Keeping Tesla At Buy, Lowering PT From $400 To $307

Rating reiterated at BUY, PT reduced from $400 to $307, factoring in lower delivery numbers for S/X, lower margin mix on the Model 3. Still a buy, with 31% upside.

No longer forecasting profitability for FY'19 and FY'20. A capital raise is necessary to sustain the business's current capital structure. That being said, the Musk-SEC settlement helps de-risk the corporate governance story at Tesla.

The Model S/X need some kind of major refresh to bring sales back to the ~100K annual run rate. This could include an updated exterior and interior design.

Tesla reported an extremely weak Q1 print. The most important part of this print is the idea that the Model 3 is cannibalizing the S/X.

Q1 Was Even More Disastrous Than Expected

Despite my long-term optimism and long-term view on Tesla's (TSLA) business and share price performance, Wall Street watches quarter-to-quarter performance. Quarter-to-quarter performance of the business is heavily followed by buy-side investors and sell-side analysts and determines ratings/price targets. While we see short-term weakness from Tesla, I remain a long-term bull on the company. Let's look at what happened to deliveries Q1:

My Estimate Actual Model S/X Deliveries 17,097 (29.27% miss) 12,091 Model 3 Deliveries 49,877 (2.10% beat) 50,928 Total Deliveries 66,974 (5.90% miss) 63,019

As you can see, Model 3 sales were slightly better than I had anticipated. They delivered a little more than a 2% beat on Model 3 deliveries relative to my estimates. The real shortfall came from a miss in Model S and Model X sales. I would have broken down Model S and X sales data. However, Tesla bundled S/X deliveries into one metric.

The bulk of the ~6% delivery miss came from weaker-than-expected deliveries of the higher priced Model S and Model X vehicles, with a 29% miss relative to my estimates. In my view, the reason that Tesla bundled its Model S and Model X deliveries into one, rather than report them individually as they have in quarters past, is that the Model 3 has cannibalized the Model S. The Model 3 (before the recent technical update) had competitive range, a premium design, and lacked only one feature that the Model S had, ludicrous mode. All of this for a fraction of price. Coupled with Elon Musk and Tesla's focus on the Model 3, and consumers were more likely to purchase the Model 3 than the S.

Because the Model 3 had a relatively solid Q1, the majority of this article will be focused on what Tesla can do to improve its Model S and Model X sales. These two vehicles are a significant driver of gross margins and Tesla's path to profitability. Now, let's look at how Tesla's financial footing changed in the quarter:

My Estimate Actual Revenue $5.297 bln (14.27% miss) $4.541 bln Gross Margin (%) 16.70% (424 bps miss) 12.46% EPS -$0.85 (241.17% miss) -$2.90 Cash $2.48 bln (11.37% miss) $2.198 bln

As I mentioned before, I blame the bulk of the large miss on poor performance from the Model S/X. The most important item in this table, in my personal opinion, is the gross margin line. I alongside other Tesla bulls badly overestimated gross margins. I personally overestimated gross margins 424 basis points above the actual result.

This quarter, in my opinion, was an absolute disaster. This brings me to the following question:

What or who is to blame for this disastrous quarter?

The Culprit: Model S And Model X

The reason for the weak quarterly results, in my opinion, is disastrous demand for Tesla's oldest vehicles, the Tesla Model S and Tesla Model X. The Model S began production in 2012, while the Model X began sales in 2015. So, the cars are seven and four years old, respectively. The Model S has had one major design refresh in which the front grille was removed from the car. The Model X has had no major exterior design refreshes in its four-year history. Simply put, these cars are aging. They are getting more and more boring with each passing year. They can no longer expand until customer demand is re-excited. Thus, we get a 40+% drop-off Y/Y in sales as customer demand begins to wane.

There are some recurring and non-recurring items when it comes to Model S/X sales that negatively impacted the company in Q1:

Model 3 cannibalization (Model S)

Small Model Y cannibalization (Model X)

Removal of 75 kWh variant

Price reductions across the board

The Model 3s solid traction in domestic and international markets has driven demand away from its higher priced/higher margin Model S counterpart. The lower price of the Model 3 has left the car more open to the mass market, negatively impacting Tesla's other electric four-door sedan. This is a long-term headwind on Model S sales, as the Model 3 is here to stay. Tesla will most likely need to refresh its older models to avoid further cannibalization.

The second headwind was minimal Model Y cannibalization of the Model X. I do emphasize, however, that Model Y cannibalization most likely had a minimal effect on Model X sales, as I believe Model Y demand to this point has been quite low. The Model Y is not expected to be here until late 2020, so initial demand and further cannibalization of Model X sales should be extremely minimal.

Along with seasonality, the most important reason for the Model S and Model X sales decline was the removal of the least expensive, 75 kWh battery pack variant of both the Model S and the Model X. This was the lowest cost version of both the Tesla Model S and Tesla Model X and was most likely the most popular variant. The removal of this variant increased ASPs in the mix, as well as gross margin, but shrank the addressable market for the S/X to just $100K+. This created a downward shift in the addressable market for Tesla's premium end vehicles. Because of this, we saw lower demand, in general.

Finally, at the beginning of the year, Tesla went on a tear of pricing cuts, as the company sought to balance/mitigate the phasing out of the $7,500 US BEV tax credit. The halving of this credit made all new Tesla's cost $3,750 more effective at the new year. Tesla helped mitigate these costs by initially reducing prices by $2,000. This must have been pure gross margin dollars, as is reflected by the weak gross margin result Tesla delivered.

The Model S And Model X In Q2 And Beyond

In 2019, Tesla is most likely aiming for international expansion of the Model 3, improvements in the Supercharger/service center networks, and the beginning of production at Shanghai Gigafactory. The odds of a major design overhaul of the Model S or the Model X is very low. However, Tesla recently updated both models in a quite severe way, potentially lifting S/X units closer to that 100K run rate management has been targeting for some time.

Now, on the Tesla website, there are three variants for both the Model S and the Model X: standard range, long range, and performance.

This standard range feature was not previously available. There were only two options: long range and performance. The option of a standard range vehicles, while (potentially) having damaging effects on the margins of the mix, could reignite demand for both vehicles. The standard range Model S starts at just $78,000, while the Model X starts at $83,000, a far cry from the previous $100K+ prices just weeks ago. While I still see some level of margin compression because of these lower price variants becoming a greater part of the mix, its impact on profitability should be minimal as deliveries re-accelerate.

Finally, Tesla bears and bulls alike have speculated that in order to reignite demand for the Model S and Model X, the company may need a major design refresh. The problem is, as this article points out, the kind of major refresh Tesla would need is extremely costly. Considering Tesla's continued cash burn and lower cost trajectory, it seems increasingly unlikely that the company updates the Model S or Model X in a material way. However, that all being said, Tesla has recently made (along with the standard range offering) some decently significant adjustments to the Model S and the Model X.

They bumped the max range of the Model S from 335 miles to 370 miles of range. The Model X got a bump from 295 miles to 325 miles. These upgraded ranges not only put Tesla that much further ahead of new EV competition. They also make Teslas even more competitive to ICE vehicles' range. This proposition could ignite further market expansion of EVs.

Valuation - $900 Million In 2019 Losses, $370 Million In 2020 Losses

I expect Tesla to continue to lose money in both FY'2019 and FY'2020. Despite this, I still believe the company has an exciting long-term trajectory. Let's input this into my valuation of the business. I use a discounted cash flow model to value Tesla.

Here is the cost of equity:

The beta is calculated by taking the average of the one-year, two-year, and three-year levered and unlevered betas. The result is a beta of ~0.63. It also factors in a 10-year bond yield of 2.503%, with an equity risk premium of 508 basis points against the 10-year bond.

This brings me to a total, weighted average cost of capital of 6.28%.

Let's look at my expectations for the business.

This assumes a substantial deterioration in gross margin for FY'19 to just 16.2% and only 326K deliveries, substantially below the 360-400K deliveries Tesla has guided for 2019. However, it assumes a drastic ramp to 634K deliveries in 2023 with the ramp of the Shanghai Gigafactory as well as a greater market adoption.

Finally, let's look at the final valuation.

Overall, despite a lack of 2019 and 2020 profitability, I still believe Tesla shares have a significant upside ahead of them. Investors in Tesla have to have an iron stomach, however, to ride out significant volatility. Eventually, I believe the long-term fundamental story will play out, and Tesla shares will rise. It may be a while, but I believe the patience will be rewarded.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice. What I have stated in this article is my own personal opinion. I am not a financial advisor.