This is the third of the articles I wrote on context and stock market valuations. The first article made the case that Shiller's PE10 has averaged well above its historic average for the past 30 years, and that occurrence is independent of corporate earnings growth rates, interest rates or inflation rates.

In the second article I attributed this to context, in particular the purchase of stocks for retirement by baby boomers, and the legislation, which created tax-deferred retirement accounts such as the 403(b), 401(k), traditional IRAs and Roth IRAs. Individual management of retirement probably encouraged greater investment in stocks compared with pension funds. Corporate buybacks of stocks were not legalized until 1982. Since the flood of money invested by the baby boomers in stocks has slowed, corporate buybacks, and QE have picked up the slack. Industrial concentration and increased amounts of capital that is being placed in private companies have also decreased the supply of stock, and elevated stock valuations. Will these new factors make up for the retirement of the baby boomers in coming years and maintain these elevated valuations?

Note that I'm not concerned with whether stock prices will remain elevated. Stock prices can drop a lot and still be highly valued as measured by PE10. Stock prices at some future date are pretty much impossible to predict, but I think that conclusions can be drawn about future valuations.

John Hussman anticipates that stock prices will return to a PE10 value of less than 10 at some future time because of slow economic growth, low inflation and interest rates and a significant drop in earnings associated with a recession and reduced profit margins. He may be wrong. During the Great Recession Shiller's PE10 dropped to a value of 10 only briefly. One must remember that context changes the relationships between stock prices and changes in economic growth, earnings growth rates, changes in inflation rates, and interest rates. So in the past, stock prices had a fairly consistent response to a decline in earnings. But, it could be that the context has changed whereby stock prices either don't decline in anticipation of reduced earnings, or don't decline as much in response to a decline in earnings of a certain size. We saw this in 2014-2016 when corporate earnings weakened.

Other than in the case of the Roth IRA, the federal government assured that we would eventually pay income taxes on the tax-deferred retirement plans. They did this by requiring minimum withdrawals when we turn 70.5. Furthermore, thanks to Ronald Reagan we pay tax on 85% of our social security income. Therefore, the combined income from social security and required minimum distributions results in a hefty tax bill.

So the issue is, will the withdrawals by the baby-boomers be balanced by the retirement savings of the next two generations in tax-deferred accounts? Most of the withdrawals will not be invested in stocks in taxable accounts. The money will either be spent, go to taxes, or go into fixed income investments. The generations succeeding the baby boomers in America are as numerous as we were. So the money entering retirement accounts may balance the withdrawals, but we won't have large increases in retirement savings as we did when the baby boomers got their new tax-deferred retirement accounts. Also, the X generation and the Millennials carry more debt than did the baby-boomers, and in the late 2010's it appears that net investments in mutual funds and ETFs are declining. So, I think that the aging of the population will by itself cause CAPE values to decline.

However, if the economy slows or goes into recession, we are likely to see low or no inflation, and so QE will probably return. Again, with excess bank reserves increasing and interest rates at zero, investors will try for better than zero returns by bidding up the PE ratios of stocks (see the previous article for the effect of QE on stock valuations). The issue is whether we will get cycles of QT following QE. Judging by what is happening in the EEC and Japan in the late 2010s, it is improbable that we will see significant QT again. So the Fed is likely to provide ample liquidity for a very long time, and that will help keep PE10 elevated. Again, stocks could drop a lot because of recessions and the resultant protracted declines in earnings, but PE10 will probably stay well above the historical average that prevailed before 1985. It was intriguing to see that the Fed's brief attempt at tightening (2016-2018) had little apparent effect on equity valuations, until there were two swift plunges in stock prices. Now that QT has been halted for the time being, stocks have soared. Be wary. As long as the excess bank reserves yield 2.25%, that requires that long-term, expected, risk-adjusted, nominal returns from bond and stock investments should also be at that level, and whether they do provide that return depends on the prices for them now.

Corporate buybacks are very likely to continue, especially in an environment of QE. Corporations have basically four options for the deployment of their earnings: either invest in new and expanded enterprise, pay dividends, buy back stock, or hold cash or other fixed income assets. Since the economy is likely to grow much more slowly henceforth, and new economic activities, except for renewable energy projects, are not as capital-intensive as they once were, there is no great demand for new capital investment. So buying back stock is the best remaining alternative for the disposition of profits as long as the earnings yield is higher than the yield from cash or loans. Even during the Great Recession corporations were buying back their own stock. If corporations drastically reduce capex in order to buy back stock, then productivity gains are likely to slow, and that would lower economic growth rates and the growth rates of corporate earnings. However, that is not happening. Corporations are not curtailing capex to buy back their stock. They must increase productivity to remain competitive.

Does this mean corporations all end up owning themselves? Probably not, because at some point the earnings yield will become so low relative to alternatives that buying back their own stock would be irrational for corporations. Japan's CAPE ratio has been above 25 for most years since the mid-1990s. It was above 40 from 2000 to 2011. Their central bank has been buying ETFs for some years, and has been providing liquidity. Yet their stock market index is still well below the level hit in 1990. Japanese corporate earnings have approximately doubled since then, but the valuation placed on those earnings in 1990 was absurd. Isn't that interesting? We may see sustained high levels of PE10, with no advance in stock prices for many years because of slow or no growth in earnings and low inflation and interest rates.

Eurozone stocks are much cheaper than US and Japanese stocks using the CAPE measure. Above, I gave Hussman's explanation of how central bank short-term interest rate policy should determine the prices of other assets such that they provide a long-term risk-adjusted total return equal to the current yield on bank reserves. In the Eurozone and Japan, bank reserves yield zero interest. German and Japanese 10-year government bonds yield nothing. Given that both countries have a little inflation, the real expected yield from those bonds is negative, unless investors expect some deflation. So that fits with Hussman's thesis that the risk-free short-term interest rate on bank reserves determines the price of all other assets. The implications for stocks, given their current valuations in Europe and Japan, are that they are priced such that their risk-adjusted return is also zero or negative. That is, if the German market averages an earnings yield of 6% (PE10 = 17), then investors must be expecting those earnings to decline significantly on average over the next 10 years, and much more so than in the case of Japan and the US. It's either that, or there is a context in Europe that I/we don't recognize, or investor psychology has European stocks greatly undervalued relative to Japan and the US.

I'm not sure whether I'm clear on the point that I'm making. If economic growth and corporate earnings growth is expected to be slow, and inflation and interest rates are already low and expected to remain low, then, PE10 should be high. An earnings yield of 4% is attractive compared to a bond yield of 2%. So in the case of the US and Japan, PE10 has been, and is high. But it isn't high in Europe. My paragraph above tries to answer why that is.

QE defines the major contextual difference between the Great Depression and now. During the Great Depression interest rates were higher, but that is not the contextual difference. The difference is that the central bank did not engage in QE during the Great Depression. Therefore, there was no liquidity seeking higher yields than T-bills, and T-bills had very high real yields. Stocks were consequently crushed in the early 1930's as liquidity disappeared, as significant deflation in consumer prices occurred, as T-bill rates stayed relatively high, and as corporate earnings were crushed. Corporate earnings for the S&P composite fell by 75% from 1929 to 1933 according to Shiller's data. Amazingly they did not become negative. Earnings fell by a greater percentage from 2007 to early 2009, but stocks did not fall as much as in the early 1930's because of lower interest rates in 2009, the provision of liquidity by the Fed, and massive fiscal stimulus provided by the Treasury. The accounting change made by the FASB, whereby banks did not have to value their assets using mark-to-market, also arrested the stock market collapse, because suddenly banks were solvent. This is another example of a change in context.

Continued industrial concentration is also likely to continue, and I see no reason why the proportion of capital that is privately placed should decrease. Therefore, these two factors should also sustain elevated levels of PE10.

If income inequality continues at current levels, stock market valuations will also remain elevated. However, income inequality can be quickly fixed by an economic depression, which would lower incomes for everyone, but especially the incomes of the rich. The collapse in asset prices doesn't hurt the poor because they have no assets, and so income inequality would be diminished.

In sum, the contexts I have identified should on balance continue to support high valuations for stocks, but that is no guarantee that stocks won't decline a lot in price. As in 2008-2009, we may see a major collapse in stock prices associated with a collapse in earnings, which also lowers the PE10 a lot, albeit briefly. Then there are changes in context that we can't anticipate. So I won't try, but I propose that buy-and-hold is not a wise and safe investment strategy. Stock and bond investments should be timed.

Meanwhile

Howard Marks' book, Mastering the Market Cycle, makes a very important distinction between market cycles and the secular trend. My discussion of context and the relationship between stock prices and earnings is focused on the secular trend. The cycles are business or inventory cycles, credit cycles, or cycles in investor psychology, which all boil down to economic cycles. These cycles may either result in recession or in inflation during the boom phase of the economy. The duration of the cycles is variable, as is their amplitude. The Fed responds to these cycles by fiddling with interest rates to dampen or increase inflation and to decrease unemployment rates when they get too high.

The models that inform monetary policy are still primarily the ISLM model and the Phillips Curve. These models are based on relationships, such as the relationship between consumption and changes in interest rates, between business investment and changes in interest rates, and the relationship between the demand for money and interest rates. I would argue that context has changed these relationships, and therefore the response of the economy to monetary policy has changed. This was partly evident in 2007 to 2009 when the Fed rapidly lowered interest rates to zero, and there was no sign that that action increased investment or consumption. The demand for money at that time increased dramatically as interest rates fell, while theory indicates that the demand for money is supposed to decrease when interest rates are zero.

If the articles on stock valuation and context meet with a positive response, I may write about context and the ISLM curve. That would also require an essay on why economics is the dismal science. Spoiler alert - it's because economics is not a science.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclosure: I am not receiving payment for this article. If you use my ideas in anything you write for Seeking Alpha, cite me as the Social Scientist. If you publish a book or article other than for Seeking Alpha, and you use my ideas, then please cite me using my real name, which you can get from Seeking Alpha, or from me via private message.