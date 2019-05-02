What To Expect From Cimarex This Year And Beyond

The point when Cimarex will exhaust its Reeves County acreage is when it will likely start experiencing difficulties, but that may not occur for another few years.

As I pointed out on many occasions over the past five years, as well as more recently, the shale story overall is problematic as far as I am concerned. For this reason, even when we have a company like Cimarex (XEC), reporting decent profit numbers, I tend to remain on the sidelines as an investor. In the 2010-2015 period investors rushed to buy into the production growth story, with little attention being paid to profitability. Most of those investors got burned in the aftermath of the mid-2014 oil price crash. In a seeming return to sanity, investors are now finally looking at profitability prospects and rewarding companies for turning in solid financial results, while punishing companies which do not. But we should keep in mind that quarterly reports are backward looking indicators. Looking ahead, we should among other things keep in mind that most companies showing a profit today, do so by drilling mostly first tier acreage, so it remains to be seen how much longer the profits will continue. It's a question that we should ask of Cimarex as well. Based on the available evidence, it may seem that it is no different from most of its peers, when it comes to prime acreage saturation and remaining availability.

Cimarex financial results much-improved since the oil price crash.

As is the case with many other shale producers, since oil prices started to recover in early 2016, Cimarex has seen a dramatic improvement in its profits.

Data source: Cimarex.

As the chart shows, Cimarex experienced a nice recovery from the dark years of the shale industry, which did put an end to many shale producers. What I find interesting about Cimarex is that unlike many other shale producers, it also produced some profits before the 2015 carnage, which is comparatively exceptional within the industry. At the same time, the recovery did not produce a significantly improved profitability profile compared with 2013 or 2014, as it has been the case with many of its stronger peers. What this tells me among other things is that Cimarex did not necessarily drill a lot of inferior acreage before the 2015-16 industry-wide consolidation of drilling into prime acreage took place. In other words, it has been drilling its prime acreage more intensely than others, but that might be a reflection of it having more of it than others.

Other aspects of note within the Cimarex financial results include the fact that production growth and forecasts for the immediate future remain relatively robust. For this year, total oil production could increase by as much as 30% compared with last year, while overall combined production could rise by as much as 22%.

Source: Cimarex.

As we can see, this is still the classical shale growth stock, but with profits. There are also other aspects we see in its 2018 report I should mention, which I find to be important, such as interest costs and debt. As far as interest costs are concerned, Cimarex has been holding steady, with expenses of $62 million in 2016, declining to $47 million last year. With $1.5 billion in investment grade debt, this company looks alright, given its profits and revenues. The debt is equivalent to two years worth of profits at 2018 levels.

Looking at where Cimarex acreage is located, provides precious clues in regards to its future.

The final and most important aspect of the Cimarex assessment is a look at its acreage location in the Permian. Unlike the financial and production data, which are in my view a great way to asses the economic viability of the best acreage Cimarex has to offer, this is a forward-looking indicator, telling us how much longer the good times will last.

Source: Cimarex.

This map, showing Cimarex acreage in the Permian formation is a very good indicator in regards to where this company's fortunes are headed when combined with external data. In my view, one of the best ways to gauge the acreage of a shale producer is to compare the location with county-specific production data, such as what Drilling Edge has to offer.

Looking at the map, we see that Culberson county is of particular importance to Cimarex. It has over 100,000 net acres and it will allocate 34% of its Capex to this acreage this year. The Drilling Edge data suggests this county is more or less spent in terms of oil production and it is mostly about natural gas, which is seeing a great deal of production growth at the moment, which suggests this is mostly prime acreage. Cimarex is mostly producing natural gas from its Culberson acreage.

Reeves county is mostly about oil production and Cimarex has 63,000 net acres there. It is in fact the third-largest oil producing county in Texas, and it is still expanding at a fast pace, meaning it will most likely become the second-largest perhaps this year. 38% of its capital spending will be allocated to this acreage, which is a reflection of the company's desire to increase its oil production portion of its total volume. This is once more seemingly prime acreage within the Permian that Cimarex is sitting on.

Its New Mexico acreage is significant, with just under 100,000 net acres, and so is production. In Eddy and Lea counties, it is one of the top producers. But it seems the acreage in New Mexico is now mostly played out, with only about 25% of the wells planned for these four Permian counties going to the New Mexico side in 2019, while the lateral lengths in New Mexico are much shorter.

Source: Cimarex.

There are also the 326,000 net acres that Cimarex is sitting on in the Mid-Continent in Oklahoma. Only 15% of its capital spending is set to go to that area, despite the larger acreage position, which will yield 17 wells. Oklahoma is not currently among the top producing oil states, with just over 500,000 b/d in production.

Looking at Cimarex production and investment plans, as well as secondary supporting data, it seems that most of its viable core is to be found in Culberson and Reeves counties. Of that, only 63,000 acres in Reeves county provide it with the opportunity to drill for more profitable oil, with Culberson county mostly yielding gas, which is less profitable given current and expected future market trends. It may be hard to determine the level of saturation of those 63,000 acres, therefore it may not be easy to provide an accurate forecast of when Cimarex will find itself moving on to drilling its vast second-tier acreage position. Given that 38% of its capital spending is now focused on this relatively small portion of its overall acreage portfolio, it will not be long before it will run out of drilling opportunities in its Reeves county holdings, and it will be forced to make due with far inferior drilling opportunities. But for now, it seems that the solid financial results will continue for perhaps a few more years to come.

