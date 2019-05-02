Maximizing Opportunities: The Importance Of Correlation And Diversification

Economist Harry Markowitz is credited with coining the phrase “diversification is the only free lunch in investing.” What this really means is that, by combining asset classes and strategies with a positive expected return - but that tend to zig and zag at different times - we can potentially reduce overall volatility and improve risk-adjusted returns.

Correlation is a measure of the zig and zag, so it follows that if a portfolio is to be well-diversified, it should contain securities with a low correlation (i.e., tend to move in different directions). Yet, assets do not always behave as expected, meaning investors should have a broader consideration of the variables that can influence correlation.

Large numbers alone do not necessarily equate to diversification. For example, the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Bond Index consists of nearly 23,000 investment-grade government, corporate and securitized fixed-rate bonds (as of 3/31/19). However, Index allocation is determined by levels of outstanding debt, with the largest issuers often representing substantial weightings. So, with government bonds making up a significant portion of the Index, interest rate moves are a dominant risk factor, while businesses with improving fundamentals - which may be poised for ratings upgrades - are often underrepresented.

Changing Correlations

Investors expect government bonds and equities to have low correlation. That’s because these assets typically have different influencing factors: interest rates primarily drive bond prices, while equity prices may be driven by corporate earnings or growth prospects.

Consider what normally happens during a business cycle: When economic conditions are deteriorating, central banks often lower interest rates, sending bond prices up. In contrast, equities may decline in light of weak earnings conditions (though stocks can eventually respond positively to low interest rates). Later, when the economy is strong, equities normally do well. At this point, central banks typically start to raise rates (to try to prevent the economy from overheating), which hurts bonds, since they are directly sensitive to rate changes. Equities can also decline, but typically only after the market begins pricing in expectations of an economic slowdown.

Ultimately, though, the correlation between equities and bonds depends on inflation and market volatility. To understand the changing nature of correlation, it helps to think about different economic scenarios.

For example, the negative correlation between government bonds and equities, which has largely persisted for the last 25 years, has broken down during times of shock. We saw this in 2013, when the so-called taper tantrum pressured housing markets, and again in early 2018, when there was an inflation shock. On both occasions, investors demanded higher yields on U.S. government bonds, which caused bond prices to fall, yet at the same time the equity market tumbled (spooked by potentially higher financing costs). This environment resulted in rising rates and a widening gap between yields on Treasuries and lower-quality credits, delivering a double whammy to fixed-income portfolios.