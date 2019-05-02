Why General Electric Can Keep Roaring Higher

General Electric (GE) reported better-than-expected results for the first quarter on Tuesday when the industrial company released much-awaited earnings. Though GE's guidance for 2019 remained unchanged, the industrial company's shares popped after the earnings release on renewed investor confidence. General Electric still needs to do a lot of work in order to turn its power business around, but its other businesses are in good shape, and the company will see a dramatic increase in its cash position this year. Shares are in the bargain bin and have the potential to keep surging higher.

First-Quarter Earnings Overview

It was a good quarter for General Electric.

The industrial company reported $27.29 billion in revenues for the first quarter, down two percent year-over-year. However, the revenue figure nonetheless beat the consensus revenue estimate of $27.05 billion. In terms of adjusted earnings, General Electric raked in $0.14 in Q1-2019 compared to $0.15/share in the year-ago period. The company easily beat the consensus earnings estimate of $0.09/share, which caused its share price to spike five percent on Tuesday.

Here's an earnings snapshot:

Source: General Electric Investor Presentation

Sector Performance

As expected, General Electric's power business disappointed and continued to be a drag on its financial performance in the first quarter. The segment's revenues dropped 22 percent year-over-year to $5.7 billion, whereas profits slumped 71 percent to just $80 million amid a weak gas turbine market and an ongoing restructuring. A weak sector outlook triggered a $22.0 billion impairment charge for General Electric in the power business last year.

Source: General Electric Earnings Release

Aviation and Healthcare continued to be General Electric's top-performing businesses in Q1-2019. Aviation and Healthcare posted strong order growth of 7 percent and 10 percent, respectively, in the first quarter amid strong sector fundamentals and were able to grow revenues and segment profits organically.

Source: General Electric

Free Cash Flow

Adjusted industrial free cash flow was negative $1.2 billion, but better than in the first quarter of 2018 when GE reported negative industrial FCF of $1.8 billion. Q1-2019 free cash flow also came in ahead of estimates, which management attributed to favorable timing of payments.

GE's poor free cash flow was a major concern in 2018 at the peak of its power business underperformance and continues to be a closely watched figure, which investors will use to measure the company's restructuring progress.

Source: General Electric

Focus On Capital Measures

General Electric agreed to sell its BioPharma business to Danaher (NYSE:DHR) in the first quarter, which sets the company up to receive ~$20 billion in cash from the transaction that is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2019. Further, GE closed the merger of its former rail business with Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) which bought GE's transportation business in a $2.9 billion deal last year.

Going forward, General Electric is going to divest from its stake in oil field services company Baker Hughes which could fetch $10 billion or more in cash proceeds for GE. The company's large cash inflows tied to its capital measures (non-core asset sales) are going to support its deleveraging efforts.

Source: General Electric

Reaffirmed Outlook

General Electric reaffirmed its outlook for 2019, which at this point is good news: GE still expects to organically grow its industrial segment revenues by low- to mid-single digits in 2019, which could go hand-in-hand with a slight improvement in industrial margins. The industrial company also reaffirmed its previous earnings guidance of $0.50-$0.60/share in adjusted EPS for the current financial year.

Source: General Electric

Free cash flow, however, will remain weak throughout 2019 and is expected to fall into a range of $(2)-$0 billion. GE's management expects its adjusted industrial FCF to turn positive again in 2020 and an acceleration in 2021. More investors are likely going to buy into General Electric's turnaround as its free cash flow improves.

Source: General Electric

Valuation

General Electric is still way cheaper than its industrial peers Honeywell International (HON) and 3M Company (MMM) which in turn gives GE the greatest upside potential with respect to a multiple re-rating. General Electric has considerable upside potential, in my opinion, as the company moves along the restructuring curve and returns the business to profitability in 2020.

Data by YCharts

Downside/Upside Catalysts

One factor that should support General Electric's restructuring is a robustly growing U.S. and global economy. A solid economic backdrop strongly tilts the odds in favor of General Electric, surprising investors in terms of earnings and free cash flow growth. GE has cautiously reaffirmed its guidance for 2019, but it has considerable earnings surprise potential as management is extremely focused on improving FCF and restructuring its power business.

Your Takeaway

General Electric delivered a solid earnings beat, which is respectable considering that the company is in the middle of a painful restructuring. The power business continued to do poorly in the first quarter, which was expected. On the other hand, its Aviation and Healthcare businesses were bright spots again, and the company has been aggressive with its capital measures in the first quarter, selling more non-core assets (BioPharma). Despite the pop on Tuesday, GE is far from being overvalued. Shares have considerable potential for a multiple re-rating if GE continues to make slow but steady progress in its restructuring and if the U.S. economy keeps steaming ahead. Speculative Buy for capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.