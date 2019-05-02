Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Languishing In The Dog House

Lexicon still has a chance to turn around its fortunes on strong Zynquista Type 2 data, but there's no benefit of the doubt for this company/stock anymore.

EU approval of Zynquista in Type 1 diabetes is positive, but the market opportunity and economics aren't ideal, and upcoming pivotal Type 2 data is critical for the stock.

Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. Disappoint investors over a period of decades? Well, then you’re Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX). Yes, that’s snarky and mean, and not everything that has happened to this company is the fault of management, but in terms of real world, on-the-ground results, just look at a 10-year chart next to one of the biotech indices like the IBB (IBB).

Lexicon once again posted disappointing results for its only commercial drug, and offered no additional clarity on the path forward for the Type 1 diabetes indication of Zynquista. Although the European approval is nice-to-have, Lexicon’s economics are best on the Type 1 U.S. indication, and that’s the needle-mover in my model. While Lexicon does have some early-stage clinical compounds worth following, it’s going to take time for this story to turn around.

Here We Go Again … And Again … And Again

Cynical as it may sound, I’m not sure you can really call Lexicon’s revenue from Xermelo in carcinoid-related diarrhea “disappointing” anymore. Rather, it is an “is what it is” situation, and what it is is a niche drug without much momentum or attractive payer coverage.

Revenue from Xermelo rose 24% year over year and fell 8% sequentially. A sequential fall from the fourth to the first quarter isn’t necessarily as alarming as it may seem, as there are seasonal impacts with pharmaceuticals (reauthorizations, “donut holes” and so on). Still, 24% year-over-year growth for a drug that is only about two years post-approval is not good, and that extends to the 17% year-over-year growth in prescriptions and the 35% year-over-year and 28% quarter-over-quarter decline in new patient starts.

Given the absence of momentum in new patient starts, I’m cutting my expectations for Xermelo yet again, even though management is maintaining its guidance for 20% year-over-year growth in revenue. I think it is entirely possible now that this drug could plateau at $50 million or so in U.S. sales and possibly less overseas – the drug simply does not work for enough patients (and/or work well enough), and the payer coverage is problematic.

Can Xermelo be profitable on just $50 million in U.S. sales? It’ll be tough, and a lot has to do with how you allocate “back office” expenses. In terms of drug-specific costs, I think Xermelo can be profitable at $50M/yr in U.S. sales, but Lexicon can’t anywhere on just Xermelo (in carcinoid diarrhea) alone.

Zynquista Approved In The EU, But Plenty Remains To Be Done

Lexicon did get good news late in April, when the European Commission approved Zynquista for Type 1 diabetes in patients with elevated BMI (above 27) and inadequate glucose control. Coming a little more than a month after the FDA rejected the drug for Type 1 diabetes in the U.S., it’s a nice-to-have for Lexicon, but the economics for Lexicon in terms of milestones and royalties aren’t as lucrative for the European indications, and the on-label patient population in the EU isn’t likely to be all that large.

Not surprisingly, there has been no new information from either Lexicon or Sanofi (SNY) regarding the FDA complete response letter, so nothing new either in terms of what the companies will need to do to get that drug on the market for Type 1 diabetes. At this point I’m assuming some sort of risk mitigation study will be required.

Top-line Phase III data on Zynquista in Type 2 diabetes will be coming later this year, and I’d pay careful attention to the information the companies release on the drugs efficacy in patients with renal disease. I believe Sanofi and Lexicon have wisely chosen to try to differentiate the drug in an already-crowded SGLT-2 marketplace by emphasizing the renal safety signals seen in earlier studies. If these studies show a meaningful benefit (one that can go on the drug label), it will meaningful improve the competitive prospects for the drug.

Early-Stage Compounds Becoming More Important

With Xermelo in carcinoid diarrhea on a road to nowhere and the commercial future of Zynquista still an open question (Will it get approved for Type 1 in the U.S.? Will the Type 2 pivotal studies show a differentiated efficacy/safety profile?), Lexicon’s early-stage pipeline is becoming more important.

Lexicon has Xermelo in a biliary tract cancer study (TELE-ABC), and success in BTC and/or neuroendocrine tumors (or NET) can lead to a meaningful commercial opportunity.

Management also sounds more enthusiastic about its early-stage pain candidate LX9211, which is now undergoing a Phase Ib study with topline data expected in the second half of 2019. Management is already talking about Phase II plans, and may choose to focus on more “niche” applications like diabetic neuropathy – an indication that could certainly support meaningful commercial sales (assuming the right efficacy/safety mix, of course).

The Outlook

Cutting my Xermelo sales estimates back even further (in carcinoid diarrhea) takes another $1/share out of my fair value (down to around $9.50). As has been the case for a while, Zynquista is the value-driver now, split across Type 1 indications in the U.S. and EU and the Type 2 opportunity in the U.S.. While I do think Zynquista eventually gets to market for both indications in the U.S., losing time to its rivals in Type 1 hurts, and a great deal is still riding on the specific of the Type 2 pivotal data.

The Bottom Line

The best thing I can say about Lexicon is that it’s a very small part of my portfolio. For me, the pivotal Type 2 data may well be my make-or-break moment, as a lack of real differentiation would doom that commercial opportunity. Other opportunities like neuropathic pain have value, but success with Zynquista is critical in terms of Street credibility and the ability to fund those earlier-stage opportunities through to commercialization.

