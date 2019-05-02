Merk Research: Fed Report, May 2019

Originally published May 1, 2019
As part of Merk's in-house research we regularly evaluate a consistent set of charts covering the economy, equities, fixed income, commodities and currencies. The aim is to keep our eyes open and to look through the noise of the headlines, avoiding the distractions of sensationalized click-bait. In sharing this content, we offer a cross-check to your own thinking and aim to add value to your own process.
Today's topic: The Federal Reserve
The market pricing is substantially below the FOMC participants' assessments of appropriate monetary policy for year end 2019 and 2020.
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.