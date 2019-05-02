Canadian National Railway Is Hoping Oil By Rail Can Fuel Growth In 2019

Canadian National Railway Photo

It was not too long ago that oil by rail was looked upon as a short-term opportunity that was not to be depended on as a consistent part of company revenues. But as price differentials increased and supply surpassed takeaway capacity, oil by rail became more economic creating greater opportunity for Canadian National Railway (CNI). Although shipments have slowed as a result of government curtailment policy in Alberta, a change of government and full storage tanks are creating confidence that oil by rail shipments will once again increase in 2019 adding to the bottom line results that CN Rail shareholders are depending on.

Government policy is a key driver

In December, CNI was moving an average of 250,000 barrels of oil per day on its network as the differential in oil prices between Canadian Select and West Texas Intermediate approached $52 per barrel. Despite the higher cost associated with transporting Canadian oil by rail, the differential made it worthwhile for Canadian producers. With the introduction of mandated production cuts by the Alberta Government, supply was cut with an initial intent to keep 325,000 barrels per day of oil off the market. The plan was for that to fall to about 175,000 bpd by June.

The impact was almost immediate for the railway as shipments of oil dropped to less than 100,000 bpd in February. As the price of oil increased on reduced supply, the differential shrank to the point where shipping by rail soon became uneconomical. From the government's standpoint, the plan worked boosting the price of oil and the resulting royalties that they were losing out on, but not all producers were happy with this arrangement.

Companies like Imperial Oil (IMO) and Husky Energy (OTCPK:HUSKF), with significant downstream operations, resisted the change as higher refining costs negated the benefit of higher oil prices for the more integrated companies. Husky said production in the first three months of 2019 averaged 285,200 barrels of oil equivalent per day, down from 300,400 boe/d in the same quarter last year, due to the Alberta cuts, this production was despite the ramp-up of operations at the White Rose field off the coast of Newfoundland.

The government also entered into an agreement with Canadian National Railway and Canadian Pacific (CP) to lease up to 4,400 rail cars to move oil across North America and to international markets which was expected to move an additional 120,000 barrels of crude per day. This deal is now uncertain as new Premier Jason Kenney has indicated that he would like to cancel the $3.7B contract in favor of allowing the private sector to take responsibility for moving their product to market.

Regardless of what happens, the reality is that in the short to intermediate term, storage facilities continue to fill, demand continues to rise and there is an opportunity for CNI to leverage this situation as we move deeper into 2019. As indicated by CNI's CEO JJ Ruest on their first quarter conference call:

CN has the capacity to move more crude. It is a national priority to get our natural resource to market, so as to protect the country's economic GDP and create jobs. Our CN railroaders are ensuring that we have the infrastructure to move any and all natural resource to world market."

CNI has the capacity to move up to 300,000 bpd of oil in 2019 and expect to see volumes rising as 2019 progresses.

2018 was a transitional year

2018 was a transitional year for CN as the company moved in a different direction by investing significantly in their business to create future opportunities for the company. Under the guidance of new CEO JJ Ruest, this new philosophy saw investments in their Western Canadian corridor in an effort to improve the smooth flow of goods to and from the west coast while building in buffers that would allow them to overcome weather-related challenges that hampered the company during a difficult 2018 winter.

Canadian National Railway annual report 2018

The objective of the investments in 2018 was to add capacity to the system, primarily in Western Canada, as a means to position the company for future growth. When JJ Ruest came into the role of CEO, there was an opinion that the company was fixated on the operational efficiency of the company and their moniker as the industry's most efficient railway. It was believed by management that this focus on efficiency was sometimes hampering their ability to grow the business translating to the bottom line.

Under Ruest's guidance and in an effort to shrink a significant backlog in grain shipments from 2017, CNI invested in more locomotives, grain cars, and double-sided track to be prepared for 2018 and beyond. They also made significant investments in their inter-modal business and technology as well to grow capacity on the system.

Canadian National Railway 2018 Annual Report

The results were evident in their year-end report with significant growth in earnings, revenue, and margin following the change. This was particularly evident in the second half of the year as investments started to come online. The key drivers of growth were increased exports to Asia via Prince Rupert and increased exports to Europe via the Gulf Coast

Q1 results hampered by extreme weather conditions

2019 started off with very difficult weather conditions in the Western Canadian corridor as extreme temperatures in February and March forced the company to cut back on operations. This meant running shorter trains and even stopping trains from operating depending on conditions. Q1 2018 was also a very bad weather year, but, statistically, 2019 was even worse. Despite this, the company managed to increase volumes by 3% over 2018 moving record amounts of product. Unlike 2018, Canadian National Railway ended the period with minimal backlogs of shipments and seems well-positioned heading into the balance of the year to meet or exceed the demands of shippers.

Q1 2019 report

In the quarter, the company generated record revenues of more than C$3.5 billion, a $350 million increase over the previous year. Taking tax reforms into consideration, these results showed a 14% increase in adjusted net profit for the quarter as well. Despite missing analyst targets by $.02 ($1.17 vs. $1.19), these results show the resiliency of the company and support the investments made in 2018 to create additional capacity in support of future growth and greater customer service. According to JJ Ruest, the company is confident that they will still be able to maintain the 2019 guidance of high single digit volume growth along with continued double digit profit increases.

Looking ahead to the rest of 2019

2018 Annual Report

Looking ahead to 2019, CNI is confident that oil and gas shipments will accelerate towards the second half of the year. New resource opportunities are also presenting themselves with the start-up of the Coalspur Vista project, a coal mine - a coal export mine in Alberta is to start up soon as well. CNI is also looking to the start-up of the AltaGas (OTCPK:ATGFF) propane export terminal in Prince Rupert and the introduction of the new container service by ZIM Line in Prince Rupert. The company is also in talks with the potential new owners of the Port of Halifax and are optimistic that they can grow this business as well.

With the completion of the TransX acquisition, the company is looking towards additional synergies among their customer base and sees a growing opportunity in the cold supply business. In April, the company shipped 145,000 barrel per day of oil but has the capacity to quickly ramp up to 300,000 barrel per day. In addition, there is Alberta chemical business and automotive business coming which should strengthen their investments in the Western Canadian Corridor. 2019 will also see the company invest $3.9 billion in new capital projects supporting future growth. With this in mind, the company reaffirmed their financial forecast for 2019 which should be reassuring for investors who depend on the company to fuel their portfolio.

Canadian National Railway quarterly report

The Bottom Line

I have held Canadian National Railway stock in my portfolio for many years and they have proven out over time that they really do know how to run their business, produce steadily increasing results and know how to reward investors with an increasing dividend and share buybacks. I do not think that 2019 will be any different.

Presently, the company has a P/E of around 21 which is higher than its historical average in the mid to high teens, meaning it is not cheap but great companies seldom are. This is a company that you are investing in as a growth story and the combination of industry leading productivity plus access to markets. Currently, they pay a dividend yield of 1.8% following a recent 18% increase which I expect the company to continue as they boost their payout ratio towards 35%. Although they are investing heavily in the business, I like the fact that they want to continue sharing more of their success with shareholders as well.

As far as crude by rail goes, it is really a short- to medium-term opportunity acting as a bridge until more pipeline capacity is made available. That may mean 2 years, it may mean longer depending on the political will to push these things through. In terms of volumes, it really comes down to price differentials as there needs to be a $12-15 differential between Canadian pricing and WTI pricing to make oil by rail economical. I believe that as prices continue to rise, there will be pressure on the Alberta Government to allow producers to capture that market by increasing supply and that should benefit Canadian National Railway.

My main concerns center around the overall economy and the impact ongoing trade tensions between the US government and traditional trading partners will have. We have already seen products like canola, soybeans, steel, and aluminum impacted by trade disputes with China as Canadian producers get dragged in as well. Ongoing political uncertainty could eventually have an impact on Canadian National Railway. At the same time, political actions against oil-producing countries like Iran and Venezuela could increase demand for Canadian crude benefiting the company. It is also worth noting that uncertainty in the market created a tremendous buying opportunity in December for more patient investors.

Having owned Canadian National Railway in my portfolio for many years, I am confident that the company will adapt and continue producing record profits moving forward. Their access to markets, their willingness to invest in new opportunities to grow the business, and the efficiency of their operations, all bode well for the future. For this reason, I have no problem recommending the company to others.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CNI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.