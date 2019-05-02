Waste Management: Bagging Advanced Disposal Services

There is a possibility that regulators will require divestments for competition-related reasons, and if they exceed US$ 200 million, then there is a clause to abandon the deal.

The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings in the first full year after integration, delivering excellent synergies.

The company possesses a fortress balance sheet, and the announced deal to acquire Advanced Disposal Services can be done with only modest increases in debt ratios.

Waste Management Inc. (WM) already enjoys consistent, predictable growth and a strong balance sheet. The industry as a whole (municipal solid waste) is characterized by high discretionary cash flows and a competitive market. WM is in an ideal position, having both the means and the opportunity to consolidate through acquisitions, and thus, improve on its bottom line.

Acquiring Advanced Disposal Services (ADSW) represents a sound strategic play and will boost earnings growth through cost and capital savings, and the stock looks set to outperform. This is a major deal, which we think will also reassure investors about the company's future growth prospects.

Profiting from what others throw away

WM is the largest entity in the solid waste industry in North America, providing waste collection, disposal, and recycling services to residential, commercial and industrial customers in the United States and Canada. The planned cash acquisition by WM of ADSW for US$ 33.15 per share would increase WM’s market share to approximately 25% from 23%. The offered price per share represents a 22.14% premium over the price of US$ 27.14 per share for ADSW stock at close on the day before the announcement; ADSW is now trading close to the deal price. WM traded at US$ 101.52 per share at the close of business on April 12, 2019, and has also seen its share price creep higher since.

Investors had been concerned about near-record low prices for recycled commodities in 2019, which had tumbled from records highs in 2017, explained by an en masse drying up of Chinese demand on the back of a new scrap policies, including a 0.3% contamination standard, and a shortage of permits for Chinese business looking to import old corrugated cardboard (OCC). OCC is a reliably profitable commodity and accounts for 61% of the fiber-related (essentially paper) component of the recycling stream - fiber, in turn, represents 3/4th of the total.

Specific to WM, one key concern was that the April 2019 OCC price of US$ 40 per ton was below the US$ 56 or so per ton assumed by WM in its full-year 2019 guidance.

While this would represent only a modest drag on the guidance EPS, recycling does not constitute a high percentage of sales for WM (approximately 7% in 2018), and furthermore, the lower prices have been increasing overall global demand for OCC which is likely to continue, barring a global recession.

There were also concerns over the adverse weather events in the early parts of 2019. However, waste volumes overall were impacted by wetter-than-average weather in the US South and West Coast and colder-than-normal weather in the US Midwest.

What investors should be paying attention to is that WM’s average organic volume growth of 2.7% has been industry-leading over the past two years, and with the acquisition of ADSW, that could improve further. The weather events will drag on volume growth for the first quarter of 2019 but not beyond it. Of all the waste management companies, WM is the least exposed to the contraction in new housing growth, having just 5% of revenue sourced in the area of housing construction and demolition waste management, with residential housing forming a small subset of this.

Ignoring the deal, WM is already poised to continue to deliver positive price and volume growth over 2019-2020. Housing growth is likely to pick up, with the latest GDP report from the US showing encouraging signs. We think volumes will increase on the back of this, along with pricing, as landfill capacity is becoming increasingly constrained.

It is worth noting that even without factoring in the deal - which is expected to close in 2020 - company management has reiterated its 2019 earnings guidance despite the headwinds mentioned here.

Impact of the deal

The deal is for an enterprise value of US$ 4.9 billion per WM’s press release, or 12.7 times ADSW's 2018 EBITDA. New debt of US$ 3 billion will be raised with bank debt and senior notes to fund the equity transaction, and US$ 1.9 billion of ADSW’s debt will be assumed. This will surprisingly only raise WM’s net debt-to-EBITDA ratio to 2.5. WM has a net target debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 2.75-3.0, and so, it remains to be seen what other moves will be made to hit the target.

Acquiring ADSW would expand WM’s footprint, particularly in the South, where ADSW is concentrated; increasing the collection route density where the two companies have an overlapping presence, and collected volumes of waste would be disposed of in owned landfill sites rather than third-party ones.

Company guidance is for the deal to deliver approximately US$ 100 million in annual cost and capital expenditure synergies, with interest expense savings possibly coming in at US$ 40 million alone. WM management expects the transaction to provide an immediate boost to EPS and free cash flow when it closes in 2020; the synergies are expected to drive high margins and increased FCF conversion. EPS is expected to be US$ 0.07-0.12 higher following the first full year of integration. At the higher end, this implies a 2.25% boost to earnings growth, leading to high-single to low-double digit total earnings growth for the 2020 and 2021 full fiscal years.

It is worth noting that the deal includes an opt-out clause should regulators require divestments of more than US$ 200 million. This clause hints that WM expects to endure some regulatory scrutiny, and has sensibly covered itself against the situation of the deal being regulated to the extent the purpose behind it is eroded.

Barriers to the deal

According to WM, the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which is the largest single shareholder of ADSW, has agreed to use its approximately 18.7% voting power in favor of the deal. We do not see any significant opposition from the shareholder base of either company, but perhaps the regulators may feel differently.

Regulators typically use the Herfindahl-Hirschman Index (HHI) to measure market concentration. It is typically calculated by summing the squared market shares of the largest 50 firms in the market and ranges from near zero for a highly fragmented, competitive market to 10,000 for a monopoly.

The United States Department of Justice (DoJ) considers markets where the HHI is less than 1500 to be competitive, those with an HHI between 1,500 and 2,500 to be moderately concentrated and those with an HHI over 2,500 to be highly concentrated.

As a general rule, mergers that increase the HHI by more than 200 points in highly concentrated markets are considered to raise anti-trust concerns.

The HHI for the market that WM operates in is currently 830 and would move closer to 1000 after the acquisition, on a pro forma basis.

Although the market would still be classified as competitive, and the deal moves the number less than 200 points, there is a historical precedent for decisions to be taken at a more granular level. The waste industry is subject to significant local concentration, even if the market as a whole is competitive, and there may well be divestments if the deal is to go ahead; the extent and dollar value has yet to be appraised, and of course, if the divestments exceed US$ 200 million, the deal can be canceled.

Conclusion

Overall, we think the proposed deal has strategic merit and will boost the prospects of WM, which is already a solid business with good growth in both price and volume. We think the stock looks compelling at these levels, but we would also keep a watchful eye on key developments, particularly if significant divestments are proposed, which may potentially ignite a sell-down should there be any hints the deal may be abandoned.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.