GE: Deciphering Q1 Results

While the GE Q1 result was in line with Analysts' Corner estimate, the devil is in the detail.

As indicated, I am putting out this further article, discussing how the first quarter actual results compare to Analysts' Corner estimate.

On April 30, GE reported Industrial non-GAAP EPS of $0.14 for first quarter 2019, in line with Analysts' Corner detailed estimate, published the day before on April 29.

GE Investment Thesis

I have a belief General Electric (GE) has a bright future in the longer-term. This belief is based on the potential for a turn-around in the company's Power segment (see here for detailed discussion). But there is a caveat - GE management must show they can execute on their plans in the short-term, for me to continue to believe they can succeed in the longer-term. In particular, management must demonstrate they can meet guidance. For that reason, I am big on taking the various snippets of guidance and fleshing out the detail. That way, I can not only compare the headline adjusted EPS figure to guidance, I can compare performance against guidance, segment by segment, line item by line item. In my article of April 29, "GE's Short-Term Outlook Is Dim, But Longer-Term Outlook Is Bright", I provided very detailed first quarter and full year projections for GE, based on FY 2019 guidance provided by GE on March 14, 2019. With GE's actual Q1-2019 earnings released on April 30, I am now able to compare results not only to Q1-2018, but also to my estimate of Q1-2019, based on GE's FY 2019 guidance.

Where GE Matched, Beat, And Missed, Analysts' Corner Q1 Estimate

TABLE 1

"Adjusted earnings (Non-GAAP)" is the headline EPS figure that GE reports as being the most meaningful for judging current and future underlying profitability of the the company. It is also the basis for analysts' estimates of EPS as per Figure 1 below.

Figure 1 Source: Seeking Alpha Essential Earnings Estimates

GE's Adjusted Earnings (Non-GAAP) - Industrial, GEC And Total

As shown in TABLE 1 above, GE's Adjusted Earnings (Non-GAAP) for Qi-2019 came in at $0.14, $0.05 above analysts' consensus estimate of $0.09. My own estimate as per TABLE 1 was for $0.12. While I was below Adjusted earnings (Non-GAAP) EPS actual result by $0.02, this was due to GE capital EPS breaking even versus my estimate of a $0.02 loss for GEC. My estimate of GE's Adjusted Industrial Earnings (Non-GAAP) EPS of $0.14 was right in line with GE's actual result of $0.14.

GE's GAAP Earnings

GE do not provide guidance on the various items that make up the difference between non-GAAP EPS and GAAP EPS. From my article of April 29,

Note that I am estimating a breakeven result on a GAAP basis. This is before allowing for gain on sale from the Wabtec transaction. The Wabtec transaction gain should ensure GE reports a GAAP profit for the first time in quite a long time.

GE did in fact report a healthy GAAP EPS of $0.40 for Q1-2019, versus a GAAP loss of $0.14 for Q1-2018. I have been asked why the GE GAAP result is better than non-GAAP in Q1-2019, when normally GAAP is a worse result.

GAAP Versus Non-GAAP In Q1-2018 -

In Q1-2018 the GAAP result was a loss of $1,184MM and included "Special Items" losses from restructuring costs and other $509MM, discontinued operations loss $1,553MM, and Non-Operating Pension Cost $540MM. As these items are considered to be of a non-recurring nature, they are excluded in calculating a Q1-2018 non-GAAP result of $$1,418MM [$(1,184)+$509+$1,553+$540].

GAAP Versus Non-GAAP In Q1-2019 -

In Q1-2019, GE still had restructuring costs in Special Items, but these were more than offset by a $400MM (net of tax) gain on sale of assets in the "held for sale" category (see Note 2 below). The net effect was a gain of $167MM for Special Items. There was also a gain of $2,595MM for discontinued items (see Note 2 below) and Non-Operating Pension Costs . As these gains and cost are considered to be of a non-recurring nature, they are excluded in calculating a Q1-2019 non-GAAP result of $$1,231MM [$3,549-$167--$2,595+$444].

Note 1 - Discontinued Operations Gain (net of tax) -$2,595MM -

The following can be found at page 6 of GE's Q1-2019 10-Q report,

On February 25, 2019, we completed the spin-off and subsequent merger of our Transportation segment with Wabtec Corporation, a U.S. rail equipment manufacturer. In the transaction, participating GE shareholders received shares of Wabtec common stock representing an approximate 24.3% ownership interest in Wabtec common stock. GE received approximately $2.9 billion in cash as well as shares of Wabtec common stock and Wabtec non-voting convertible preferred stock that, together, represent an approximately 24.9% ownership interest in Wabtec. GE is also entitled to additional cash consideration up to $0.5 billion for tax benefits that Wabtec realizes from the transaction. As a result, we reclassified our Transportation segment to discontinued operations in the first quarter of 2019 and recorded a gain of $3.5 billion ($2.5 billion after-tax) in discontinued operations. See Note 2 to the consolidated financial statements for further information.

I believe that substantially explains the $2,595MM gain for Discontinued Operations (net of tax) per TABLE 1 above.

Note 2 - $400MM Gain On Sale Of Assets In The Held For Sale Category

The following can be found at page 16 of GE's Q1-2019 10-Q report,

Operating costs decreased $0.5 billion, primarily as a result of $0.4 billion of higher net gains from disposed or held for sale businesses, which is primarily related to the $0.2 billion gain from the sale of our Digital ServiceMax business to Silver Lake in the first quarter of 2019, $0.1 billion gain due to a tax indemnity release related to our legacy NBCU business in the first quarter of 2019 and $0.1 billion of lower held for sale losses within our Corporate segment.

Corporate Items, Interest Expense, And Non-Operating Pension Costs

Q1-2019 Corporate expense was 35% above Q1-2018 but reasonably close to my estimate based on GE guidance. GE guided for higher interest expense in 2019, but Q1-2019 came in lower than both estimate and Q1-2018. Employee pension cost for QI-2019 also came in lower than both estimate and Q1-2018.

Adjusted Industrial Segment Operating Profit

Adjusted Industrial Segment Operating Profit for Q1-2019 came in at $2,523MM, $189MM above my estimate, and $152MM below Q1-2018 actual. If GE is to dig itself out of the hole it has dug for itself, it must grow revenues, and improve margins in its industrial segments' operations. We need to understand how GE is progressing in this regard. TABLES' 2.1 to 2.3 below provide in-depth analysis of GE industrial segments Q1-2019 performance against Q1-2019 estimate and Q1-2018 actual.

TABLE 2.1

Comments On Revenue By Segment In TABLE 2.1

Dispositions - 2018 - These items are to remove from Q1-2018 the revenues from businesses that have been disposed of.

Currency exchange rates - Q1-2019 versus Q1-2018 - Page of GE's Q1-2019 10-Q shows adverse exchange rate effect for Q1-2019 revenues for all operating segments as follows -Power $291MM, Renewable Energy $97MM, Aviation $7MM, Healthcare $134MM, and Oil & Gas $155MM, a total of $684MM.

Power - Q1-2019 actual Power revenue of $5,659MM exceeded my estimate of $4,869MM by $790MM. This was primarily due to an over-estimate on my part of FY-2018 dispositions in Q1-2018. With better understanding, I should be able to estimate more closely when I prepare my Q2-2019 estimate for my Analysts' Corner subscribers. Even after adjusting Q1-2018 for dispositions, Power revenue declined by 8.9% in Q1-2019. After adjusting for the adverse effect of exchange rates, the underlying decline was 4.2%.

Renewable Energy - After adjusting for exchange rate effect, the underlying growth rate was 3.3%. GE has guided for strong double digit growth in 2019, so there is quite a deal to catch up over the balance of the year. The company is expecting a significant ramp in production in 2019 (see page 11 of the Q1-2019 10-Q).

Aviation - Strong growth over Q1-2018, beating management's guidance for high single digit growth. Exchange rate effect on revenues was negligible.

Healthcare - Fairly flat compared to Q1-2018, and failed to meet management's growth guidance of mid-single digit growth, due to adverse currency impact. After adjusting for currency exchange rate, the underlying growth rate was in line with management's guidance.

TABLE 2.2

Comments On Operating Earnings By Segment In TABLE 2.2

Dispositions - 2018 - GE do not provide information on effect of FY-2018 dispositions effect on operating profits - estimates are by author.

Currency exchange rate effect - GE do not provide information on effect of exchange rate effect on operating profits. No attempt has been made to estimate.

Power - As noted under Revenue above, FY 2018 has not been adjusted for dispositions in FY 2018. The small profit reported is encouraging after the past series of increasing losses. Strong recovery is not expected in 2019.

Renewable Energy - Per page 11 0f Q1-2019 10-Q

The decrease in profit was due to project cost overruns in Offshore Wind and Hydro including liquidated damages related to an Offshore Wind project, increased research and development spend for Haliade-X and Cypress and higher losses in Hydro and Offshore as we began fully consolidating these entities in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Aviation - With above-mentioned strong growth in revenue, it is not surprising to see outperformance in earnings.

Healthcare - Guidance was for margin to expand in 2019. Based on actual full year FY-2018 margin of 18.7%, a margin of 19% was estimated for 2019. However, actual margin in Q1-2018 was lower at 15.6% and margin in Q1-2019 did come in higher at 16.7%. My estimate was likely over stated for this particular quarter. If guidance for full year is to be achieved, higher margins should be expected in future quarters.

Oil & Gas - Encouraging to see adjusted earnings growing, while at the same time restructuring costs are coming down. As a result, GAAP loss of $144MM in Q1-2018 has turned into a GAAP profit of $164MM in Q1-2019.

TABLE 2.3

Comments On Operating Earnings Variances By Segment In TABLE 2.3

TABLE 2.3 provides an analysis of increases and decreases in operating earnings into changes due sales volume, and changes due margins. This is intended to provide a better understanding of the drivers of operating earnings and losses.

Power - The $155MM unfavorable variance for q1-2019 versus Q1-2018, is comprised of sales volume variance of $21MM unfavorable, and margin variance $134MM unfavorable.

Renewable Energy - See discussion above under earnings.

Aviation - Performing above estimate (a proxy for company guidance) in respect of both sales volume and margin. Unfavorable margin variance of $133MM compared to Q1-2018 appears due to well above average margins in Q1-2018.

Healthcare - See comments above under earnings.

GE Q1-2019 Performance - Conclusions

Taking GE's guidance for full year 2019 and applying annual estimated growth rates to a single quarter is not perfect. However, this approach has resulted in arriving at EPS estimates for Q1-2019, in line with or very close to actual reported adjusted EPS. I believe the approach is useful for monitoring management's performance against guidance. I will plan to complete similar exercises by quarter throughout 2019, for my Analysts' Corner subscribers, taking into account some necessary refinements to the process.

