Microsoft Continues To Provide A Solid Performance

Microsoft remains a pace setter these days, even though other firms have produced more sensational headlines.

In the first quarter of 2019, Microsoft produced another return on shareholders' equity in excess of 20 percent and continues to build on its core business.

Microsoft became the third "Trillion-dollar"company in history as the organization continues to post steady returns.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) just hit the $1.0 trillion market valuation. It needed a price of $130.50 to reach this milestone.

The company continues to produce results. In the first quarter of 2019, Microsoft earned 21.3 percent on shareholders' equity. This is modestly above its average return on equity over the past five years, which stands at just under 20 percent.

Its core business has been referred to as providing the ability for its customers to achieve digital transformation. In other words, moving its customers to cloud-based products.

Revenue from the cloud-computing space at Microsoft rose by only 41 percent, but sales in this area now provides one-third of all sales revenue to the company.

The primary component of this space is called Azure and primarily rents computing power to business clients. Azure’s revenues rose by 73 percent in the first quarter of 2019.

This would be a pretty sensational result if it were not for the fact that this figure is down from the previous quarter, which came in at 76 percent.

Sales of Windows to PC markers rose by 9 percent for the year.

Profit for the whole company increased by 19 percent.

All seems to be going well at Microsoft and with the return on equity performance continuing as it has one cannot deny the fact that this company possesses a sustainable competitive advantage in the market place and looks as if it can maintain its position for many more years.

The credit goes to the leadership provided by Satya Nadella.

The results confirm the case: “Microsoft Chief Executive Satya Nadella has led a resurgence at Microsoft since taking the helm in February 2014—its shares have soared by about 2.5 times in that period.”

And, this is where the future lies

“Mr. Nadella said he anticipated ‘continued momentum’ in cloud sales, as a growing number of companies looked for new ways to manage and analyze their data.” “Increased demand for premium cloud services, such as data warehousing and infrastructure for internet of things devices, would also help drive sales, he added.”

Sounds too simple.

But, in my mind, it is a winning formula.

Furthermore, Microsoft presents us with a picture of the “new” Modern Corporation in the way it uses financial engineering. Microsoft is generating well over $5.00 in cash flow per share, more than double what it produced ten years ago. This is due to its low marginal cost of operations.

Working capital has also doubled in size over the past five years and is one and one half times larger than the amount of long-term debt on the balance sheet.

Note that Microsoft is earning more than 21 percent on shareholders' equity with very large cash balances and with very little financial leverage.

This kind of financial engineering allows Microsoft the flexibility to do what it wants, when it wants, thereby avoiding any dependence upon the condition of the banking system or financial markets. But, it also produces a return to shareholders that indicates that Microsoft has a sustainable competitive advantage in its business offerings.

It is companies like this that seem to be changing the dynamics of the business cycle and the length of business expansions.

The takeaway, however, is keep your eye on the return on shareholders' equity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.