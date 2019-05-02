Rexel Finally Getting Some Love

Major electrical product OEMs have made generally bullish comments on the underlying demand trends in commercial and industrial electrification markets, though automation could be an area of weakness.

Rexel posted a decent beat relative to expectations in the first quarter, with very strong results in the U.S. suggesting good results from the turnaround efforts.

It has been a little lonely at times being a Rexel (OTCPK:RXEEY) [RXL.PA] bull, and not just because this is an almost-unknown name to U.S. investors (and the U.S. ADRs have very low day-to-day liquidity). Although the company has been making meaningful progress in restructuring its go-to-market effort (becoming more multi-channel and digital-friendly and meeting the customer on the customer's terms) and repositioning its U.S. business, the quarter-to-quarter financial results haven't always showed unequivocal progress.

I still believe there's more upside to be gained from Rexel's restructuring efforts, growth in commercial and industrial electrical installations, and some recovery in ABB's (ABB) GEIS business (a major supplier, particularly in the U.S.). I've trimmed back my estimates on an abundance of caution (maybe an overabundance) due to weakening European PMI numbers, but I still see double-digit upside on the back of low single-digit long-term revenue growth.

A Good Result In Q1

With healthy reports from electrical product vendors like ABB, Eaton (ETN), and Schneider Electric (OTCPK:SBGSY), it shouldn't be entirely surprising that Rexel had a solid quarter - those sales overwhelmingly go through distributors, and Rexel is one of the largest players in Western Europe and a significant player in the U.S. as well.

Revenue rose about 4% as reported, or closer to 3% on a calendar-adjusted organic basis. That performance was close to 2% better than expected, and Rexel saw some positive pricing in the quarter, with 1.6% overall price improvement.

Sales in the EU, which make up more than half the business, rose more than 3% in organic terms, with France up slightly less than 3%, Scandinavia up almost 7%, Benelux up more than 13%, and Europe up a little less than 4%. The U.K. remains the problem area, down almost 8%, as this already price-driven market has been weaker on Brexit turmoil.

Sales in North America improved better than 8%, with almost 10% growth in the U.S., driven by high single-digit to low double-digit growth across residential, commercial, and industrial end-markets. That's clearly better than overall end-market growth, so I think it's safe to say that Rexel has gained some share. WESCO (WCC), Rexel's best publicly-traded comp in the U.S. has yet to report, but is expected to report almost no revenue growth in the March quarter, so take that for what it's worth.

The small Asia-Pacific business was up about 2% in the quarter.

Unfortunately, Rexel no longer provides quarterly profit information. Given the healthy pricing and volume growth, I'd be surprised if there wasn't margin improvement this quarter, though margin improvement is expected.

Underlying Growth Support Seems Healthy

Between Rexel's comments and the comments of major electrical product OEMs, I believe the outlook for Rexel is fairly healthy at this point. Although European PMIs have been weakening, Rexel only really called out the U.K. as a weak market ("sluggish", according to management), and that's not so surprising, given the Brexit issues. In France, which accounts for close to 20% of Rexel's revenue, management sees no negative signals, though residential activity has slowed some. Industrial customers and large commercial customers are still growing well at this point.

In the U.S., Rexel exited the quarter with a strong backlog and healthy pricing (up 3%). Sales growth was likely helped by an inventory refresh, that is only about one-quarter complete. Rexel also noted improved performance from GEIS, but ABB is only getting started with turning around this primarily North American OEM. ABB, Eaton, and Schneider all mentioned good demand in North America, with Schneider's Energy Management business posting 12% growth on strength across residential, commercial, and industrial end-markets (in other words, echoing/mirroring Rexel's results). It's worth mentioning that Rexel and Schneider have a significant relationship in low voltage products.

As far as the outlook goes, between the reports of companies like Schneider on the electrification side and commercial building control and systems providers like Honeywell (HON) and Ingersoll-Rand (IR), it sounds like overall demand is healthy, with commercial activity showing ongoing resilience. Industrial demand is a little more of a question mark to me - Rockwell (ROK), Rexel's primary supplier in automation, had a soft quarter, and although Rexel reported strong price and volume trends for automation (about 15% of the business), I think this could slow in the coming quarters.

Longer term, I'm not all that concerned about demand. I continue to expect ongoing investments from industrial companies in automation, which in turn will drive more electrical product demand. Although I think the pace of commercial construction is due to slow, a shift in building type (from offices to more institutional buildings) and ongoing retrofitting and upgrading should support healthy demand.

The Outlook

Rexel has done a lot of the heavy-lifting in repositioning its European operations, but there's still work to do in the U.S., including ongoing investments in digital sales initiatives, branch openings, and improved logistics/fulfillment. As these efforts mature, I think they'll continue to show an above-average revenue growth and margin improvement in the U.S. business.

I have trimmed back my revenue growth assumptions largely to de-risk any further weakening in Europe. Rexel's commentary suggests this may be overly conservative, but so be it. The fact remains that low single-digit growth in the neighborhood of 2% is enough to support an attractive fair value range even if margins only return to the levels of the past (let alone improve). Likewise, I think that 2% revenue growth rate could well prove conservative, as I think automation and IoT will drive better spending on electrical products in the commercial and industrial sectors in both Europe and the U.S.

The Bottom Line

While the low end of my fair value range does fall to $15.50, that's still almost 20% above today's price, and I think a fair value around $17 is still possible as investors warm up to the story if and when management delivers more good quarters. Deterioration in commercial building activity and industrial capex/facility investment is definitely a risk, but I think the assumptions embedded in today's valuation are low enough that the downside is more limited.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.