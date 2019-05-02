Anadarko: More Meat On The Bone

Wood Mackenzie recently released interesting technical analysis of Anadarko (APC) and Occidental (OXY) Permian well results, titled "Anadarko Permian acreage: a Prize Worth Fighting For." It highlights a less-discussed aspect of the potential OXY buyout of APC, beyond the financial upside from Anadarko's Western Midstream (WES) and "synergies" of overhead cost savings.

It shows that Occidental has far better well results than Anadarko (the thicker red from wells is indicative of higher well performance):

Despite having similar rock properties:

This raises a broader question: does this mean that OXY is the right buyer for Anadarko, and should they be paying up in a bidding war versus Chevron (CVX), a company 5x their size? And does it make sense for them to take on 8% interest preferred plus warrants from Berkshire (BRK.B) to do so?

Prior to OXY's over-the-top bid, I had opined that OXY should drop APC and maybe use the temporary drop in their share price to buy back shares. The spread in performance of OXY vs the E&P index (XOP) had widened, and has subsequently widened more over the past month:

Data by YCharts

This buyback opportunity is more present today than it was then. Large shareholders of OXY, including infrequently active T. Rowe Price, publicly opposed the deal, pointing out the high cost of funds from Berkshire. This introduced a further risk that a deal with a breakup fee is agreed to, only to have it get voted down by OXY shareholders.

I did some analysis when Chevron first announced their bid for Anadarko and identified a couple of aspects of the deal that weren't highlighted in the news or by research analysts at the time. I identified problems with the headline $50 billion deal value at the time - it included non recourse debt held at the Western Midstream subsidiary. And the headline numbers included the proportionate EBTIDA from Western, but not the high equity value of Western's shares nor the strategic value of the assets when integrated with Chevron's or OXY's own midstream and upstream adjacent operations.

However, despite promising under-exploited acreage and well located midstream that is poorly accounted for in consolidated financials, 8% interest plus warrants is extremely expensive for a company of OXY's size and balance sheet. And going head to head in a bidding war with Chevron, a company 5 times OXY's size, is a winning proposition for Anadarko shareholders but one likely to lead to Chevron "winning" the deal and that is already making Occidental shareholders like T. Rowe unhappy.

Finally, there have been some issues identified with Anadarko governance and compensation. These may have led to a preference for the lower priced Chevron offer over the higher priced OXY offer. Obviously this would have been to the detriment of Anadarko shareholders and potentially to OXY as well. This issue may rise to further prominence regardless of the final winning bidder, both if a broken deal fee of $1 billion is paid to Chevron or if Chevron is the ultimate winner and OXY is left "at the altar".

Next up, Chevron is reasonably likely to increase their bid to meet or beat OXY's recent offer. While they may not have prior to Berkshire's involvement, Buffett's credibility and endorsement and Berkshire's balance sheet are formidable, even to a company of Chevron's size.

