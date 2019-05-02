InvestED: Ep. 211- Gillian Zoe Segal On Interviewing Warren Buffett

This week, Danielle talks to Gillian Zoe Segal about her interview with Warren Buffett for her book, "Getting There."

"Knowing what your strengths and weaknesses are, and honing in on what you're good at really gives you an advantage."



- Gillian Zoe Segal

Gillian is the author of two books. The first one is called New York Characters and the second one is called Getting There. She is also an amazing photographer and she took all the photos in the book. Getting There is a compilation of essays written by a number of luminaries. And one of them is Warren Buffett.

They also discuss when you can tell the difference between persevering through hard times and when it's time to know when you should pivot and change directions. In Gillian's book, Warren Buffett talks about how important it is to know your strengths and weaknesses. Knowing what to leave out is just as important as knowing what to focus on.

Gillian interviewed some amazing people in her book and tells some fantastic stories.

