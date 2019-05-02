Laughing Water Capital - Iteris, Inc.

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter published by Laughing Water Capital.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) is our traffic management business and should by now be familiar as we have owned it for more than three years, and it remains a top 5 position. While 2018 was a difficult year due to a series of events that were out of management's control, in my view, intrinsic value and strategic value have continued to grow. Of note, during the quarter, the company announced a strategic partnership with Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) to integrate Iteris's technology into CSCO's smart city platform. Iteris has a touch point with one third of all signalized intersections in the United States, and in my view, that will become incredibly valuable as the move toward smart cities only accelerates in the years to come.

In the near term, in what I view as a positive development for the stock, Lloyd Miller's estate sold ~2.5 million shares in a negotiated transaction at a discount to market prices, dropping its ownership of ITI down below 5% from more than 15% when we purchased shares. I have no idea if the estate continued to sell shares after this trade as it is now below the SEC reporting threshold, but the fact that shares did not rally back from the discounted trade price suggests this is at least possible. What is more important from our perspective is that for the last year there has been an overhang on the stock because buyers were reluctant to buy in the face of the estate selling. That overhang should now be removed.

In terms of valuation, in 2016 when I first introduced the stock, I conservatively valued the traffic business at a market multiple of free cash flow, and valued the smaller, venture like agriculture business at $0, while noting that it had the potential to be worth multiples of the entire market cap if it worked out well. Since that time, normalized free cash flow from the traffic business has grown, and it is clear that this segment deserves much more than a market multiple based on a recent comp transaction that took place at 4.7x sales. This certainly seems like a full multiple, but given that controlling street lights will be vital to the future of smart cities, the strategic value here is likely very high for anyone who is interested in this future. This list likely includes traditional E&C companies (ACM, JEC, etc.), as well as telecom companies (VZ, CMCSA etc.), and especially big data companies (CSCO, GOOG, etc.). If relevant, this comp would suggest a value of ~$15 per share for ITI, assuming $0 for agriculture.

As for the agriculture business, it seems clear at this point that the upside scenarios I initially thought were possible are off the table, but at the same time, my base case valuation of $0 seems completely inappropriate. In 2016, I also noted that in my view, one of the key risks to the thesis was that management would continue to finance losses at the agriculture business beyond 2019. In my discussions with management, it seems clear it is aware that the transportation opportunity is now greater than anyone realized a few years ago, while at the same time, the agriculture opportunity is less than what had been hoped for. It thus seems likely that strategic options for the agriculture business will be considered at some point, although to date no plans have been announced, and I do not think a fire-sale approach would be in anyone's best interest.

It should also be mentioned that this stock screens terrible due to the nature of GAAP accounting that combines the money-losing agriculture business with the traffic business. As such, it is possible - perhaps even likely - that this business will fail to participate in any additional rapid moves upward in the stock market absent a structural change. However, given that I believe the traffic business is worth multiples of its current market value today, and that intrinsic value will only continue to grow as traffic is not a problem that will go away anytime soon, I think that continuing to ignore the indexes while focusing on the fundamentals of the business will be very profitable for us with time.