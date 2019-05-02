Altria: Reducing Costs And Making Progress

Q1 2019 Earnings Release

Last week, Altria (MO) announced its 2019 first-quarter financial results and provided guidance for the remainder of 2019. The market focused on the fact that net revenues decreased by 6.0% and shipments were down. On a positive note, the company reaffirmed its EPS guidance for the fiscal 2019. The results were not terribly positive, which was to be expected based on the declining growth in the cigarette industry and increased gas prices. One positive note for shareholders was that Altria plans to maintain its dividend of $3.20 per share for 2019.

In my previous article, "Altria: Invest For The Dividend, Hold For The Growth," I discussed how the growth opportunities of both the Cronos (OTC:CRON) investment and the JUUL investment could present long-term opportunities for Altria. This was not without recognizing the regulatory and business hurdles that the company would have to have to face over both the near- and long-term horizons. In this article, we want to dive into what Altria needs to do, or continue to do, in order to stay competitive and provide returns for investors.

Cost Reduction Program

One of the measures that the company is taking is its cost reduction program. In December 2018, Altria announced that it would be implementing a cost reduction program by reducing third-party spending across the company and undergoing workplace reductions. The company expects that these measures will yield approximately $575 million in annualized cost savings by the end of this fiscal year. Note 5 to the year-ended 2018 financial statements detailed the nature of the costs incurred in 2018. "As a result of the cost reduction program, Altria expects to record total pre-tax restructuring charges of approximately $210 million. Of these amounts, during 2018, Altria incurred pre-tax charges of $121 million and expects to record the remainder in 2019. The total estimated charges, substantially all of which will result in cash expenditures, relate primarily to employee separation costs of approximately $160 million and other costs of approximately $50 million. There were no cash payments related to this program in 2018." The plan seems like a step in the right direction if the company has pinpointed some areas where efficiencies can be achieved and cost savings ultimately realized.

In its most recent Q1 2019 financials, Altria took a pre-tax charge of $61 million related to the cost reduction program. It is reasonable that costs will be needed to be incurred to execute the plan accordingly. If the company can save $575 million annually, that will go a long way in offsetting declining revenue in the future.

Areas For Growth

Altria is utilizing its investment in JUUL to diversify itself from its core cigarette business and is hoping for strong sales growth in the process. According to this report, the e-cigarette business is estimated to be worth $48 billion by the year 2023. If this type of industry growth does actually materialize, this investment can realize several strategic advantages for both companies and the high price tag paid for JUUL will be easier to justify. Based on the Q1 2019 investor presentation, JUUL's international expansion plans seem to be playing out as hoped for by Altria.

(Source: Q1 2019 Investor Presentation)

Ultimately, the high price paid for JUUL is going to be under constant scrutiny until there is more clarity on the regulatory front. From an operational standpoint, JUUL is expecting revenue to almost triple to $3.4 billion as compared to its 2018 revenue. A Bloomberg article noted, "The financial outlook indicates high expectations from the company to sell more of its slender JUUL vaping devices and accompanying nicotine pods overseas. It also suggests confidence that other governments won’t follow the U.S. in cracking down on the products, a move prompted by widespread use by teens across the country." Whether or not this confidence is warranted is yet to be seen. Altria did pay a considerable premium for JUUL, and the company would expect it to be delivering strong results.

FDA Approval of IQOS

This week Altria announced that the FDA has authorized the sale of the IQOS heated tobacco system across the U.S. This is clearly great news, and company CEO Howard Willard had this to say, "With FDA authorization, PM USA will introduce IQOS in the U.S. for adult smokers in Atlanta, Georgia to learn as much as possible, as quickly as possible, and intends to make the most of the company’s first-mover advantage in heated tobacco." (Source: Altria Press Release)

The particulars take form as an exclusive licensing agreement with Philip Morris (PM) and provides Altria with another potential source of revenue. There has been considerable growth of the market reported in Japan and internationally, which is promising from a revenue growth perspective.

Risks and Challenges

It is perhaps oversimplified, but the fact is that smoking is on the decline in the U.S.

The 4-5% projected volume decline cannot be overlooked. This has had a negative financial impact on Altria, as it is the company's core business, and has caused it to seek other avenues for future growth. Historically, the company has raised prices in order to offset the volume decline, but at the rates noted above, this will be quite difficult to do.

There are many regulatory considerations that would negatively impact Altria in both the short and long term. It is unclear what the FDA commissioner turnover will mean for the company as well. Clearly, there are considerable regulatory issues that could pose numerous challenges for Altria (and JUUL by default).

Takeaways

There is still a tough climb ahead for Altria given the regulatory uncertainties and shifting preferences. The company has positioned itself uniquely in that it is diversified in alcohol, cannabis, e-cigarettes and now heated tobacco, which could provide growth for the future. The company still has an attractive dividend, which it intends to maintain based on recent guidance from the earnings release. The moves that Altria has taken by cutting costs should ease some of its financial burden going forward. From a revenue growth perspective, investing in JUUL and a strong opportunity in the heated tobacco market could pay off handsomely for Altria in the long term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRON. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. Please do your own research and due diligence and consult a financial advisor and/or tax professional if necessary before making any investment decisions.