Short-Covering Primarily Due To Weather And Slow Planting Season Send Grain Markets Mostly Higher Wednesday

Despite Wednesday's short-covering of corn and wheat, market sentiment is still bearish. Weather provides support especially for corn, but expect continued selling pressure led by wheat.

Wheat bounces and corn continued higher Wednesday due to short-covering

The U.S. July corn futures finished Wednesday's trading session higher 1.55% to $3.6862. Meanwhile, U.S. July soybean futures was seen down 0.23% to $8.5200, while U.S. wheat finished higher 1.71% to $4.3638. For the less volatile, unleveraged Teucrium ETF grain products, the Teucrium Corn ETF (CORN) was seen up 1.53% ($0.23) to $15.30, the Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB) led the way lower 0.53% ($0.08) to $15.02, and the Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) was also up 1.42% ($0.07) to $5.01. Figure 1 below is a price trend chart of the front-month July futures contract for corn over the past 24 hours.

Figure 2 below is a price trend chart of the front-month July futures contract for wheat over the past 24 hours.

July Chicago Soft Red Winter Wheat (SRW) futures were seen down 7.2 cents to $4.360, with July Kansas City Hard Red Winter Wheat (HRW) futures up 6 cents to $4.000, resulting in a bearish 36-cent premium of CBOT wheat to KCBT wheat. MGEX's Hard Red Spring Wheat (HRSW) May contract was up $0.46 to $4.950. Figure 3 below is a price trend chart of the front-month May futures contract for spring wheat.

The national weather pattern will continue to be influenced by a high latitude block. This will result in cooler air to the north, warmer air to the south, and an active storm track across the central U.S. and, for that matter, the heart of the major crop belts. With a wet weather pattern since last summer, farmers over the central U.S. have been hit hard with unfavorable weather that's created poor field conditions, and as a result, have seen major planting and logistical delays/disruptions. This will almost certainly result in a reduction of the new crops. Over the next 7 days, heavy rainfall with showers and thunderstorms will continue to impact the corn/soybean belts.

