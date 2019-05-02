How Can We Thrive Against ZIRP And NIRP?

David McAlvany, president of the McAlvany Financial Companies, talks about the Fed’s policies and if they may be heading toward a Zero Interest Rate Policy.

Chen Lin, a very successful investor and publisher of “What is Chen Buying, What is Chen Selling,” comments on the markets and shares some of his top picks.

Jay introduces the guests and sponsors for the day’s program, and Michael Oliver provides his latest insights on gold and other key markets.

On the radio show, David McAlvany, Chen Lin and Michael Oliver are this week's guests.

Poor souls who become addicted to drugs or alcohol most often find the immediate pain of withdrawal far too great to discontinue their pathological behavior. To avoid pain, they continue behavior that invites near-term death. Likewise, central bankers continue their easy money addiction suppressing interest rates to zero and below, ensuring that death of capitalism and poverty are sure to follow.

The recent interest rate pivot by Powell's Fed in response to a plunging stock market at the end of 2018 shows the Fed has no courage to allow interest rates to rise to restore price discovery of capital. Given the almost certainty of zero and negative interest rates in the future, how can we best respond for wealth protection? We get answers to that question from all three of our guests.

Chen offers some of his top picks and Michael updates us on his latest view for gold.

David McAlvany is the President of the McAlvany Financial Companies, McAlvany Wealth Management and ICA, a precious metals brokerage firm. He has been a featured speaker on radio and around the country analyzing world events and their impact on the global economy and financial markets. David can be heard weekly on his market commentary at www.mcalvany.com David is a graduate of Biola University and an associate member of Keble College, Oxford University, where he studied philosophy and political theory. He then went on to achieve honors as a top salesman with the Southwestern Company and gained extensive business expertise with Morgan Stanley, in California. His international research has given him a global perspective of developments around the world, which helps him avoid focusing too narrowly in his analysis of investment and risk in any give asset category. His interests are varied, and he spends his free time with his wife and their children in Colorado.

Chen Lin had been a doctoral candidate in aeronautical engineering at Princeton. However, Chen found his investment strategies were so profitable that he put his Ph.D. on the back burner to devote full time to private investing and writing a newsletter titled, "What is Chen Buying? What is Chen Selling?" His track record has been phenomenal! In one account we track in which he used no leverage, Chen was able to grow $5,411 starting in 2002 to over $2.2 million by the end of 2012. You can visit his website here.

Michael Oliver entered the financial services industry in 1975 on the Futures side, joining E.F. Hutton's International Commodity Division, NYC. He studied under David Johnson, head of Hutton's Commodity Division and chairman of the COMEX.

In the 1980s, he began to develop his own momentum-based method of technical analysis. In 1987, Oliver, along with his futures client accounts (Oliver had trading POA), technically anticipated and captured the Crash. He began to realize that his emergent momentum-structural-based tools should be further developed into a full analytic methodology.

In 1992, Oliver was asked by the Financial VP and head of Wachovia Bank's Trust Department to provide soft dollar research to Wachovia. Within a year, he shifted from brokerage to full-time technical research. MSA has provided its proprietary technical research services to financial and asset management clients continually since 1992. Oliver is the author of The New Libertarianism: Anarcho-Capitalism.

