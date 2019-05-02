Mid-Week Sector Performance Review For The Week Of April 29

I take a look at the healthcare sector to see if its performance is sustainable.

Over the one and three month time frame, sector performance has been bullish.

Let's start with a longer-term view with the 3-month performance:

Healthcare was the only sector that contracted over the 3-month time frame; it was down modestly (-1.20%). On the other end are technology (+19.51%), consumer discretionary (+12.28%) and industrials (+9.46%). Technology is the clear winner; it rose an additional 7% over the second strongest performer. Finally, all three are "aggressive" sectors, which indicates that traders see stronger growth over the intermediate term horizon.

We can draw the same conclusion over the last month: financials, technology, and consumer discretionary are the top three performers, up 6.26%, 5.88%, and 4.6%, respectively. For a one-month time frame, these decent numbers. Once again healthcare is the worst performer; it's off 2.79%.

Things, however, are changing during the last week:

Healthcare is now the top performer, up 2.41%. Two other defensive sectors - staples and real estate - are the number three and four performers, respectively. Energy is at the bottom; it's off 2.63% thanks to oil's recent decline.

Finally, let's place this is a longer-term perspective by looking at the 1-year charts for the major sector ETFs: First of all, notice that none are in downtrends. The "worst" chart is healthcare (bottom row, left), and it's rebounding from a recent sell-off. Energy (top row, far left) is near the 50% retracement level from its end-of-the-year sell-off in 2018. All other sectors are in the middle of strong rallies and are at or near 52-week highs.

As healthcare was the top performer for the week, let's take a look at the VLV in more detail to see if the bullish trend is strong or weak, starting with the 5-day chart:

Prices primarily advanced on April 25-26, rallying about 2.8 points for a 2.75% advance. The ETF has consolidated gains over the last two trading sessions, trading between 88.5 and 89.5.

The daily chart is a bit less impressive. After rebounding from last year's sell-off, prices moved sideways during March and April, trading just above the 200-day EMA. Prices sold-off sharply in mid-April, in reaction to bearish comments from a healthcare CEO about the future of the industry. Momentum (top panel) started to decline at the end of February and is currently negative. However, the MACD did just give a buy signal.

The 5-day chart is strong but the daily chart is weak. While other ETFs were rallying, the XLV was moving sideways, or, as in the latest week, lower. However, underlying the charts we see some positive developments in the advance/decline and volume flow numbers.

The number of healthcare stocks advancing relative to those declining has been rising since the first of the year.

Advancing volume rose in January and February but has moved sideways for the last two months.

So - why the change to a more defensive market tone over the last week with an emphasis in healthcare? Since we're closer to the end of an expansion than the beginning, it's always possible that we're seeing traders take a standard "prepare for a slower growth" position. Health care's general under-performance could have simply attracted buyers for no other reason than it's the only sector that has underperformed over the last few months. Since other defensive sectors also rallied over the last week, I tend to think the market is thinking a bit more defensively.

