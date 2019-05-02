Iron Mountain: Why The Selloff

We take a look under the hood and explain our thinking.

At first glance, the numbers were bad, and the market took an axe to the stock.

Iron Mountain, Inc. (IRM) had been on the market's nice list and had delivered a good year-to-date performance till it announced its Q1-2019 results.

What went wrong

IRM reported both funds from operations (FFO) and adjusted FFO (AFFO) below estimates.

FFO (Normalized) per share was $0.48 for the first quarter compared with $0.53 in the first quarter of 2018. AFFO was $193.4 million for the first quarter compared with $221.5 million in the first quarter of 2018, a decrease of 12.7%.

Those are big misses in what is supposed to be a boring predictable business. IRM CEO did identify part of the problem in his opening remarks:

"In the first quarter, our revenue performance was slightly ahead of our expectations due in part to stronger volume and revenue management," said William L. Meaney, president and CEO of Iron Mountain. "Unfortunately, we experienced temporary higher labor costs in our North America businesses in March, which contributed to an approximately $10 million variance in Adjusted EBITDA compared to our internal expectations.

We have previously documented how this labor market is killing businesses like Omega Healthcare (OHI) and Sabra Health Care (SBRA) where the underlying operators are being squeezed on revenues and expenses. It was a matter of time before the ultra-tight labor market caught up to IRM.

Did the company not just save the day with its guidance?

IRM did provide some reassuring guidance:

Iron Mountain maintained its 2019 full-year guidance, and expects, on a constant currency basis, revenue growth of 1% to 6%. In addition, Iron Mountain expects constant currency Adjusted EBITDA growth to be flat to 8% and AFFO growth to be up 1% to 8%.

Unfortunately, the key words there are "constant currency". While the constant-currency outlook is reassuring for the health of the underlying business, in the real world, investors in IRM get paid in US dollars. That US dollar has been getting exceptionally pricey relative to every currency on the planet and non-currency-adjusted revenues are falling outside North America.

Still, we were a little surprised at the magnitude of the selloff, especially considering management did not change its annual guidance from the Q4-2018 conference call.

Impact with and without currency changes

It is instructive here to break down the currency impact to get a sense of the underlying business. IRM reported health constant-currency growth of 4.5%...

Excluding the impact of foreign exchange, reported total Revenues grew 4.5% compared to the prior year, primarily reflecting the contribution from recent Data Center and Adjacent Business acquisitions not included in the full 2018 period, as well as growth in the Other International Business segment.

...while the actual reported numbers, which include the FX impact, were up only 1.1%.

Source: IRM Q1-2019 press release

That 3.4% delta is a rather whopping $35 million. We can even see the difference the USD is making in the Q1-2019 guidance. Constant-currency performance is much better in every category.

Source: IRM Q1-2019 Supplementary Information

The key point here is that the underlying business is doing quite well. Investors need to however ask themselves whether the trend in USD strength is something they expect to persist. If the answer is yes, then IRM will struggle delivering growth.

Dividend coverage and debt

At the midpoint of the guidance, AFFO should be about $3.15/share. At current rates, the dividend comes in at $2.64. As such the coverage does not look worrisome. We have addressed IRM's use of AFFO metrics in a previous article, and we encourage investors to go through it to understand our logic in trusting the metrics that IRM presents. We remain comfortable with the metrics today and think the dividend is safe for the foreseeable future. Even in this sullen quarter, IRM did generate 67 cents of AFFO, comfortably ahead of the dividend.

The debt levels have been brought up as a concern and IRM's debt to EBITDA did creep up this quarter.

Source: IRM Q1-2019 Supplementary Information

We personally do not see a 5.8X or even 6X leverage ratio as problematic as the company does produce some rather steady cash flows. But investors need to know that dividend hikes will become increasingly problematic if IRM desires to deleverage.

Conclusion

The currency headwind alongside wage pressures caused a weaker performance. Investors selling the stock have basically disregarded management maintaining steady guidance. The company is doing a great job at present, and USD weakness, should we get, might really boost back-half results. The key risk is IRM buying an existing data center REIT at a ludicrous price and cutting the dividend subsequently. We hope management will continue building its own data center network, which will allow it to capture a better return on investment, but we have no way of compensating for this risk. The AFFO multiple though sufficiently compensates us for taking this chance and IRM should deliver great returns if the multiple normalizes. We like the stock here and recommend investors looking for a steady business with a massive yield to consider it as well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IRM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.



