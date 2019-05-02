3 Dividend Blue Chips You Might Want To Sell

Investors who are overweight in equities and looking to rebalance their portfolios might want to consider trimming these winners in order to maintain their target portfolio asset allocations.

All three companies are likely to see multiple compression in the coming years that could drastically reduce returns over the next five years.

McCormick, Automatic Data Processing, and Church & Dwight have been red hot the last few years and are now about 20% to 30% overvalued.

But it's also important to know when to potentially sell winners, especially if their multiples get too frothy.

Valuation always matters, because over a century of market data shows that starting prices have a major effect on long-term total returns out to 30 years.

Recently a reader asked me to explain what rules I have for selling a dividend stock. That's understandable since I'm mostly blue-chip focused and thus the standard answer of "when the thesis breaks" doesn't frequently apply.

Rather I spend most of my time focused on attractive long-term buying opportunities using the above valuation scale for quality companies.

That's what I use both to recommend companies to readers as well as to make real money investing decisions in my retirement portfolio (where I keep 100% of my life savings).

However, it is indeed important to know when to sell a quality company, especially after a major run-up.

So let's examine this complicated question, and more importantly, look at whether three blue-chip dividend companies, McCormick (MKC), Automatic Data Processing (ADP) and Church & Dwight (CHD) might be candidates for trimming or capital recycling in your own portfolio.

When Is The Appropriate Time To Sell A Winning Stock

There are generally three reasons to sell a company.

the thesis (the reason you bought it) breaks

you absolutely need the money (and have no alternatives)

they become ridiculously overvalued (think tech bubble level valuations)

Since my focus is mostly on blue-chip companies, including dividend aristocrats and kings (by 2022 all three of these companies will be) the first reason doesn't frequently apply.

The second reason, financial necessity, is something to be avoided at all costs, which is why I frequently stress the need for proper asset allocation (the mix of cash/stocks/bonds you own). Always remember that even the bluest of blue-chips is still a "risk asset" that can be highly volatile and thus you should never invest money you will need within the next five years.

It's also important to have an emergency fund and enough cash/bonds to meet expenses (say if you're retired and living on the 4% rule) in case we have a correction (since 1950 we've had one every 1.9 years on average) or a bear market.

Since 1926 the average bear market sees stocks fall 30% over about 17 months and lasts roughly three years (measured from market peak to new all-time high).

Thus having enough cash/bonds to meet two to four years' worth of expenses (factoring in other income like pensions or Social Security) is a good rule of thumb.

Which brings us to valuation. The essence of profitable investing is "buy low, sell high." However, knowing when to sell a quality company like MKC, ADP or CHD isn't always easy, especially if you paid a good to great price many years or even decades ago.

As Warren Buffett, the greatest investor in history (20.5% CAGR total returns at Berkshire (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) over the past 54 years) famously said his favorite holding period is "forever." While Buffett doesn't always follow that rule of thumb religiously, he does have several holdings in Berkshire's portfolio that were bought opportunistically and have indeed been held for decades.

Still, we can't ignore the historical data that shows that valuations, such as the popular P/E ratio, have a very strong correlation with future returns, out to 30 years.

And lest you think that the modern era allows for safely investing in overpriced companies think again. According to J.P. Morgan Asset Management since 1994, the forward P/E predicts about 45% of total returns over the following five years.

But since valuations can be complex (there are dozens of metrics you can use and an infinite combination of them), let me walk you through how I personally analyze valuations on blue-chip companies like MKC, ADP, and CHD. Hopefully, that can help you decide whether trimming positions in any of these companies in your portfolio is the right course of action.

3 Dividend Blue-Chips That Might Be Worth Trimming

A great resource for estimating fair value is Morningstar's three-stage discounted cash flow models. While DCF is far from a perfect valuation technique, in the hands of Morningstar's industry experts who use some of the most conservative growth estimates on the Street, it's a great starting point for estimating the potential intrinsic value of a company.

Company Price Morningstar Fair Value Price 1 Star Price (Consider Selling) Premium To Fair Value Moat Management Quality McCormick $153.97 $107 (low uncertainty) $133.75 or higher 44% Wide (stable trend) standard (good) Automatic Data Processing $164.39 $107 (medium uncertainty) $144.45 or higher 54% Wide (negative trend) standard (good) Church & Dwight $74.95 $46.5 (medium uncertainty) $62.78 or higher 61% None (positive trend) standard (good)

Morningstar takes many factors into account, including a company's moat, its realistic growth expectations, and the quality of the management (in terms of capital allocation track record).

As you can see, Morningstar considers all three blue-chips to be extremely overvalued. In fact, the reason I chose MKC, ADP, and CHD as the examples for this article is that they are the most overvalued (in terms of price/ Morningstar fair value) on my blue-chip watchlist (which includes 144 companies and is growing over time).

Now, it's important to point out that Morningstar's valuation estimates and these companies' 1-star ratings (consider selling) in no way imply poor fundamentals.

Company Yield TTM Payout Ratio Simply Safe Dividends Safety Score (Out Of 100) Sensei Safety Score (Out Of 5) Sensei Quality Score (Out of 11) S&P Credit Rating Consecutive Years Of Dividend Growth McCormick 1.5% 36% 81 (very safe) 5 (very safe) 10 (NYSEARCA:SWAN) BBB 33 (dividend aristocrat) Automatic Data Processing 1.9% 53% 96 (very safe) 5 (very safe) 10 (SWAN) AA 44 (dividend king in 2025) Church & Dwight 1.2% 30% 99 (very safe) 5 (very safe) 9 (SWAN) BBB+ 22 (dividend aristocrat in 2022)

MKC, ADP, and CHD are some of the highest quality companies you can own, as seen by their Simply Safe Dividends (where I'm an analyst covering about 200 companies per year) safety scores, my own safety score and my Sensei Quality Score (based on dividend safety, business model and management quality).

In fact, I consider all three not just blue-chips but sleep-well-at-night or SWAN stocks. That should come as no surprise given that MKC is a dividend aristocrat, ADP becomes a dividend king in 2025 and CHD becomes a dividend aristocrat in three years.

However, while I consider Morningstar a great resource, its estimates shouldn't be taken as Gospel. That's because DCF models can be very sensitive to the assumptions used, including the discount rate (what return you're looking for) which is different for everyone.

Another thing to remember about Morningstar is that much of its ratings are based around whether or not a company can generate long-term returns on invested capital above its cost of capital. Morningstar uses its version of the CAPM model, which is the standard method, which assumes the cost of equity is a function of the discount rate, affected by 10-year treasury yields.

While that's true in theory, in reality, the cash cost of equity (cost of equity equals free cash flow yield) is often a more appropriate method for estimating the cost of capital, since it shows how much actual dilution investors experience should a company issue shares to fund growth.

In other words, I consider Morningstar fair value estimates to be a reliable estimate of the minimum intrinsic value of a company. If Morningstar says a blue-chip (level 8 or better on my quality score) is fair value or better, that likely means you can buy with confidence with little risk of overpaying.

But with MKC, ADP, and CHD there is very little reason to think that Morningstar is drastically wrong about them being poor buys today. That's based on another effective valuation method, historical P/E comparisons.

This is the preferred method that SA's valuation guru (and F.A.S.T. Graphs founder) Chuck Carnevale has used to become one of the best analysts in the country, according to recommendation tracking site TipRanks.

Peter Lynch, one of the best investors of all time (29% CAGR total returns at Fidelity's Magellan Fund from 1977 to 1990) famously said: "In this business if you're good you're right six times out of ten." Mr. Carnevale's focus on investment grade companies (his quality screen) trading at historically low P/Es has given him a long-term success rate of 71%, with his average recommendation (including 12-month misses) rising 10.8% over the next 12 months.

For context, the S&P 500's historical total return is 9.1% CAGR and thus any analyst who has a 60% success rate and 9.2% or higher average recommendation return is one potentially worth listening to.

But looking at these companies' P/E ratios compared to their 20-year averages shows that all three are trading at relatively nose-bleed levels.

Share prices in the short term are based on sentiment and in the medium term on how a company does vs. expectations. Over the long term, it's 100% a function of earnings and cash flow growth (which dividend growth tracks).

Company 20-Year Average Growth Rate 20-Year Average PE Ratio Current PE Ratio 5-Year Projected EPS Growth (Analyst Consensus or Management Guidance) Multiple Expansion Justified McCormick 9.0% 20.7 30.2 8.8% No Automatic Data Processing 7.6% 21.7 31.4 16.5% to 17.5% Maybe But Potentially Not This Much Church & Dwight 13.7% 21.7 32.1 8.0% No

Here are the historical growth rates of each company and its 20-year average P/E. While the market is famous for being wrong over the short term, over 20 years it's almost always correct in valuing a company's moat, corporate culture, and overall fundamental quality.

For example, McCormick is a wide moat blue-chip whose 9% historical growth likely makes 20.7 a good approximation of its intrinsic value. But with the P/E now above 30, and analysts expecting growth to maintain historical levels, there is little to justify its current multiple.

Church & Dwight is even more problematic because the consensus growth expectation is much lower than its historical rate, yet its P/E ratio is the highest of these companies.

Only ADP might possibly justify a higher multiple, given that management is guiding for long-term EPS growth of 17.5% and analysts expect 16.5% (the low end of management guidance). But that's not necessarily an indication that ADP is a good buy, because the share price is baking in management clearing a very high bar.

Think of the P/E ratio as an indication of how much growth a company will deliver. The higher the multiple the less margin of safety there is for results to miss bullish expectations.

One final valuation method I frequently use is dividend yield theory or DYT, which I use for most of my recommendations and for running my retirement portfolio.

This is the only method that asset manager/newsletter publisher Investment Quality Trends has used since 1966 and only on blue-chip dividend stocks (based on six quality criteria). IQT has managed to beat the market for 53 years, delivering not just about 10% better annual returns but with 10% less volatility to boot.

According to Hulbert Financial Digest (which tracks pretty much all investing newsletters in the country) IQT has the best 30-year risk-adjusted total return of any newsletter. I take that as a strong confirmation of the power of DYT when applied to blue-chip dividend stocks, which is why I have incorporated it into my own approach.

That's helped me to also attain an elite status among analysts and puts my success rate and average 12-month recommendation return in the top 0.6% of experts according to TipRanks. Even more impressive is that I've built up such a track record while frequently pounding the table on deeply unloved companies like AbbVie (ABBV), who I consider one of my highest conviction blue-chip buys right now, but that's been in a bear market for over a year (some sector/company bear markets can last up to five years).

The way I use DYT is to build a long-term valuation-adjusted total return model based on the one Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) has used for decades (my overall strategy is based on the principle of "stand on the shoulders of giants" by adapting the most time tested and evidence-based approaches).

BAM's total return model is based on the Gordon Dividend Growth Model which has been relatively accurate for dividend stocks since 1954 (total return = yield + long-term earnings/cash flow/dividend growth). The GDGM assumes valuations cancel out over time (multiples are mean reverting as long as the business model is stable).

Company Yield 5-Year Average Yield Estimate Premium To Fair Value Downside To Fair Value Long-Term Value Drag McCormick 1.5% 1.9% 31% 23% -5.1% Automatic Data Processing 1.9% 2.3% 19% 17% -3.7% Church & Dwight 1.2% 1.6% 29% 22% -4.9%

Right now MKC, ADP, and CHD are far above their five-year average yields. I consider the 5-year average yield to be a reasonable estimate of fair value because it's short enough to incorporate changes in the business model (slowing or accelerating growth rates) but long enough to provide a relatively stable estimate of intrinsic value.

I then add the valuation boost/drag (yield returning to the historical norm over time) to the Gordon Dividend Growth Model to estimate the total return potential for a company over the next five years to 10 years. Historically, this valuation-adjusted total return model has a margin of error of 20% (which is actually very good on Wall Street).

Company Yield 5-Year Expected EPS Growth (Analyst Consensus or Management Guidance) Expected Total Return (No Valuation Change) Valuation-Adjusted Total Return Potential McCormick 1.5% 8.8% 10.3% 5.2% Automatic Data Processing 1.9% 17.5% 19.4% 15.7% Church & Dwight 1.2% 8.0% 9.2% 4.3% S&P 500 1.8% 6.5% 8.3% 1% to 7%

As you can see, each company's long-term growth estimate would result in historically market-beating returns if they were starting from fair value. However, from their elevated multiples, the total returns are actually much smaller, with only ADP offering a realistic chance of beating the market's long-term returns.

That's not to say that all three might not still beat the S&P 500 over the next five to 10 years. According to Morningstar's 2019 long-term return survey, most asset managers (like Vanguard and BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)) expect the market to deliver between 1% and 7% CAGR total returns over the next five to 10 years.

However, while achieving alpha (beating the market) is a common goal, doing so by merely obtaining relatively higher but still weak absolute returns is hardly what most people have in mind when they invest their hard-earned money.

In case you don't trust my DYT based valuation-adjusted total return model, we can also use F.A.S.T. Graphs to estimate forward five-year returns, based on each company's P/E ratio returning to its long-term average.

F.A.S.T. Graphs doesn't have five-year earnings growth projections available for McCormick so you can't use it to project five-year forward total returns based on growth estimates. However, using Yahoo Finance's five-year consensus growth rate we can estimate that multiple compression would result in about 6% CAGR total returns for MKC.

The bottom line is that MKC, ADP, and CHD are among the most overvalued dividend blue-chips in America right now, likely making them poor choices for new money today.

But should you actually sell them if you've owned them for many years or even decades? The answer to that, as with many financial questions, is complex and based on your personal needs.

Should you Personally Sell These Stocks?

There are two main schools of thought among dividend growth investors. Some, like commenter BuyandHold 2012, is a "buy and hold" purist. He is famous for his disciplined approach and never sells anything, even if the wheels fall off (he's held former dividend aristocrats GE and CTL for many years).

Then there are those, like myself, who believe you should sell if the thesis breaks or potentially if the valuation gets absurd and you have a far better alternative. This approach to recycling capital is tricky because you need to make sure that the new company you're thinking of buying is both of similar quality, and also meets the same goals as what you sell.

That might mean the same sector and yield (possibly higher) to maintain proper diversification in your portfolio. For potential replacements to MKC, ADP, and CHD you can look at my list of the Best Dividend Stocks to Buy In May.

However, personally, I consider all three companies to be about 20% to 30% overvalued, which means I don't necessarily recommend selling them, at least not fully. That's because historically on Wall Street "winners keep on winning."

According to a study by J.P. Morgan Asset Management from 1980 to 2014 66% of companies in the Russell 3000 (a proxy for the entire US market) underperformed the index. What's more, 40% permanently lost 70% or more.

This gives credence to the "buy and hold forever" crowd, which points out that a handful of winners can make up for any losers you have.

Peter Lynch said pretty much the same thing:

What the stock price does today, tomorrow, or next week is only a distraction...Time is on your side when you own shares of superior companies...The real key to making money in stocks is not to get scared out of them...All you need for a lifetime of successful investing is a few big winners, and the pluses from those will overwhelm the minuses from the stocks that don't work out...The typical big winner...generally takes three to ten years to play out." - Peter Lynch (emphasis added)

Basically, my approach to capital recycling is a hybrid strategy that recognizes the proven power of Peter Lynch's and Warren Buffett's "buy and hold model" but also allows for selling when a stock gets truly absurdly priced.

For my own portfolio, I won't consider selling unless DYT says a company is 25% or more overvalued and then only a partial stake (no more than half and only if I have a great alternative lined up). In order to sell the entire position the company would have to be 50% overvalued, meaning tech bubble-like valuations. Needless to say, that is a rare occurrence for most dividend blue-chips.

So that's it, MKC, ADP, and CHD being no more than 30% overvalued per DYT are "holds" not "sells," right? Not necessarily. Remember, I said that whether you should sell some of your positions in those companies depends on your individual portfolio and needs.

That's based on the importance of proper risk management and construction, primarily asset allocation.

If your positions in MKC, ADP, and CHD are still within appropriate risk tolerances, meaning you aren't very overweight those positions or equities in general, then you can indeed hold onto them, especially if you bought them years or decades ago at reasonable prices.

However, if for example, you're currently 15% in MKC or 30% in consumer staples or stocks make up too much of your portfolio (relative to bonds/cash) then it might be a good idea to consider selling 25% to 50% of your positions in these three companies.

That will let you rebalance your portfolio to avoid overweight positions creating excessive volatility that might cause you to lose sleep at night in a correction or bear market, and potentially make a costly mistake like panic selling near the bottom.

I can't stress enough the importance of proper risk management/asset allocation. NO DIVIDEND STOCK IS A TRUE BOND ALTERNATIVE. I've had many commenters say that "Company X can't be a true SWAN because it's down Y% over the last year." The fact is that my blue-chip/SWAN classifications are purely based on dividend safety and company quality.

They in NO WAY imply a company can't be volatile and fall significantly over any length of time.

If you are looking for stable/appreciating assets in a correction/bear market then cash equivalents (like T-bills) and bonds are what you need. Not even dividend kings and aristocrats are typically spared the wrath of panic selling in a downturn. For example, out of 81 aristocrats and kings today, just three posted 0+% total returns during the Great Recession.

Company Beta Peak Decline During the Great Recession McCormick 0.33 14% Automatic Data Processing 1.08 29% Church & Dwight 0.18 1% S&P 500 1.0 57%

It's true that aristocrats and kings have generally lower volatility, especially during market panics. CHD was nearly flat during the Financial Crisis and MKC and ADP fell far less than the S&P 500.

But each company still declined. This illustrates why anyone who needs to pull money out of their portfolio to pay the bills (like retirees on the 4% rule) needs to have enough cash/bonds to sell to avoid selling blue-chips at historically low levels during an inevitable future bear market.

Periodic portfolio rebalancing, once or twice a year, is a good idea for most investors. That allows you to maintain appropriate risk management/asset allocation, by trimming overweight and overvalued positions and putting the money to work into whatever has become underweight/undervalued.

Bottom Line: Valuation Always Matters, No Matter How High-Quality A Blue-Chip Might Be

Don't get me wrong, McCormick, Automatic Data Processing, and Church & Dwight are all great companies, and I have them on my watchlist to add to my own retirement portfolio, at the right price.

I'm also not necessarily saying that these three are screaming "sells" right now, despite their lofty valuations. History has shown that blue-chips like these are great buy-and-hold investments, assuming you buy them at fair value or better.

For those who did just that over the years or decades with MKC, ADP, and CHD, you can merely continue holding them, as long as their strong rallies haven't caused them to breach your risk management rules, meaning your personal position size limits or caused you to become overweight equities relative to bonds and cash.

However, if their strong rallies have caused them to become overweight in your portfolio and you need something to sell in order to rebalance your portfolio (once or twice a year is a good recommendation), then trimming your positions in these three winners might be an appropriate course of action.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.