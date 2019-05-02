Build A Core Position In Tencent Stock

Now that the regulatory landscape has improved in Tencent's favor, I strongly believe the stock has the capacity to notch new highs.

Tougher regulation in 2018 has hurt Tencent's competitors more than Tencent, which has further cemented its leadership position.

Gaming is a strong secular theme that is growing at a frightening pace. Tencent has created a formidable ecosystem which marries gaming with social media, and will reap the rewards.

Tencent is the undisputed leader in China's mobile gaming market, while China has accounted for a quarter of the revenue of the global games market.

I have written a number of articles on Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) (OTCPK:TCTZF), and continue to be bullish on the stock. I have been a huge admirer of the stock's ability to generate revenue in a sustainable fashion from multiple levers of growth - including gaming, payments, cloud computing etc. That said, gaming remains its core engine of growth, and in this article I will show why Tencent is well poised to benefit from the secular growth in the global games market.

First, some perspective on the size and growth rate of the global games market:

In 2019, the global games market is estimated to be worth USD 151 billion, out of which close to half will be contributed by Mobile. While the overall global games market is expected to grow at a CAGR of +11% from 2012-2021, the CAGR of Mobile alone is expected to be +26% in the same period itself. Gaming, and particularly Mobile Gaming, is a rapidly growing market, and I believe that this will be a strong secular trend in the decades to come.

China is expected to account for close to a quarter of all global games revenue in 2019 at USD 38 billion. Geographically, gaming has really gripped Asia Pacific, with the region accounting for more than half of the 2018 global games market.

Well, if the global games market is growing at such a rapid pace, especially in mobile, who then are the big boys of gaming?

Tencent ranks the highest in the list of public companies ranked by game revenues, which is hardly surprising considering its domestic market China contributes a quarter of the overall revenue of the global games market.

As of Q1'18, online games accounts for 53% of Tencent's overall revenues, which shows that the company's core focus is still on gaming. The unique proposition Tencent has over its competitors is that it has hugely successful social media platforms as well, such as WeChat, which allows the company to be a one-stop shop for both gaming and interacting with friends. This is an example of the powerful ecosystem Tencent enjoys that I have detailed in my previous articles, which users will find very difficult to break away from.

Even within China, Tencent is the dominant market leader in the mobile games market, with a mammoth 50% of market share as of Q1'18. This serves as evidence that Tencent's strong position in social media has paid dividends in the mobile gaming market. This creates huge barriers of entry for its rivals to enter the gaming market.

Last year was difficult for Tencent, with reshuffles in government departments and broader concerns over gaming addiction creating a 9-month suspension for new game approvals for the company. Tencent's fortunes reversed at the start of this year, with regulators finally giving the green light for some smaller titles initially. This caused the stock to rally close to 50% since its trough in late 2018.

Tencent (700 HK) Chart

Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) Chart

Since the start of the year, Tencent has received 8 mobile game approvals from Chinese regulators, which has alleviated investor concerns. That said, I believe there is still more upside to go, as Tencent is still on the waiting list to cash in on global blockbluster titles such as PlayerUnknownBattlegrounds and Fortnite. If Chinese regulators give the go-ahead for those two names, I believe the stock will likely rally at least 5-8% on the news alone.

As a silver lining, the regulators' tough stance on game licensing has hurt many smaller gaming companies in China. Tencent has weathered the storm more successfully, mainly due to the company's diversified revenue streams. As such, tougher regulation has served to erode Tencent's competition, and in fact boosted the company's leadership position in the gaming industry.

To sum up, the global games industry is growing at a frightening pace, especially its mobile segment. China has accounted for a quarter of the overall revenue in the global games market, and this number is expected to grow along with the disposable income of the Chinese population.

Tencent is currently the undisputed market leader in China's games market, helped by its successful forays into social media, therefore creating a formidable ecosystem which users will find difficult to break away from. Recent regulatory changes in China have affected Tencent's competition more than Tencent itself, which further cements the company's leadership position.

Now with regulators lightening up their stance on game license approvals, Tencent's fortunes should continue to improve. The stock is trading about 20% below its all-time high, and I strongly believe the stock has the capacity to notch record highs. I strong suggest building a position in Tencent stock.

