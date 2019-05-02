Magellan Midstream: Benefiting From The North American Energy Story

On Wednesday, May 1, 2019, refined products pipeline partnership Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) announced its first quarter 2019 earnings results. At first glance, these results appeared mixed as the company failed to meet the expectations of its analysts on the top-line but missed on earnings. A closer look at the company's earnings report shows that there was really a great deal to like here and overall the company performed quite well. This is not really a unique thing across the midstream sector and indeed many of these firms have been delivering strong performance as the North American energy story plays out, providing opportunities to investors.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder and serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Magellan Midstream Partners' first quarter 2019 earnings results:

Magellan Midstream Partners brought in total revenues of $628.935 million in the first quarter of 2019. This represents a 7.34% decrease over the $678.779 million that the company brought in during the year-ago quarter.

The company reported an operating income of $244.146 million in the most recent quarter. This compares rather unfavorably to the $271.994 million that the company reported in the same quarter of last year.

The first phase of the company's joint venture marine export terminal in Pasadena, TX came online in January 2019 and the second phase is expected to be in-service by the end of the year.

The company reported a record distributable cash flow of $317.999 million in the most recent quarter. This represents a 22.81% increase over the $258.942 million that it had in the prior year quarter.

Magellan Midstream Partners reported a net income of $207.663 million in the first quarter of 2019. This represents a slight 1.54% decline over the $210.910 million that the company had in the first quarter of 2018.

The first thing that anyone reviewing these highlights is likely to notice is that with the exception of distributable cash flow, all measures of financial performance declined slightly compared to the prior year quarter. The primary reason for this is that the company's revenues from product sales declined significantly year-over-year, going from $241.592 million a year ago to $162.995 million in the current quarter. The product margin for the unit also declined by $47.4 million during the quarter, mostly due to unrealized losses on futures contracts that the company was using to hedge its exposure to commodity price fluctuations. In short, the sharp decline in crude oil and refined products prices that we saw in the fourth quarter of last year (and which has not completely corrected itself) hurt the company here.

Fortunately, the company's transportation unit, which operates its terminals and pipelines, managed to offset some of the weakness in product sales. This unit produced total revenues of $460.792 million in the quarter compared to $431.937 million a year ago. In addition, the unit saw its revenue increase by $6.6 million quarter-over-quarter. The primary reason for this increase is higher average tariff rates, which is the rate that the company's customers need to pay in order to move a unit of product through its network. Back on July 1, 2018, the regulated pipeline tariff rate was increased by 4.4% and Magellan Midstream was clearly able to take advantage of this here.

Another very positive factor for the company's performance in this quarter was the export terminal in Pasadena, Texas coming online in January. This is something that I discussed in a few previous articles, such as this one, and is a move by Magellan Midstream to take advantage of the growing energy export business in the United States. As previously discussed, the terminal is a two-phase project with the first phase consisting of one million barrels of crude oil storage and a shipping dock capable of handling Panamax-size tankers. This phase came online in January and so boosted the company's first quarter revenues over the levels of the prior quarters. It will continue to produce revenue for the company going forward. The second phase of this project is larger as it consists of four million barrels of crude oil storage and a second dock capable of handling Aframax-size ships. This phase will clearly boost the company's revenues further once it comes online, which is expected to be around the end of the year.

Another one of the major projects that Magellan Midstream Partners is working on is the East Houston-to-Hearne refined products pipeline. As the name implies, this pipeline is designed to carry refined products from Magellan's hub in East Houston to Hearne, Texas (northwest of Houston). The goal here is to provide the company with the ability to ship an additional 80,000 barrels per day of refined products to various markets around Texas. Naturally, the extra capacity should allow the company to grow its revenues since it essentially makes its money by charging a fee for each unit of oil and refined products that it moves. During the first quarter, Magellan Midstream made some considerable progress on this project as it largely completed the pipes and expects to actually start construction later this month. The overall project is not expected to be completed until late August though, so we will not see the positive impacts of it on the company's numbers until the third quarter.

These are not the only growth projects that Magellan has in the works, although they are by far the furthest along. The company stated in its report that it is evaluating approximately $500 million worth of projects, but it did not provide any further details on these projects. As all of them are still in the planning stages, it is unlikely that we will see any of them become operational in the near term. This is more important than for those investors that are looking for a long-term investment.

As I have mentioned a few times in the past, the usual figure used to evaluate the performance of a master limited partnership like Magellan Midstream is distributable cash flow and not net income. This is because net income is subject to all manner of non-cash adjustments, particularly depreciation and amortization, that changes it in a fairly large way but does not really have any impact on the operational performance of the company. Distributable cash flow, in contrast, is a non-GAAP measure that theoretically tells us the amount of money that the company generated from its ordinary operations that is available to be paid out to its owners. Thus, this metric gives us a better idea of how the business is really performing than net income does. Here we see that Magellan Midstream performed exceptionally well during the quarter as it reported a record distributable cash flow, as I noted in the highlights. With that said though, the company's distributable cash flow was positively impacted by a $10.8 million gain on sale of a discontinued crude oil pipeline project but even excluding this, it would have shown strong year-over-year growth.

As the definition might imply, distributable cash flow is also the metric that determines the company's ability to afford its distribution. This does not appear to be a problem though. During the first quarter, Magellan Midstream Partners had 228.558 million weighted average basic and diluted units outstanding. Thus, the $1.005 per unit distribution that the company just declared would cost it $229.70 million. This is clearly less than the $317.999 million distributable cash flow that the company had in the quarter and gives it a coverage ratio of 1.38. Clearly then, Magellan Midstream Partners should have no difficulty covering this distribution.

In conclusion, this was a very good quarter for Magellan Midstream Partners with the only negative item being an unrealized loss on a commodity price hedge. The company otherwise continued to execute on its growth story and has two more projects scheduled to come online later this year, which should serve to drive its growth heading into 2020. Overall, the company is a solid play in the midstream space.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.