Microsoft: Suprisingly Steady Growth

Investment Thesis

Having been highly bullish on Microsoft (MSFT) for some time, it feels very rewarding to continue seeing this tech juggernaut compounding solid returns.

Despite carrying what on the first impression could be perceived as an expensive price tag, I highlight throughout this piece why this well-diversified and cash-flow-generating company offers investors a compelling upside potential.

At Its Core - Well-Diversified Business

What never stops astonishing me with Microsoft is that despite it being an age-old household name, this company continues to grow. And its growth is not coming from just one software product, but rather from a diverse portfolio. Please see below this quarter's revenue drivers (in green) as well as the next quarter's revenue guidance.

Source: Author's calculations, earnings call, press statements. Revenue at constant currency ('CC')

Having said that, I concede that this diverse revenue growth which comes from each one of its segment is done so by design - as Microsoft's fastest growth operations are grouped together with more sluggish operations. For example, sluggish revenue from Windows (up 7% in Q3 2019) is blended together with Surface laptops (up 21% in Q3 2019), in order to provide analysts and investors the impression of strong performance 'across the board'.

High Margins Translating Into Strong Cash Flows

Similarly, what I find impressive is that Microsoft still has levers left to pull to drive out further inefficiencies. For instance, on the back of top line growth of 16%, Microsoft's gross margins hit 67% in Q3 2019 - a high figure which Microsoft hasn't hit for several years.

This was accomplished through a focus on driving out costs, which was driven by Windows being a strong contributor and benefiting from an unexpectedly strong PC market.

Moreover, CFO Amy Hood talked about Microsoft's ability to pick the right secular markets in the right secular trends. However, over time, this should continue to allow Microsoft's top line and operating margins to consistently deliver strong results.

Incidentally, it should be noted that despite growing net income by 20% (currency adjusted), Microsoft succeeding in seeing its free cash flow largely keep pace and was up 19% to $11 billion.

Finally, as a sign of confidence in the overall business, Microsoft was not shy to deploy a large amount of capital toward share repurchases. In more detail, we can see that Microsoft's share repurchases were up 24% in the quarter.

Long-Term Guidance

Microsoft highlighted to investors that for fiscal 2020 its consolidated revenue should continue to grow by double digits and that its margins should remain stable. This implies that this strong revenue growth is set to percolate down the income statement to its EPS figure.

Valuation - Solid Margin Of Safety

On the face of it, I'll be the first to point out that Microsoft does not appear to be trading all that cheaply. I also know that Microsoft has seen its shares rally considerably during the past 5 years.

Source: Author's calculations, morningstar.com

However, here's the thing. Microsoft's business, as highlighted throughout this article, is extremely asset-light. This is exemplified in the fact that its gross margins are still hitting a high 60%.

Also, compared with Apple (AAPL), it is certainly trading more expensively. However, this type of analysis does not relate to what we have discussed above. Apple makes for a terrific investment, no doubt. But Apple is still largely dependent on a singular product for the majority of its revenue. Microsoft, as I highlight throughout does not have that problem.

Amazon (AMZN) is obviously a tremendous competitor in the cloud space. However, investors already know this well and have factored that in many times over into its valuation. Thus, while Amazon trades for close to 28x cash flows before accounting for lease repayments, Microsoft trades for a more humble 21x cash flows from operations.

The Bottom Line

Many investors fail to appreciate the difference between strong earnings and strong cash flows. Microsoft's strong cash flows continue to provide shareholders with strong profits and presently investors are not asked to pay too much to participate on its upside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.