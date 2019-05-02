Arcos Dorados: Solid Franchisee For The World's Leading Golden Arches Brand

Arcos Dorados Holding, Inc. (ARCO), the world's largest McDonald's (MCD) franchisee, which counts Bill Gates as one of its shareholders through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, has seen its stock price fall from 2012 highs to lows in late 2016. The stock had since regained some lost ground in early 2018, but it continued its downtrend from 2018 to 2019. The share price weakness provides an excellent opportunity for investors to accumulate this profitable fast-food company.

Free cash flow generation remains commendable for Arcos Dorados. The company has followed through with its $60 million stock buyback program, expiring in May 2019, and has since repurchased $46 million of treasury stock in 2018. Dividend payments have resumed since being suspended from 2015 to 2017, and the company has paid $10 million on April 2019 and pledged to pay $0.03 per share in dividends in August and December 2019 respectively. The worst may be over for Arcos due to the strengthening of cash position since 2014, as management is confident of hitting cash generation targets, hence the dividend and repurchase policies. These may provide strong support to Arcos' share price.

Company Summary

Arcos Dorados is McDonald's largest global master franchisee measured by revenue numbers and restaurant count. It is the sole rights holder for operating and granting franchise license to operate McDonald's outlets in Latin America. McDonald's restaurants in countries such as Brazil, Argentina, Chile and Mexico are under the purview of Arcos. Its menu consists of globally favored McDonald's hamburgers such as Big Mac, but it also has locally tailored menu for the Latin American population.

The company derives more than 90% of revenue from owning and operating McDonald's restaurants, with the rest contributed by sub-franchisees. The company has divided its revenue measurement base into four main core geographical presence, namely South Latin American Division (SLAD), North Latin American Division (NLAD), Brazil and Caribbean division. Brazil would be the single largest market and revenue contributor to Arcos.

Key Catalysts - Growth Roadmap and Improved Financial Profile

Latin American macro economy had taken a hit with the recent political turmoil and slump in commodities prices. However, the oil price slump which has started in 2015 may well be a thing of the past with global prices recovering to around $63 per barrel. The Brazil division for Arcos reported increased revenues by 2.8% before currency translation. Both SLAD and NLAD regions had also reported increased revenue of 22.4% and 4.3% respectively on a constant-currency basis. Mexican and Brazilian economy are both forecasted to grow in the range of 1 to 2 percent for 2019. The recovery will be slow and gradual, but there is definitely room for improvement. Latin American market is huge with countries charting population growth year on year. Long-term macro tailwinds for the Latin American region are in favor of Arcos.

For 2019, Arcos has set aside capital expenditure of up to US$300 million for equipment upgrades and opening of 80 to 85 new restaurants in all divisions. Since 2015, Arcos has embarked on a redevelopment initiative that monetizes non-core real estate assets that have appreciated in value over the years. Proceeds totaling US$168 million have since been collected to date that have been used for debt reduction. Although no redevelopment initiatives will be continued, one must appreciate the real estate values of the underlying McDonald's stores owned by Arcos which are mostly in prime locations and neighborhood.

As can be seen above, the cash position has strengthened starting in 2017. 2018 has seen share repurchases and dividend payments with cash position being maintained at the US$200 million levels. Debt levels have also come off since the highs in 2014. Arcos has managed to contain its debt levels and generates healthy free cash flows for future expansion, which includes new store openings and refurbishment of existing stores to attract patrons.

McDonald's also has a long track record of process innovation. Keeping costs low and maintaining a lean operation is in McDonald's blood. Arcos has since managed to contain costs where food and paper cost remains stable at 35.1% of total sales. Payroll and other operating expenses had also remained consistent at 19% and 26% of sales respectively in 2018 compared to 2017. Having a strong global parent brand ensures continuity of brand perception among customers. Having a mass network of chains enables Arcos to negotiate favorable supply terms, and many of its competitors may not have the financial clout.

Valuation

At its current price of about $6.80-$7.00, the stock is up quite a bit from its 2016 lows of about $2.50, but down about 30-35% from its late-2017 highs of about $10.25. The stock is not currently a deep-value play, as it may have once been back in 2016, but it does still provide value to its investors. As seen in the Morningstar image below, Arcos trades a higher than the industry on a P/E basis, but significantly less on all other metrics (P/B, P/S, P/CF).

Looking at the EV/EBITDA ratio from Seeking Alpha, Arcos trades a bit higher than Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST), but significantly below its other peers, such as The Wendy's Company (WEN), Restaurant Brands International, Inc. (QSR), and IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima (IRS).

Given the turnaround the company is undergoing and the major macroeconomic tailwinds we expect Arcos to benefit from, we believe it deserves to demand higher multiples and trade more in line with its peers. For short-term investors, we recommend passing on Arcos at this price. However, for long-term investors, we recommend starting a small position, adding more when favorable prices prevail, and allow the thesis of Latin American growth to play out and benefit Arcos.

The Bottom Line

Financial discipline has greatly improved the company's balance sheet with strong free cash flow generation and excess cash for dividends and share repurchases. Its expansion plan is firmly on track with planned capex spending. We remain optimistic of Latin American economy's long-term macro outlook as the nation moves into higher income territory and demands high-quality food and services. McDonald's is a strong brand to leverage upon. Investors can slowly accumulate the stock and hold out for the long term to reap the capital gains while collecting recently resumed regular dividend payouts.

