the full year of 2019, which is an increase from our prior guidance of 2% to 3% growth for the full year.

We continue to expect our restaurant contribution margin to be between 16.25% and 17% which includes an approximate 30 basis point unfavorable income related to the change in lease accounting. Included within our restaurant contribution margin guidance is the expectation that commodity inflation will be up approximately 2.5% and we expect our average wage rate increase approximately 5.5%. Also included in the guidance is the incremental marketing expense of about 25 basis points.

As I mentioned earlier, we expect to see delivery expense pressure from the growth of third-party delivery costs particularly in the first part of 2019 until we have lapped last year's introduction. General and administrative expenses are still expected to be between $44.5 million and $45.5 million. And as Russ mentioned earlier, we remain on track to open between 21 and 23 company operated locations for the full year and our franchisees are expected to open between 10 and 12 locations for the full year.

We continue to expect our depreciation and amortization expense to be approximately $28.5 million for the year and we expect interest income to be approximately $100,000 in 2019 as opposed to the $1 million of expense we saw in 2018. The difference reflects the change in lease accounting which previously resulted in $1.1 million of interest expense related to deemed landlord financing in 2018, which will now be recorded in occupancy costs in 2019.

And finally, we expect our pro forma tax rate to range between 29% and 30%. Additionally, I would like to remind everyone that 2019 will contain 53 weeks with the extra week falling into Q4 of 2019.

With that, I'd like to turn the call back over to Russ for some final remarks.

Russ Bendel

Thanks Ira.

We remain excited about the current state of our business and believe that the initiatives that we have put in place have strengthened our business and given us momentum that we expect to carry throughout 2019 and beyond.

And in closing, I'm excited to mention last week, we were recognized as the best regional fast food chain in USA Today's 2019 Reader's Choice Awards. Being voted number one by our fans is a humbling honor for our company. I would like to thank our loyal Habit fans to place their trust in us each and every meal to ride them with a high-quality product and experience.

I would also like to thank over 6000 amazing teammates who work extremely hard each and every day putting us in a position to be recognized by our guest.

With that, operator, we'd like to turn the call over for questions.

[Operator Instructions] The first question is from Matt DiFrisco with Guggenheim Securities. Please go ahead.

Matt DiFrisco

Thank you. Congratulations on the ranking in magazine [indiscernible] says strong and the comps as the consumer reports was when you guys went public. Can you talk a little bit about the marketing side and the incremental 25 basis points where and how are you going to be spending that I would assume that's primarily going to be -- are you going to spend any of that on the East Coast or is that primarily going to benefit the California stores?

Russ Bendel

Well, I'll start and I'll turn it over Iwona. But we see it being spread across the system with probably certain emphasis more in some geographic areas. Iwona, do you want to add anything there?

Iwona Alter

No. You pretty much covered it. Last time when we talked about the priority for marketing, it was all about amplifying the brand and creating the brand awareness. So, we will be doing it across both our California market and the newer markets.

Matt DiFrisco

Okay. And then I guess if you were to -- I appreciate the data you gave us in the sales on the test with the kiosk. Can you give us some color around your percent of sales that you're seeing from delivery or the incrementality, the lift to the comp that you're seeing in the different markets specifically also the LA market with the incremental add of Postmates. What percentage of sales have you sort of gotten -- how much of your comp is coming from that delivery component and the incrementality from it?

Russ Bendel

Yes. We haven't really broken that out, disclosed what that percent is, but I will tell you delivery has been good to us so far. It's grown every quarter since we rolled it out and it's becoming an important part of our business and we think that the customers appreciate that we're doing it. They like using it that way and we think it's going to continue to grow.

Ira Fils

Yes, Matt. And we don't believe it's maybe as incremental as some people do, but it certainly falls into our strategy of becoming much more accessible all access to our customers. And you asked specifically about LA, we did introduced Postmates this year as we talked about in our prepared comments and Postmates has a pretty strong foothold in the Los Angeles or Southern California area and it certainly has given us a lift there. We continue to be enthusiastic about it and feel that it's certainly a way in which our customers want to access us today and probably even more so going forward.

Matt DiFrisco

Okay. And then, just last question the 10 to 12 franchise guidance for 2019 I guess is that something we could sort of feel comfortable plugging in with the current franchisees that you have their pipeline of commitments and development. Is that something for 2021 and out or do you need to sort of start to sign up more franchisees and develop agreements to sustain sort of that 10 to 12 pace or even grow that 10 to 12 pace?

Russ Bendel

We probably feel -- for this year we feel comfortable with the 10 to 12 with our current base of franchisees. If we're going to pick up that pace and we're not opposed to it, if we can find the right partners in the right areas to go much to be more aggressive than that we would need to have some new agreements. And we continue to have lots of interest in the brand and are working through who those potential groups are and we'll make what we feel are the appropriate decisions based on who and where they are going forward.

Matt DiFrisco

Excellent. Thank you so much.

Russ Bendel

Thank you. Matt.

The next question is from David Tarantino with Baird. Please go ahead.

David Tarantino

Hi. Good afternoon. Ira, my first question is about the average check growth you saw in Q1. I know you gave it some good detail on what the impact of traffic was from removing the char burger promotion, but can you talk about how that influenced the average check for the first quarter?

Ira Fils

Yes. I mean it put -- it obviously we were up over 7% in the average check growth and we would have been up around 4% a little -- we'd been up a little over 4% which was a little more than the pricing. But the difference there was really driven by not running the CharClub promotion which really had the opposite effect it had on in the prior years with producing a much higher check for us during the quarter.

David Tarantino

Got it. So, just I guess just to confirm, so then the net impact of those two factors that suggests that pulling that promotion was positive to comp in the quarter?

Ira Fils

Yes David.

Russ Bendel

That's how we felt. Yes.

David Tarantino

Understood. Okay. That's good news. And then, the second question I had is, just on the price increase that you're planning the 5.3%. I know I fully appreciate kind of your value proposition versus peers, but I guess my big picture question on that is, have you sort of given thought maybe taking less pricing moving forward to try to get traffic back in positive territory. I know you're making progress, but I'm just wondering if your thoughts on sort of being a little less aggressive on pricing to drive volume growth going forward?

Russ Bendel

Yes. We deliberate and discuss this in detail and I think what's a little misunderstood is with our concentration of units in California and the regulatory environment in which we operate. That California presents different challenges to us than many of the other markets. So, we are taking the bulk of our pricing in those areas, which is primarily Northern California and we call the LA plus area, which has separate regulatory challenges than the state does. And the price increases in the other markets is more in the 3% range. And we always are -- and we recognize the value is critical and historically has been critical to our success and we've looked at all of our direct competitors and indirect competitors more of our QSR players and with this price increase, David, the arbitrage between us and them has widened. We have taken less price than those direct and indirect competitors.

So, we're definitely moving away from blanket type pricing and having it much more much more targeted. But again, we recognize that transaction growth is critical. And we really feel pretty good about where we're at and we're getting very little. We've historically gotten little pushback on price. I know our transaction data has not been strong, but I struggle to find any one in our category that has positive transaction growth including some of the biggest brands in the world that have recently announced their results. And the price of a cheeseburger fry in Habit compared to one of those mammoth brands is lower in California than they sell their product for. And again, we'll stand behind our product and our guest experience every day of the week.

David Tarantino

Thanks a lot, Russ.

The next question comes from Andrew Charles with Cowen and Company. Please go ahead great.

Andrew Charles

Great and congrats again on a lot of serve USA Today award. When looking at the full year guidance for 2.5% to 3.5%. The midpoint implies to your trends improved from about 2% in 1Q to about 5% in 2Q to 4Q. You called about 150, 200 basis points of traffic headwinds in the first quarter from lapping the burger promotion in 2018. And obviously, you had some impact from weather. Is it right to assume the guidance implies steady two-year trends for the remainder of 2019, when you exclude 1Qs one-time impacts?

Russ Bendel

That's a pretty fair assessment. Yes.

Andrew Charles

Okay.

Ira Fils

I will point out just to that point though we are all -- if you think about the rest of the -- or you think about last year Q1 was our easiest -- quarter to comp over as we move forward Q2 with the back of the year we go. Q3 was actually our hardest comp quarter of the year. So, I think that we're -- I think it's a good sign that we're showing some pretty bullish guidance over a lot tougher comps in the back part of the year.

Russ Bendel

Q3 was our best comp quarter last year and I think June Ira was maybe our highest individual month. So, hey we had a strong finish to Q1, obviously, you can see that from our last call. We feel good about the momentum and we really are very bullish on the initiatives that we've put in place last year that are really starting to gain traction in regards to technology, convenience all access. And we have expectations that we carry that momentum into not only -- not only Q2 but the balance of the year.

Andrew Charles

Yes. So, I guess just on that -- you get the 5.3% price increase coming later this month. And of course, with all price increase for our companies there's going to be some negative traffic reaction to that, but what else should we be thinking about that that rolls off if you will. That's implied within the guidance that suggests that to your trends remain steady as you have that price increase coming pretty soon?

Ira Fils

I mean I just I think if you see where our trends have been if you think about the back -- the back part of Q1 and where we've been so far, in Q2, it's clear that our traffic trend has improved. And like Russ talked about we're getting momentum for delivery remember we rolled out delivery with Postmates in the very end of Q1 of this year. So that's going to be -- I know it's not fully incremental, but there is an incremental component to it, which will help us as we move through the year and delivery even with DoorDash continues to grow. And so, we've got a lot of momentum in those channels where as we look at the back part of the year we're going to be rolling out an app at some point probably in Q3. And so, there's a lot of things going on and we're spending more money and marketing by the way. So, we feel like we should be getting something for that as well.

Andrew Charles

Okay. And then on…

Russ Bendel

With Iwona being here and our commitment to spending more in marketing and on the brand and being very digitally focused and targeted with the rollout of the app through the remainder of the year that's going to be a pretty powerful tool for us, we believe that -- really, we haven't begun to unleash any of those benefits. We're still in the learning stages and fine tuning the technology et cetera, et cetera. But our commitment to be more convenient invest more in technology around digital, social, mobile strategies. We think we're well-positioned for that and we'll benefit from that as we go through this year and even beyond 2019.

So, we certainly feel good about the improvements that we made. We understand the transaction than negative transactions, but that's an industry that's not just a Habit issue. That's an industry challenge and we're prepared to deal with that head on.

Andrew Charles

Very good. And then, just on that 5.3% price is that entirely in restaurant or is that reflective of concentration of higher delivery prices as well?

Russ Bendel

That's entirely in restaurant.

Andrew Charles

Okay. That's helpful. Thanks guys.

The next question is from Will Slabaugh with Stephens Inc. Please go ahead.

Will Slabaugh

Thanks guys. Had a question on drive-thrus. I think all but one of the opening you said in the first quarter was a drive-thru. I know you've opened a number of these in the past, but as we ramp these up I was hoping you'd give us an update on the performance of those that have been around for a little bit longer. And then those that you just recently opened up versus how a typical Habit in the past may have performed?

Russ Bendel

They're opening pretty much as we expected from a sales perspective – they're definitely is an incremental lift when we open a drive-thru anywhere from 20% to 30%. We're seeing good adoption from our guests. And we think that we'll continue to open up, they won't -- we'll probably about 50/50 drive-thru traditional store long-term. Right now a lot of the opportunities that we're seeing are drive-thrus because there are sites that we wouldn't do for a traditional venue, but we feel good about where it is, it fits into our strategy in regards to convenience. And we're constantly tweaking things just to make sure that the guests can still take away kind of the brand differentiator from the Habit when they are going through the drive-thru. So, it's -- we're going to continue to move forward with it.

Will Slabaugh

Makes sense. And just a quick follow-up if I could on the inflation commentary that you had. I believe you said commodities expected to be up 2.5 and wages at 5.5%, I was more curious on the wage side of things just given your California exposure and LA exposure. Why that wage number wouldn't be higher and if that's a grosser in that number?

Ira Fils

When you say, I'm not sure what you mean when you say grosser. I mean it is our gross number, it's our average wage number. We manage that and remember we've had a lot of increases in prior years, so it's not all driven completely by the dollar that's going up necessarily in the minimum wage. So, we've been able to manage that the last couple of years and manage that through our levels that we have. We have fourr cashier level positions in the restaurant and we have seven kitchen positions in the restaurant and we've been able to -- as we work through that as we manage the ranges in those positions also help manage that pressure on wages.

Russ Bendel

Hey and I'll say one other thing, Will, the men and women in the field have really done a nice job in regards to the productivity of labor and the workforce. And as we have pivoted more to drive-thrus over the last number of years, all of them have been in the West besides the first one on the East Coast which opened earlier in this year. There was a certain amount of learning to that -- pivoting to more drive-thrus. And on our operations team is in the middle of looking at how we deploy labor specifically in the drive-thrus and still provide a great experience. But how we can be more productive in that format. And I think -- I know we're seeing the benefit of that. And if you look at the core strengths of the Habit brand and what drives our success, it is a without question been our ability to execute, operate, we internally say block and tackle and we do that with the best of them.

And when there is a challenge like this, our operating team fully understands what the level of service needs to be and maniacally attacks that with detailed solutions that are embedded in our proprietary technology labor deployment system on how we cascade those expectations through the entire organization. And we can manage labor not just cutting hours, but deploying labor appropriately so that we can maximize sales in those key times and make the necessary adjustments in the off times. We can do that with the best of them. And I think you're seeing the results of that especially with a concept that's based -- so heavily based in California we understand how to do that.

Will Slabaugh

Thank you.

The next question comes from Nicole Miller with Piper Jaffray. Please go ahead, Nicole.

Nicole Miller

Thank you. Good afternoon. Just one quick question for me. The new items you mentioned, could you talk about how they're mixing and then help us understand the impact to margins maybe also what guest you're driving, do loyal guests get excited and come back more often? Does this help bring in new guests? And then, how is the employee engagement and execution run those new items? Thanks.

Russ Bendel

I'll start with that, I will let Iwona chime in afterward here. But I think that they're great questions. We have made a conscious investment in people focused in two areas. We have brought on additional resources internally that are dedicated to addressing the long-term professional development of our workforce both at the hourly team level and at the management level. And we're in the early stages of them producing materials and programs that are provided in a proprietary fashion through technology, which we know will have a long-term benefit.

Another core competency of the Habit brand is our culinary prowess. Our customers trust us with a broad menu and items that are burger-centric, but are certainly maybe not the norm for a fast-casual better burger concept. I think that was evidenced by the fresh grilled chicken ciabatta sandwich that we ran this quarter. I will let Iwona to talk a little more about the numbers. But that's not an item you would expect at a burger concept. We're in the early stages of looking at our breakfast menu and you didn't ask specifically about breakfast. But as we look at breakfast, we see the items that we're selling are the more indulgent, the more signatures, actually the items that are a little higher priced than our direct competitors.

And again, I think that falls back that our customers are looking for more differentiated bolder flavors and items that they may not find in your traditional limited service restaurants. So, we're in the early stages of making tweaks and adjustments to that. But, we have a more robust lineup of LTOs for the remainder of this year and going into next year. And we feel -- we continue to feel that that certainly is driving interest. We're in the early stages of a research project, so it's hard to put them in a segmentation on who exactly is ordering them. But we're going to understand more about that probably by the middle of second or third quarter of this year. Iwona any visible color?

Iwona Alter

Yes, Nicole. So, as you look at our lineup of the new products and our promotional calendar, we certainly pay attention to introducing burgers so we know that our guests do love the new news in terms of the burger category, but we also have had a lot of successful launches for the -- with the new salads and the chicken ciabatta as Russ is talking about. So, when we develop those products, we always obviously look at the financials as far as bringing an additional profit as our guests upgrade to those new items.

The question of whether it's an existing or a new consumer, it's most often both. We do see that the introductions that are not burgers such as the salad, new salads or new chicken sandwiches, do bring additional new users as we promote them through the social and digital channels most of all. Does that answer your question?

Nicole Miller

It does actually. And I appreciate what you can share so far. Actually, the idea behind the research project is interesting, I don't know if there's much more you can say. But did you say you'd have that in the back half of the year and how are you running that project and what are you trying to measure?

Iwona Alter

So, this is going back to our earlier conversation last quarter about what it is that I see as opportunities for the brand. And again, it's really amazing as to how well the restaurants are run and the quality of the food that we offer. So, in terms of that baseline we have it, it's awesome. Now the research is really to understand more of that emotional connection that our guests have with the brand and hone in on how to communicate with them. Specifically, what types of media to choose. So, it's a fairly broad research that will inform the – yes, primarily how we communicate with our guests. But, to some degree also the product development and what areas to focus on.

Nicole Miller

Thank you so much and best of luck.

Iwona Alter

Thank you.

Russ Bendel

Thanks Nicole.

Operator

Nick Setyan

Hi. Congrats on another solid quarter. Ira, would you mind just walking us through the pricing starting from Q2 and then also in the back half?

Ira Fils

Yes. It's actually -- so moving into Q2, so the 3.9% that we're carrying now will drop-off at the end of May. Exactly when that drops off is when we're going to put the 3.9%, I'm sorry, 5.3% pricing on May 30, we'll put it at a 5.3% pricing and that'll carry us through the end of the year. And at the end of the year will determine kind of what our next steps are. I think we've got a lot of time between now and then to determine when our next pricing action will be. But, we will be carrying essentially through the last seven months of the year, we'll be carrying the 5.3% pricing.

Nick Setyan

Are we going over any part of that [indiscernible] your promotion in the period?

Ira Fils

Yes. We ran it through April 15, which I believe is 2.5 weeks as we move into Q2.

Nick Setyan

Got it. Obviously, there's a lot of focus on transactions and it's very helpful for you to parse out the contribution. Is there any way to maybe parse out the weather impact in the quarter?

Ira Fils

That's tougher. We did a lot of work internally and it's a little -- sometimes that's a little bit of more…

Russ Bendel

Little cloudy.

Ira Fils

But, I mean you could say it could have had anywhere from half a point to maybe upwards of a point at the high-end. So, it did have -- we had -- I want to say we had 35 -- 33, 35 days that we're kind of on average per restaurant that were impacted compared to a little over 20 last year. So, it was a significant amount of days that were impacted by weather this quarter as compared to last -- this quarter last year.

Russ Bendel

I think that was reflected in the momentum we had as we went through the quarter.

Nick Setyan

Is there any way to maybe walk us through any analytics you've done around the impact on traffic from the increase in third-party delivery because obviously the assumption is that those are bigger group sizes, but ultimately that's probably having an impact on traffic in the stores?

Ira Fils

They are and it is. I've done a little bit of work around that and maybe we'll share a little more of that as we move into next quarter as we get now that we're bringing in another provider on, the business is even growing even more. But it does -- there's no question, it does put a little bit of an impact on -- negative impact on traffic because the party size is a little bit larger through the delivery transactions.

Russ Bendel

We certainly see that that check being larger. We certainly believe the party size is larger in most all of these digital access platforms. So, it certainly makes the transaction data a little tougher to decipher not only for us, but for I'm sure our competitors as well.

Nick Setyan

And given that I'm based in Southern California, I see your honeymoon period. Have you guys ever looked at what that impact might be on transactions in terms of the honeymoon period impact?

Russ Bendel

Yes. I think by having an 18-month comp before stores enter into the comp base, we get most of it -- we get most of that out. So, that's probably not much of a contributory factor.

Nick Setyan

Okay. Thank you so much.

Russ Bendel

Now what has the most effect on our comp -- in our more highly penetrated areas is when we choose to make what we feel is a good business decision and put a restaurant within x amount of miles from another Habit. We know we are our own biggest competitor in regards to the comp store sales. We just see that all the time and as a public company we're more sensitive to it in the last four years or so than we were as a private company. But we're still going to make what we believe are good business, long-term decisions to penetrate a market where we have very high brand awareness, higher average unit volumes. And quite honestly do pretty well. We love California.

This concludes the question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Russ Bendel for any closing remarks.

Russ Bendel

Again, as always, we thank you for your time, your interest in the Habit and we are blessed to have a strong team. I think the last year the initiatives that have been put in place are beginning to have some real traction and we have expectations of ourself to carry this momentum forward throughout this year and beyond and feel good about where we stand and certainly see the opportunities in front of us. So, thank you all for your continued interest.

This concludes today's conference call.