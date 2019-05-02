Laughing Water Capital - Avid Bioservices, Inc.

In the early days of Q2, the stock appreciated by ~40% after the company announced that the cost to shut down the drug business would be lower than expected.

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter published by Laughing Water Capital.

In the 1H'18 letter, we introduced Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) to the partnership. At one time, Avid had been working on commercializing pharmaceuticals, but its core business is that of a contract drug manufacturing organization (CDMO - also its ticker). This is a recession-proof business characterized by switching costs that are very high. Specifically, when a pharmaceutical company seeks FDA approval for a drug, details on the manufacturing facility are included in the application. Changing manufacturing facilities thus requires FDA approval. To quote from the 1H'18 letter:

"The crux of the [CDMO] investment is 'good co / bad co,' whereby the cash flow profile of one business (drug development) had been obscuring the quality of the other business (contract manufacturing)."

Through our ownership of Avid, I became familiar with Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH), which is also a CDMO business that had been attempting to commercialize a drug. I have no ability to properly weight FDA approval for a development stage drug, however, there have been a number of recent transactions in which CDMOs were purchased, leaving clear guidelines on how they are valued. On March 22nd, it was announced that the company's application for an IV non-opioid pain relief drug had been rejected by the FDA, which caused shares to trade down by more than 50% in the coming days. At these prices, I reasoned that the value of the CDMO business would be worth more than double the stock price looking out a year or two. The risk of course would be that the company continued to burn cash in pursuit of FDA approval for the development stage drug, but the fact that insiders own ~25% of the company tempered that risk, and I made REPH a midsized position. In the early days of Q2, the stock appreciated by ~40% after the company announced that the cost to shut down the drug business would be lower than expected, and revenue and profit for the CDMO business would be higher than expected, which makes it feels like I should have sized it larger. Despite this rapid move higher, I believe REPH remains materially undervalued.

First, on a multiple basis, the company is trading significantly below where recent comp transactions have taken place. To be fair, REPH likely deserves some kind of discount due to a more concentrated customer base than peers, but the business is operating well below full capacity, and as new customers join concentration fears will fade. Additionally, increasing utilization should come with operating leverage, leading to increasing margins, and an increasing multiple. This won't happen tomorrow as the sales cycle in this business can be inordinately long, but as the company is cheap on current metrics and the revenues are recession proof, I believe our patience will be well rewarded.