Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 4/30/19

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 4/30/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence, it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: The past week was the low-point for insider trading volumes this earnings season. The number of Form 4 filings will start increasing notably this week and continue to increase into mid-May.

----------------------

On Today's Tables

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Tallgrass Energy (TGE);
  • Kinder Morgan (KMI);
  • Del Frisco's Restaurant Group (DFRG), and;
  • Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Safehold Inc. (SAFE);
  • Grow Capital, Inc. (OTCPK:GRWC);
  • Comfort Systems USA (FIX);
  • Cerner Corp. (CERN);
  • Zuora (ZUO);
  • PayPal (PYPL);
  • Pluralsight (PS);
  • PulteGroup (PHM);
  • CarGurus (CARG);
  • BlackRock (BLK);
  • Appliance Recycling Centers of America (ARCI);
  • Adobe Inc. (ADBE), and;
  • Accenture plc (ACN).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases and sales) at:

  • Raymond James Financial (RJF);
  • Philip Morris International (PM), and;
  • GrubHub (GRUB).

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Kinder Richard D

CB, DIR, BO

Kinder Morgan

KMI

B

$3,977,900

2

Gic Private

BO

Tallgrass Energy

TGE

AB

$1,092,751

3

Maloney Matthew M

CEO, DIR

GrubHub

GRUB

B

$999,982

4

Armistice Capital

BO

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group

DFRG

B,JB*

$868,000

5

Wise R Halsey

DIR

Cerner Corp.

CERN

B

$499,776

6

Myers Franklin

CB, DIR

Comfort Systems USA

FIX

B

$241,255

7

Bohley G Frederick

VP, CFO, TR

Allison Transmission Holdings

ALSN

B

$229,995

8

Istar

BO

Safehold Inc.

SAFE

AB

$213,485

9

Kunst Michael R

VP

Philip Morris International

PM

B

$211,675

10

Sanko Carl

SEC, DIR, BO

Grow Capital, Inc.

GRWC

JB*

$100,000

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Fink Laurence

CB, CEO

BlackRock

BLK

S

$15,055,837

2

Isaac Capital

BO

Appliance Recycling Centers of America

ARCI

S

$11,717,920

3

Reilly Paul C

CEO, DIR

Raymond James Financial

RJF

S

$5,481,048

4

Diouane Marc

PR

Zuora

ZUO

AS

$5,326,680

5

Ready William J

VP, COO

PayPal

PYPL

AS

$5,007,642

6

Skonnard Aaron

F, CEO, CB, BO

Pluralsight

PS

AS

$4,497,075

7

Parafestas Anastasios

DIR

CarGurus

CARG

AS

$3,337,553

8

Lumb Richard

CEO,FO

Accenture plc

ACN

AS

$3,261,405

9

Oshaughnessy Robert

VP, CFO

PulteGroup

PHM

S

$3,008,526

10

Morris Donna

VP

Adobe Inc.

ADBE

AS

$2,900,000

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes : B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.