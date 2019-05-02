DTE Energy: The Utility Stock Dividend Investors Should Own

DTE is a solid buy for dividend investors who want to own a quality utility.

The stock seems undervalued in comparison with the total market, all while having good price momentum.

The company makes way more cash than is needed to cover the dividend.

Introduction

As of the today, DTE Energy (DTE) has a dividend yield of 3.02% and is trading at $125.71 per share. According to my M.A.D. assessment for DTE, the stock has a Dividend Strength Score of 95 and a Stock Strength score of 59.

This article will present and discuss the factors which show why I believe that dividend investors should invest in DTE Energy.

DTE Energy Co. operates in the utilities sector. The company mainly involves in the business of power generation. It also provides natural gas distribution services.

This article will be divided into two parts: dividend strength and stock strength.

You might ask what the difference is between dividend strength and stock strength. A high dividend strength score indicates that the company has a good combination of dividend safety, dividend yield and dividend growth potential. Stocks which rank high in stock strength are likely to produce good returns for capital gain investors. Dividend investors can achieve the best results by picking stocks with a good combination of dividend strength and stock strength.

Dividend Strength

For a stock's dividend to be qualified as strong it needs to a) be safe and very likely to be maintained and b) have the potential to grow many times in upcoming years.

Both are equally important, and both will be analyzed within this article.

To evaluate the dividend safety I will look at payout and coverage ratios. The company's dividend potential is measured by looking at the current dividend yield, the dividend's historical growth as well as the changes in the revenues and net income over the recent years.

Dividend Safety

58% of DTE Energy's earnings are paid out as dividends. This is a more attractive payout ratio than 32% of dividend stocks.

Operating cashflow payout also gives a good idea of a company's ability to pay its dividend, and gives a more complete picture than simply looking at the earnings payout. DTE pays 26% of its operating cashflow as a dividend, putting it ahead of 48% of dividend stocks.

DTE Energy has negative free cashflow. Like most utilities the business requires lots of capital expenditure, which pushes the company to increase leverage.

DTE Energy's payout ratio is satisfying according to these 3 metrics.

Operating cashflow can cover the dividend 4x, making any variations in cash unlikely to impact the dividend.

31/12/2014 31/12/2015 31/03/2017 31/03/2018 31/03/2019 Dividends $2.7000 $2.8400 $3.1600 $3.4200 $3.6600 Net Income $5.10 $4.05 $3.01 $6.09 $6.36 Payout Ratio 53% 71% 105% 57% 58% Cash From Operations $10.39 $10.64 $16.00 $11.94 $14.15 Payout Ratio 27% 28% 21% 29% 26% Free Cash Flow $-2.11 $-1.98 $1.63 $-1.91 $-3.25 Payout Ratio -128% -143% 193% -179% -113%

Analyzing interest and debt coverage ratios along payout ratios gives us an idea of the payout ratio's stability. If a lot of the company's earnings go towards paying interest, the financial leverage makes the company's bottom line more affected by variations in revenue.

DTE can pay its interest 16 times, which is better than 86% of stocks. This level of coverage can be considered satisfying. This level of coverage is extremely encouraging for a utility stock.

The company can cover all of its current debt once. DTE Energy has a better debt service coverage ratio than 23% of stocks.

Looking at payout and coverage ratios together would suggest that DTE's dividend is safe. The company can make its interest payments with ease, and while earnings can only cover the total current debt once, operating cashflow can cover it twice. The payout ratios are low enough that the dividend isn't threatened.

Dividend Potential

I then move on to analyzing the company's dividend potential (i.e. its ability to pay us a good dividend which grows at a satisfying rate).

DTE Energy's dividend yield of 3.02% is better than 66% of dividend stocks. This last year, the dividend grew 8% which is slightly higher than their 5 year CAGR of 7%.

Over the previous 3 years DTE Energy has seen its revenues grow at an 11% CAGR and net income by a 17% CAGR. It is important for a company to continue growing revenues and net income in order to continue paying and importantly for a dividend investor growing its dividends.

If the company can continue to grow its revenue and net income at the current rate, DTE's dividend has great potential for growth. 7% growth and 3% yield is usually a good balance. While we'd expect more growth from a stock yielding less than 3% and would get really excited if the stock yielded more than 4%, the combination of both is still very good.

Dividend Summary

The data presented above gives DTE a dividend strength score of 95/100.

Revenues and net income have been growing at a very satisfying rate, outpacing growth in the dividend, ensuring it is sheltered for the foreseeable future. As far as the dividend is concerned, DTE is a super high quality stock.

Stock Strength

When picking on dividend stocks, investors must focus on more factors than dividends alone. To pick the most attractive dividend investments at any given point in time, we must also focus on other factors.

These fundamentals are what determine a company's stock strength score: value, momentum, financial strength and earnings quality.

To assess a company's stock strength score I look into the fundamentals underlying these factors separately.

Value

It has been proven time and time again, that undervalued stocks outperform overvalued stocks. To assess value, I look at a company's P/E, P/S, P/CFO and Shareholder Yield. The combination of these ratios give a stock a value score out of 100.

Here are DTE's value ratios.

a P/E of 19.77x

P/S of 1.65x

P/CFO of 8.88x

Dividend yield of 3.02%

Buyback yield of -0.95%

Shareholder yield of 1.97%.

These values would suggest that DTE is more undervalued than 79% of stocks, which is satisfying. The top 25% of most undervalued stocks tend to outperform the rest.

Value Score: 79/100

I also draw PE lines over a stock chart, very much like Peter Lynch would do while running the Magellan fund. By doing so, investors get an idea of the company's PE range, and therefore serves as an indicator of potential downside and upside.

The chart above suggests that DTE is trading below its 5 year average PE. However, for the better part of the past 5 years, DTE has traded around 18-22x earnings. This indicates that DTE is trading at a reasonable price on top of being undervalued in comparison with the total market.

Momentum

Most dividend investors disregard momentum and are happy buying on the way down.

I believe this to be an investing mistake which can have dire consequences. Buying losing stocks is never a good idea, even if your main motivation is to receive a dividend.

DTE Energy's price has increased 6.76% these last 3 months, 11.84% these last 6 months and 19.27% these last 12 months and now currently sits at $125.71.

DTE has better momentum than 72% of stocks, which I find to be satisfying. The better the momentum, the more likely a stock is of continuing to outperform. DTE has beaten the SandP 500 over the past 12 months - as have many utilities - and I expect the sector to give good returns in upcoming quarters. As such DTE's chances of price appreciation remain skewed in the stock's favor.

Momentum score: 72/100

Financial Strength

Stocks with good financial strength will have reasonable levels of debt, low liability growth - or even decreasing liabilities - and will produce high levels of cashflows in relation to their liabilities.

Financially strong stocks have historically performed a lot better than companies with weak financials. It goes without saying that investors should be extra careful with stocks who dramatically increase their financial leverage.

DTE's Debt/Equity ratio of 2.5 is better than 32% of stocks. DTE's liabilities have increased by 8% this last year. Operating cashflow can cover 10.0% of DTE's liabilities.

These ratios would suggest that DTE Energy has better financial strength than 37% of stocks.

Utility stocks always have lower financial strength than the median stock in the market because of the businesses inherent weaknesses: very capital intensive, need for leverage and tendency to contract more debt.

However, for a utility, DTE's debt load is reasonable, and liability growth is maintained below revenue growth.

Financial Strength Score: 37/100

Earnings Quality

Earnings manipulation has fooled many investors in the past. It is so easy to legally manipulate earnings to make them look better, that shady executives are often tempted to do so.

This can be picked up quite easily however. Stocks with high earnings quality will have low levels of accruals and will depreciate their capital expenses quickly. Their assets will also generate large amounts of revenue.

DTE Energy's Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -13.6% puts it ahead of 65% of stocks.

43.6% of DTE's capital expenditure is depreciated each year, which is better than 13% of stocks.

Each dollar of DTE's assets generates $0.4 of revenue, putting it ahead of 37% of stocks.

Based on these findings, DTE has higher earnings quality than 32% of stocks.

DTE's negative accruals are appreciated. The company's assets generate twice as much revenue as other well-known utilities [like Dominon (D), Southern Company (SO), Duke (DUK)], which is fantastic for a utility, despite being below the market median.

Like most utilities however, depreciation is low when compared to capital expenditure.

This makes earnings quality decent in comparison with other utilities, but still low in comparison with the total market.

Earnings Quality Score: 32/100

Stock Strength summary

When combining the different factors of the stocks profile, we get a stock strength score of 59/100 which is satisfying for a utility stock. The good value and momentum make up for the company's weaker financial strength and earnings quality.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 95 and a stock strength of 59, DTE Energy is a great choice for dividend investors.

Investors should remember that companies with lower financial strength and earnings quality need to be fantastic in the other areas. This is the case with DTE, which presents a decent combination of dividend yield and growth, great dividend coverage, is undervalued in comparison to the market and will likely continue to appreciate in upcoming quarters.

