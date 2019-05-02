Bicycle Therapeutics IPO: A Nobel Laureate Founded The Company

The company expects to report data from the Phase 1 part in the second half of 2019.

The company expects to have sufficient cash to complete preparation for Phase 2 and Phase 3 of BT1718.

Founded by a Nobel prize winner, Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC) has developed a large amount of intangible assets, which should interest investors. Besides, the company reports collaboration agreements with larger pharmaceutical institutions, cash in hand, and no debt. While Bicycle is still at an early stage of development, new data is expected in the second half of 2019. Investors should review the preclinical results. If the results please the market, the share price could spike up.

Source: Prospectus

Source: Prospectus

Business, Platform And Product Candidates

Founded in 2009, Bicycle is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a portfolio of candidates in oncology.

Source: Company’s Website

The company’s medicines, which are called Bicycles, are synthetic short peptides constrained to form two loops, which stabilize their structural geometry. What makes Bicycles interesting is that they offer properties usually associated with biologic and manufacturing advantages of a small molecule. The image below offers an image of the molecule:

Source: Prospectus

Bicycle has designed the platform to display linear peptides on top of engineered bacteriophages. Once this phase is completed, the process includes cyclization with small molecule scaffolds, which offers additional physicochemical and structural properties.

The company’s lead candidate, BT1718, is a Bicycle Toxin Conjugate intended to target tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloproteinase or MT1-MMP. Still at Phase 1 of development, BT1718 was designed in collaboration with the Centre for Drug Development of Cancer Research UK, or CRUK. The company expects to report data from the Phase 1 part in the second half of 2019.

The preclinical experience was promising. BT1718 was tested in two lung adenocarcinoma patient-derived xenograft models. The company could show a significant reduction in tumor volume in both tests. The images below provide further details about the preclinical results:

Source: Prospectus

Bicycle is also developing BT5528 and BT8009, Bicycle Toxin Conjugates, intended to target Ephrin type-A receptor 2, or EphA2, and Nectin-4 for oncology diseases. The company is still conducting Investigational New Drug application. Investors should focus on assessing the data to be released from the clinical trial of BT1718. Note that BT5528 and BT8009 are in an early stage of development. The market may not react a lot to information about these early-stage candidates.

The image below offers the company’s pipeline:

Source: Prospectus

It is remarkable that Nobel prize winner in chemistry, Sir Greg Winter, was one of the founders of the company. He was responsible for the invention of the technology used to identify Bicycles. In addition, investors should appreciate the amount of patents registered by Bicycle. In total, the company received 11 patent families related to its platform and 63 patent families related to bicyclic peptides.

As shown in the table below, the solid tumor therapeutics market is expected to grow at a 15% CAGR. Also, the American Cancer Society reported 1.68 million new cancer cases in 2016. With these figures in mind, the market opportunity appears to be large.

Source: Mordorintelligence.com

Balance Sheet

The company’s financial situation is very stable. As of December 31, 2018, the assets/liabilities ratio was equal to 3.3x. Besides, cash in hand represents 78% of the total amount of assets, which is appealing. Most investors prefer to give money to the companies that already have a significant amount of assets. The image below provides a list of assets:

Source: Prospectus

On the liabilities front, as of December 31, 2018, it is quite appealing that there is no financial debt. Note that the company financed its operations through the sale of convertible preferred stock. It is very relevant mentioning that the convertible preferred stock will be converted after the IPO goes live. As a result, common stockholders should not be worried about these convertible securities. The image below provides a list of liabilities:

Source: Prospectus

It is not likely that investors would worry about the company’s contractual obligations. As shown in the table below, the company is expected to pay only operating lease commitments worth $3.18 million. As of December 31, 2018, it had $63 million. With this amount of cash, the contractual obligations don’t pose any problems.

Source: Prospectus

Income Statement

Bicycle signed collaboration agreements with large competitors. It is very appealing as not every biopharmaceutical company can be supported by large organizations. Besides, collaboration revenues increased by 246% amounting to $7.13 million. See the table below:

Source: Prospectus

Like most clinical-stage companies, Bicycle reports negative FCF. In 2017, free cash flow was equal to -$2.5 million, and it decreased to -$27.25 million one year later. Investors should expect further increases in the company’s cash burn rate in the future. Note that R&D expenses are likely to increase as Bicycle goes into Phase 2 of development. The image below provides further details:

Source: Prospectus

Use Of Proceeds

As shown in the lines below, the company expects to have sufficient cash to complete preparation for Phase 2 and Phase 3 of BT1718. It means that the company may not need additional sale of equity to manufacture BT1718. It is a very appealing feature. Keep in mind that investors may not have to suffer stock dilution risk from further raise of capital. The lines below provide further details on this matter:

Source: Prospectus

Bicycle did not mention when it could extinguish all the cash from the IPO. See below further information on the explanation given by the company:

“The amounts and timing of our actual expenditures and the extent of clinical development may vary significantly depending on numerous factors, including the progress of our development efforts, the status of and results from preclinical studies and any ongoing clinical trials or clinical trials we may commence in the future, as well as any collaborations that we may enter into with third parties for our product candidates and any unforeseen cash needs.” - Source: Prospectus

In 2018, the FCF was equal to -$27.25 million. Let’s assume a cash burn rate of $30 million. Bicycle expects to have $64.9 million in cash after the IPO. It means that it has cash to operate for more than two years. Note that collaboration revenue could increase in the future, which should give more time to Bicycle.

Competitors

According to Bicycle, the following companies are its direct competitors:

Astellas Pharma, Inc. (OTCPK:ALPMF)

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN)

AstraZeneca (AZN)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

Agenus Inc. (AGEN)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

Pfizer, Inc. (PFE)

Roche Holding AG (OTCQX:RHHBY)

Amgen Inc. (AMGN)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PIRS)

Among the competitors, only Agenus and Pieris Pharmaceuticals have a size close to that of Bicycle. The other peers are too large and too diversified. They should not be used to assess the valuation of Bicycle.

As shown in the image below, AGEN has several product candidates at Phase 2 of development and some approved treatments. Bicycle does not report any candidate at Phase 2 of development. Hence, it should not have a larger enterprise value than AGEN.

Source: Agenusbio’s Website

As of May 1, 2019, the enterprise value of AGEN is $355 million. However, in the past, it was equal to more than $600 million. After the IPO, the enterprise value of Bicycle should be less than $600 million.

Source: YCharts - AGEN

Like Bicycle, Pieris has product candidates at Phase 1 of development. The images below provide the pipeline of Pieris:

Source: Pieris

As of May 1, 2019, the enterprise value of Pieris is $26 million. However, in 2018, it was equal to more than $360 million. Taking into account this figure, the total enterprise value of Bicycle should cross the $360 million mark. The chart below offers further information on the enterprise value of Pieris:

Source: YCharts

Conclusion

A Nobel prize winner was among the founders of Bicycle. This feature will probably interest investors. Also, the company signed collaboration agreements with large pharmaceutical organizations and has plenty of cash and no debt. Having mentioned these beneficial features, it is not ideal that Bicycle is still at Phase 1 of development. Investors should understand well that the company could take years until commercialization commences.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.