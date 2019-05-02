Teladoc: Better Than The Headlines

Healthcare is clearly heading towards virtual care and telemedicine to improve the results and reduce the costs. Teladoc Health (TDOC) remains one of the best ways to play virtual medicine now that the company is all grown up and the stock valuation is more reasonable.

Image Source: Teladoc Health website

Grown Up

Over the last couple of years, Teladoc has made big acquisitions via Best Doctors and Advance Medical that have helped the company reach a scale to where revenues will top $500 million this year. Ambitions of being a global telemedicine provider require substantial scale in order to profitably deliver the best services to patients.

For this reason, Teladoc reported a massive 2018 loss of $98.1 million and a headline Q1 loss of $0.43 per share. Investor interest will fade fast with ongoing losses so high.

Source: Seeking Alpha news

Digging into the numbers, adjusted EBITDA showed far better results with a 2018 gain of $13.4 million. Even the Q1 results showed a shift from an adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.4 million to a gain of $1.2 million for a $2.6 million improvement over the year.

Source: Teladoc Health Q1'19 earnings release

The guidance for 2019 is even better with a target for adjusted EBITDA to at least double this year to $25 million to $35 million. The headline losses are actually highly misleading due to substantial amortization expenses and stock-based compensation.

Removing the $23 million in non-cash charges related to amortization, acquisition and integrated costs and SBC would cut the net loss from the substantial reported level of $30 million down to only $7 million. The vast majority of the adjusted quarterly losses ends up being the $6.5 million in interest expenses Teladoc paid during the quarter.

So while the company appears in this major expense phase, Teladoc is actually using high gross margins to virtually break even from an operating standpoint. The quarterly losses are closer to $0.10 based on 72 million shares outstanding.

Lots To Like

As the virtual care provider starts generating positive EBITDA, investors can start to focus on how the business is growing organic revenues close to a 25% clip. The company is achieving this growth based in part on the ability to drive increased utilization by customers via new services and the average person becoming more comfortable with the virtual care concept.

According to data from Teladoc towards the end of 2018, patients on the platform since 2014 have more than doubled their utilization rates of that first year in 2014. Also, utilization from the 2014 cohort is double that of the 2017 cohort that has been on the platform already for over a year as 2018 comes to an end.

Source: Teladoc Health J.P. Morgan Healthcare presentation

The real question is how much somebody is willing to pay for a growing platform that offers the telemedicine options of the future. With the company having operating cash flows close to breakeven despite the headline losses, the market should actually find the stock more appealing now.

Teladoc got to very expensive levels based on future revenue multiples last year when the stock hit an incredible high of $89. The company is clearly more appealing now, and the stock dip back into the $50s makes the deal so much better.

Data by YCharts

The combination of time elapsing and the stock down at $58 makes Teladoc an appealing way to invest in the all but certain future delivery method for healthcare. The stock only trades at about 6.2x '20 revenue estimates of $677 million.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Teladoc Health actually generates decent quarterly financials despite the headlines that focus on large losses. The stock is a bargain down in the $50s as the company has exited the hype cycle that occurred in 2018.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TDOC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.